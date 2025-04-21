Nasher Prize Gala Honors Otobong Nkanga With An Artful Dinner, Taiko Drumming, and Dancing
The Eighth Laureate To Win the Prestigious Award, the Artist Celebrated Alongside Dallas' Most Distinguished PatronsBY Melissa Smrekar // 04.21.25
2025 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga with her latest exhibit, "Each Seed a Body." (Photo by Exploredinary)
Isabel Haemisegger, Otobong Nkanga, Nancy Nasher, and David J. Haemisegger (Photo by Exploredinary)
Guests ascended the stepped terrace, following dancers from Bruce Wood Dance. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Lucilo Pena, Otobong Nkanga, and Matrice Ellis-Kirk (Photo by Exploredinary)
Sharon Young, Nancy Carlson, Deedie Rose, and Michael Young (Photo by Exploredinary)
Tyra Johnson and Tiara Tyree
Lynn McBee and Joyce Goss (Photo by Exploredinary)
Miguel of Dallas (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Cathryn McClellan and Bukekile Dube (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Vicki Meek and Ilknur Ozgur (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
John and Bucky Olajide (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Ade Omotosho, Arlene Ford, Marlo Melucci, Miguel of Dallas, and Jeff Melucci (Photo by Exploredinary)
Otobong Nkanga walking to the tent. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Koyo Kouoh (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Otobong Nkanga and Nancy Nasher (Photo by Exploredinary)
Harry LaRosiliere and Tracy LaRosiliere (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Nancy Nasher and David J. Haemisegger (Photo by Exploredinary)
20205 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga (Photo by Exploredinary)
20205 Nasher Prize Laureate Otobong Nkanga (Photo by Exploredinary)
Chris Reynolds and Arlene Ford (Photo by Exploredinary)
Alex Logsdail, Otobong Nkanga, Pablo Leon De La Barra, and Ana Sun (Photo by Exploredinary)
Otobong Nkanga relished this moment in the sun, gleefully and animatedly striking a triumphant pose with her award. (Photo by Exploredinary)
Alexis Poarch and Francisco Moreno (Photo by Exploredinary)
Janiece Evans-Page, Katie Rex, and Natasha Gural (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Billy Fong (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Trey Burns and Tamara Johnson (Photo by Exploredinary)
Nathan Carter and Miko McGinty
Adéọlá Ọlágúnjú, Koyo Kouoh, Otobong Nkanga, Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, and Yuko Hasegawa
Dondoko Taiko played deep, thundering heartbeats on taiko drums. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Jed Morse and Otobong Nkanga (Photo by Exploredinary)
Performance following dinner. (Photo by Exploredinary)
Jeff Melucci, Marlo Melucci, Gowri Sharma, and Alex Sharma (Photo by Exploredinary)
Lee Cobb, Jojo Fleiss, and Eric Fleiss (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Cris Worley and Erick Swenson (Photo by Exploredinary)
Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Lucilo Pena (Photo by Exploredinary)
The tent erected in the Nasher's garden (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Billy Fong, Catherine Kirk, and Janiece Evans-Page (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Ade Omotosho and Arlene Ford (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Guests returned to the museum for the afterparty, dancing into the early hours to a "mix of Afrobeats, house vibes, and pop surprises" mixed by DJ Elkin Pautt. (Photo by Exploredinary)
Otobong Nkanga with the Nasher Prize (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
Ana Sun and Hugh Hayden (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
Erin Cluley and Nic Nicosia (Photo by Exploredinary)
Greg Swalwell, Dons Higgins, and Terry Connor (Photo by Exploredinary)
Mike Yazvac and Katherine Brodbeck (Photo by Exploredinary)
Outside and across the garden, a tent erected for the dignified occasion awaited. Extravagantly decorated with lush and verdant greenery from Bows + Arrows, the tent transported guests. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)
In the fall of 2023, Dallas’ Nasher Sculpture Center announced Otobong Nkanga as its 2025 Nasher Prize Laureate. The award honors Nkanga’s internationally lauded work as a multi-disciplinary artist. Best known for her sculptures and performance art, Nkanga’s practice also includes photography, paintings, installations, poetry, and music.
