A Storied Houston Museum Keeps It Intimate In $1.62 Million Night — MFAH’s Grand Gala Goes Smaller

Gary Tinterow; Franci Neely; Christopher Gardner
Anne Duncan; Sarah Duncan
Whitney and Jim Crane (1)
Rich and Nancy Kinder
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees (1)
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Anne and Albert Chao
Kathy and Marty Goossen
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Ellen LeCloux; J Venn Leeds; David Leeds
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Sarah Duncan
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Grand Gala Ball Decor (3)
2025 Grand Gala Ball Decor (1)
01
21

Gary Tinterow, Franci Neely, Christopher Gardner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
21

Anne Duncan, Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
21

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball

04
21

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
21

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobbie Dees at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
21

Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Lela & Robin Gibbs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

07
21

Reggie DesRoches & Paula Gilmer DesRoches at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

08
21

Michelle & Frank Hevrdejs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

09
21

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

10
21

Anne & Albert Chao at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
21

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
21

Scott & Geraldina Wise, Suresh & Renu Khator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

13
21

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
21

Jim & Dancie Ware at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

15
21

Leslie Blanton, Jim & Molly Crownover at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

16
21

Ellen LeClouox, J. Venn Leeds, David Leeds at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
21

Ryan Witt, Rod Jahromi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

18
21

Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

20
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Gary Tinterow; Franci Neely; Christopher Gardner
Anne Duncan; Sarah Duncan
Whitney and Jim Crane (1)
Rich and Nancy Kinder
Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees (1)
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Anne and Albert Chao
Kathy and Marty Goossen
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Ellen LeCloux; J Venn Leeds; David Leeds
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Sarah Duncan
2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
2025 Grand Gala Ball Decor (3)
2025 Grand Gala Ball Decor (1)
Society / Featured Parties

A Storied Houston Museum Keeps It Intimate In $1.62 Million Night — MFAH’s Grand Gala Goes Smaller

A Limited Guest List Still Makes a Major Impact

BY //
Gary Tinterow, Franci Neely, Christopher Gardner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Anne Duncan, Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Whitney & Jim Crane at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball
Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobbie Dees at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Lela & Robin Gibbs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Reggie DesRoches & Paula Gilmer DesRoches at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Michelle & Frank Hevrdejs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Anne & Albert Chao at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Scott & Geraldina Wise, Suresh & Renu Khator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jim & Dancie Ware at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Leslie Blanton, Jim & Molly Crownover at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Ellen LeClouox, J. Venn Leeds, David Leeds at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ryan Witt, Rod Jahromi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
21

Gary Tinterow, Franci Neely, Christopher Gardner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
21

Anne Duncan, Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
21

Whitney & Jim Crane at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball

4
21

Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
21

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobbie Dees at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
21

Richard & Ginni Mithoff, Lela & Robin Gibbs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

7
21

Reggie DesRoches & Paula Gilmer DesRoches at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

8
21

Michelle & Frank Hevrdejs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

9
21

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

10
21

Anne & Albert Chao at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
21

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
21

Scott & Geraldina Wise, Suresh & Renu Khator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

13
21

Jay Jones & Terry Wayne Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
21

Jim & Dancie Ware at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

15
21

Leslie Blanton, Jim & Molly Crownover at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

16
21

Ellen LeClouox, J. Venn Leeds, David Leeds at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

17
21

Ryan Witt, Rod Jahromi at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

18
21

Sarah Duncan at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

20
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

21
21

The Events Company dresses the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Cullinan Hall for the Grand Gala Ball. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

As everyone sat down for dinner in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Cullinan Hall for the storied Grand Gala Ball, few among the intimate clutch failed to notice how, well, intimate it was. Could it be that there were so few schmoozing through the shimmering starry night decor, they wondered?

For the record, the museum notes that the guest list was limited to 300 people.

2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Michelle & Frank Hevrdejs at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Gone are the days when the MFAH gala reigned as the most prestigious and ballyhooed black-tie fundraiser of the season by welcoming a palpable throng of philanthropists, social swells and wannabes, a well-heeled scrum of as many as 650 packing both Cullinan Hall and the Brown Pavilion. Today, the Grand Gala Ball maintains a certain eminence if not its former no-holds-barred approach to galas.

Rich and Nancy Kinder
Rich & Nancy Kinder at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Indeed, the recent cozy clutch consisted primarily of museum insiders — board members and generous philanthropists, Houston’s crème-de-la-crème. After all, what more does a museum with a $1 billion endowment and one million visitors each year need than a lovely evening among friends. On this night, proceeds surpassed $1.62 million.

As noted philanthropist and grande dame Margaret Alkek Williams was overheard saying on this evening: “I like it like this. I like it small.”

Looking back, the 2024 ball attended by 365 raised a record $3.5 million, extra financial gifts flowing in in celebration of the museum’s 100th anniversary plus a $2 million gift to fund the ball in the decades to come. The latter from longtime MFAH patron J. Venn Leeds, who received special tribute at this year’s gala.

SHOP

Swipe
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Dallas 2

Keeping with convention, the 2023 gala attended by 425 enriched MFAH coffers by $2 million while the 2022 Grand Gala Ball, attended by 445, saw proceeds reach $3.2 million, that windfall due in part to the legacy of billionaire Fayez Sarofim.

Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees (1)
Hallie Vanderhider & Bobbie Dees at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

All said and done, the 2025 Grand Gala Ball was another resplendent success with The Events Company providing its expected beautiful decor and City Kitchen delivering the always scrumptious dinner.

Notables in the mix included MFAH board chair Anne Duncan, billionaire philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and Whitney Crane, Rice University president Reggie DesRoshes and Paula Gilmer DesRoshes, University of Houston System chancellor Renu Khator and professor Suresh Kahtor, and art collectors/philanthropists Frank and Michelle Hevrdejs.

2025 Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

PC Seen: Sara Morgan, Joan Schnitzer, Ann and Karl Stern, Lynne and Joe Hudson, Franci Neely, Janie and Daniel Zilkha, Melissa and Doug Schnitzer, Alvin Abraham, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Durga and Sushila Agrawal, Anne and Albert Chao, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Cyvia Wolff, Nancy and Butch Abendshein, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Carla Knobloch, Anu and Shirish Lal, museum director Gary Tinterow and Christopher Gardner.

Special Series

Styled Spaces

From The Pages of PaperCity
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Bathrooms in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
Revisiting Some of the Most Beautiful Patios in Texas
read full series
Schedule a 1:1 Consultation
Book Now
Wolf Sub-Zero & Cove

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
2219 Arlington Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2219 Arlington Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,772,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2219 Arlington Street
1819 Oxford Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1819 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,339,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1819 Oxford Street
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
1226 Heights Boulevard
Heights
FOR SALE

1226 Heights Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,640,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1226 Heights Boulevard
10911 Kemwood Drive
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

10911 Kemwood Drive
Hunters Creek, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10911 Kemwood Drive
1804 Bolsover Street
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,998,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover Street
2700 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton
West University, TX

$945,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton
2405 Richton Street
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2405 Richton Street
HOUSTON, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2405 Richton Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X