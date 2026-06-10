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Inside Myra Walker’s Winn Morton Book Signing Celebration at Dallas’ Conduit Gallery

An Ode to the King of the Iconic Texas Rose Festival

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Photography Vanessa Chavez

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Dustin Ward, Myra Walker, Bryan Yates at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Dustin Ward, Myra Walker, Bryan Yates at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jeremy Bridges & Cody Brown at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jeremy Bridges & Cody Brown at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Andrew Gonzales at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Andrew Gonzales at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Sadie Baker, Lea Badro, Xochitl Reyes, Stefania Morandi at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Sadie Baker, Lea Badro, Xochitl Reyes, Stefania Morandi at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Thomas McMillian, Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Thomas McMillian, Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Rebecca Nambiar at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Rebecca Nambiar at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Rome Lima-Stanley, Jennifer Pedraza, Daniel Stanley at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Rome Lima-Stanley, Jennifer Pedraza, Daniel Stanley at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Mariana Hernandez, Kendall Leslie at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Mariana Hernandez, Kendall Leslie at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

John Geisler, Elizabeth Hurst, Eben Price at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

John Geisler, Elizabeth Hurst, Eben Price at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jessica Love, Carolina Gentry at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jessica Love, Carolina Gentry at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jessica Love at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Jessica Love at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Ilana Brewer, Ainsley Auld at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Ilana Brewer, Ainsley Auld at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Sadie Baker, Lea Badro, Xochitl Reyes at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Sadie Baker, Lea Badro, Xochitl Reyes at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Emily Anderson, Katie Anderson at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Emily Anderson, Katie Anderson at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Daniel Stanley at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Daniel Stanley at the Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Andrew Bailey at Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Andrew Bailey at Winn Morton book signing at Conduit Gallery (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Some nights feel like a reminder of why Dallas remains one of the country’s great design hotspots. Such was the case at Conduit Gallery, where Mike and Bryan Yates of Yates Desygn and Danette Dufilho of Conduit Gallery hosted a book signing for author Myra Walker and her newly released book, Dreams and Ideas: The Legacy of Winn Morton. Guests celebrated the legacy of American theatrical designer John Winniford “Winn” Morton, A.K.A. an absolute gem of a human being. 

Walker, Professor Emerita at the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design and former director and curator of the Texas Fashion Collection, spent the evening signing copies and sharing stories of Morton’s extraordinary career. And what a career.

Morton, a savant in the costume industry and Dallas native, attended Highland Park High School before continuing his studies at Southern Methodist University. He went on to become one of the country’s most respected theatrical designers, designing for Broadway plays, circuses, festivals, television, the list goes on and on. Among his most iconic contributions were his costume and production designs for Tyler’s legendary Texas Rose Festival, where his creations continue to define the event.

“Winn would have loved everything about this evening. The crowd, the art, and the style. He is here in spirit!” says Walker, who was a dear friend of Morton’s.

Morton was a proud dachshund owner and wished for all donations to go to Dachshund Lovers of Texas — a cause near and dear to my heart as a fellow dachshund owner. Dustin Ward, Yates Desgyn’s chief of staff, sported a dachshund pin in support. Click here to learn more. 

PC Seen: Andrew Bailey, Carolina Gentry, Cody Brown, Jeremy Bridges, Emily Anderson, Katie Anderson, Grayson Knight, Holly Haber, Jessica Love, Lea Badro, Xochitl Reyes, Martha Darst, Jann Mackey, and Sadie Baker.

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