Since 2016, the Nasher Prize has recognized “remarkable artists who question, explore, expand, and remake the category of sculpture.” As the eighth and newest Nasher Prize Laureate, Nkanga joins a rare, distinguished company including Theaster Gates, Nairy Baghramian, and Senga Nengudi, who won in 2023.
To celebrate Nkanga, leadings artists, philanthropists, and patrons of the arts recently gathered at the Nasher Sculpture Center on a similarly rare chilly April evening in Dallas for the Nasher Prize Gala. As the by-invitation-only guests arrived in their most artistic interpretations of black tie formality, Dondoko Taiko played deep, thundering heartbeats on taiko drums.
Nkanga, resplendent in an Akris dress and Schiaparelli earrings (I like to think she knew Schiaparelli’s Dallas connection), held court in front of the museum, proudly posing for photographs on her big night. Inside, attendees viewed the polymath’s recently-installed exhibition, “Each Seed a Body.” As she passed by, Nancy Nasher instructed me to, “Go smell the exhibit!” (Are you as intrigued as I was?)
After sipping from elegant coupes of champagne during cocktail hour, guests ascended the stepped terrace, following dancers from Bruce Wood Dance. Outside and across the garden, a tent erected for the dignified occasion awaited. Extravagantly decorated with lush and verdant greenery from Bows + Arrows, the tent transported guests like Grace Cook, Nancy Carlson, and Deedie Rose to a Shakespearian woods.
Interim Director and Chief Curator Jed Morse welcomed attendees before they began the artful, four-course dinner from Wolfgang Puck Catering. I particularly enjoyed the beet tortellini, whose flavors included wild thyme, rhubarb compote, goat cheese, butter-toasted walnuts, and beurre monté.
Matrice Ellis-Kirk and Lucilo Peña co-chaired this first iteration of the now-biennial prize, stopping by each table to thank attendees for their support. Onstage, Ellis-Kirk and Peña explained the box of soap at each guest’s place setting. Nkanga produced them in Dallas as part of her ongoing project, “Carved to Flow.” (The co-chairs humorously cautioned guests not to actually use the soap until it finishes curing on May 5!)
The evening crescendoed when Nasher presented Nkanga, who was born in Nigeria and resides in Belgium, with the 2025 Nasher Prize. The newest laureate relished this moment in the sun, gleefully and animatedly striking a triumphant pose with her award. (Nasher and David J. Haemisegger commissioned Renzo Piano, architect of the Nasher Sculpture Center, to design the award object. Suffice it to say, it’s special!) Nkanga thanked everyone in her orbit, from family members to the Nasher Sculpture Center security guards who work the twilight shifts to ensure the museum’s safety.
Then, Nkanga and company were ready to dance! Guests returned to the museum for the afterparty, dancing into the early hours to a “mix of Afrobeats, house vibes, and pop surprises” mixed by DJ Elkin Pautt.
The Nasher Prize Gala remains one of the most sensational nights for the Dallas arts’ community, bringing together some of the city’s most vibrant artists and the people who champion them. It felt particularly special to watch someone enjoy winning their award so wholeheartedly, knowing that moments like this don’t come around often.
An evening like this? It calls for the Schiaparelli earrings.
PC Spotted: Kathryn Andrews, Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, Nathan Carter, Ambassador Ron Kirk, Rachel and Adam Green, Yuko Hasegawa, Hugh Hayden, Melissa and Drew Ireland, Koyo Kough, Pablo León de la Barra, Vicki Meek, Francisco Moreno, Nic Nicosia, Loring Randolph, Jay Shinn, Joyce Goss, Dr. Theodora Vischer, Donna Wilhelm, Sharon and Michael Young.