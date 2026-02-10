Making Mental Health Services Available With No Red Tape — How Mosaics of Mercy Makes Every Cold Night Count

Friends joined Township Board President Brad Bailey and Kim Bailey, shown at far right, during the Invincible Summer gala at The Woodlands Resort.

Lillie Hoover, Mosaics board member Denise Cipolla and Conroe Independent School District Coordinator of School Counseling Tiffany Rodriguez attend the Mosaics of Mercy gala.

Florals and dapper duds were on display at the Mosaics of Mercy Invincible Summer gala at The Woodlands Resort. (Photo by Connie McNabb)

Lizzie Pritchett, Sue Netherton and Michelle Little attend the Mosaics of Mercy Invincible Summer gala at The Woodlands Resort.

Florals were on full display at Mosaics of Mercy's Invincible Summer gala at The Woodlands Resort.

On a night of florals and fascinators in below-freezing weather, supporters still gathered at The Woodlands Resort for the Mosaics of Mercy’s Invincible Summer gala. The event raised nearly $425,000 to support access to mental health and substance abuse services in The Woodlands region.

During the evening, board chair Dr. Paulraj Samuel reminded the crowd why that work matters. He spoke about the organization’s mission and its growing impact across the community.

“For most people, finding the right resources in times of need feels excessively complicated,” Samuel says. “Slicing through the noise of misinformation, Mosaics provides a single phone number to call.”

From there, the call connects anyone in need to a trained mental health professional. They evaluate needs and curate a list of appropriate providers. Each recommendation reflects the caller’s specific situation and available appointment times. The navigation service comes at zero cost.

As a result, the organization’s impact continues to grow. From 2024 to 2025, calls for help increased by nearly 45 percent.

“We no longer stand by the phones waiting for them to ring,” Samuel says. “In 2023, we piloted a referral program that allows clinics and hospitals to refer patients directly. Two years later, we expanded into mental health advocacy for children in the juvenile justice system.

The Allen Swipe













Next

“Our survival depends on demonstrating real value to the community we serve.”

Healing with Mosaics of Mercy’s Help

Local father of two Beau Galvan shared his story of recovery with the audience. His remarks offered a personal view of the organization’s work.

“I struggled with addiction for about 20 years,” Galvan says. “Those years were filled with coping, denial, lies and hopelessness.”



At his lowest point, Galvan described feeling trapped in a cage he built himself. Eventually, a trusted friend connected Galvan with Mosaics of Mercy. That introduction changed everything.

“Dana McPherson was my first point of contact,” says Galvan. “She was so kind and understanding. I could feel the care and compassion through the phone. I quickly learned that everyone at Mosaics operates with that same level of compassion for helping those in need.”



Galvan later received a scholarship to The Last Resort treatment center. “It was truly a life-saving opportunity for me,” he says.

Gala chair Gayle Cheatham also shared her reason for supporting the organization. She spoke about the people behind every decision.

“We always picture the person in crisis,” Cheatham notes. “We make every decision through that lens. It keeps as much funding as possible on the mission.”

On the front lines of that work, family navigators at Mosaics of Mercy play a critical role. They identify the best resources for each individual.

“Sometimes people call thinking they need a psychiatrist,” family navigator Dana McPherson says. “Many people aren’t sure what kind of support they need.”

In those moments, McPherson noted that many callers need education first. Navigators explain the differences between providers. They research options and identify the best possible fit.

Follow-up is also a critical part of the process. McPherson said the work doesn’t end when a list is shared.

“At Mosaics, we don’t close the book on anyone,” she says. “Nobody’s file is ever completely locked.”

Even as temperatures drop, Mosaics of Mercy continues offering warmth through connection, care and access to mental health support.