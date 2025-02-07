Elizabeth McIngvale Shares Her Own Mental Health Struggles, Boosting Mosaics of Mercy’s Life-Saving Mission In The Woodlands

Mosaics of Mercy's Executive Director Jamie Freels-Runey shared their mission at the "For the One gala. (Photo courtesy of Box Woods Photo)

Mosaics of Mercy’s “For the One” gala in The Woodlands raised more than $325,000 and left attendees with a renewed passion to support those who struggle with mental health. Chaired by Elliot Gabriel and Gayle Cheatham, the gala featured a “Charting the Course” theme with purple glittering champagne, lavender illuminations and twinkling star lights at The Woodlands Resort.

Supporters dressed in shimmering gowns and star-studded jackets. They were encouraged to have their night captured at the lively photo booth, as well as remember those who’ve been impacted by mental health struggles by writing their names on cutout stars. To kick off the start of dinner, everyone was serenaded with an entertaining “Come Sail Away” musical rendition led by Mosaics board chair Evan Berlin and other Mosaics members sporting nautical hats. It was a night full of magical festivities centered around raising awareness and funds for a great cause.

Executive director Jamie Freels-Runey spoke about the Mosaics of Mercy mission to help people navigate mental health and substance use recovery resources. “They are literally saving lives,” Freels-Runey noted. She also spoke about the importance of sponsors who believe in Mosaic’s mission and make continued support and the critical resources needed possible.

Mosaics vice chairman Paulraj Samuel gave a moving tribute introduction for this year’s honoree Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, the daughter of Mattress Mack.

A Personal Story Of Healing

Elizabeth McIngvale delved into her own mental health struggles with OCD that escalated around the age of 12. The daughter of the famous Houston furniture giant Jim McIngvale (aka Mattress Mack) shared how on the outside she may have looked like a typical teenager. But on the inside, she was having life-altering mental health struggles. Thankfully, McIngvale told the crowd, she had a loving family who cared and searched to get the help she needed.

“Not everyone has someone,” Elizabeth McIngvale notes and that’s why Mosaics is so important.

“It shouldn’t be serendipity that people stumble across good mental health help,” she says. “The right treatment and the right care is what will change lives. We have to be champions for those who need it.”

The For the One gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks in part to animated auctioneer Pat Tully who motivated the crowd. Auction items included a Helping the Helpers mission retreat for the hardworking Mosaics team in Estes Park, Colorado, and a sobriety scholarship to sponsor a one month stay at Montgomery County’s luxurious (and vital) women’s sober living home. That went for $10,000. Vacation packages also boosted auction, which was complemented by an online silent auction and wine/whiskey pull.

A dazzling pair of 14K white gold diamond hoop earrings were raffled, courtesy of Robichau’s Jewelry. Dueling Pianos entertainment beckoned party-goers to the dance floor.

In 2024 alone, Mosaics assisted more than 3,000 people through their navigation services, providing scholarships to those without mental health insurance coverage allowing them access to critical care. The For the One gala kicked off the new year, raising funds and strengthening community partnerships that allow Mosaics of Mercy to provide mental health care.