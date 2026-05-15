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Natasha Baradaran Debuts New Spring Collection of Artisan Furnishings and Textiles at Dallas’ Allan Knight

Bringing Together Top Designers and Visionaries For An Afternoon

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Photography Tamytha Cameron

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Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Los Angeles-based interior designer Natasha Baradaran embraced the season as she launched her Spring 2026 collection of artisan furnishing and textiles at the Dallas showroom of Allan Knight & Associates. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Los Angeles-based interior designer Natasha Baradaran embraced the season as she launched her Spring 2026 collection of artisan furnishing and textiles at the Dallas showroom of Allan Knight & Associates. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Megan Linquest, Georgia Whitley, Brian Hackfeld (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Megan Linquest, Georgia Whitley, Brian Hackfeld (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Cearan Henley, Natasha Baradaran, Allan Knight (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Cearan Henley, Natasha Baradaran, Allan Knight (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Margaret Imber, Mary Claire Rossetti (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Margaret Imber, Mary Claire Rossetti (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Samples were sprinkled on the tables, and guests had the opportunity to not only see but also feel the luxurious textiles. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Samples were sprinkled on the tables, and guests had the opportunity to not only see but also feel the luxurious textiles. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Anne Marie Bostrom, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Anne Marie Bostrom, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Nesrin Onur (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Nesrin Onur (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carla Johnson, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carla Johnson, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Light bites were provided by Bobby Catering. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Light bites were provided by Bobby Catering. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Georgia Whitley, Natasha Baradaran, Megan Linquest (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Georgia Whitley, Natasha Baradaran, Megan Linquest (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Nubia Rodriguez, Kaylie Ortiz, Rylie Hagenbuck (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Nubia Rodriguez, Kaylie Ortiz, Rylie Hagenbuck (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Brian Hackfeld, Catherine Joyner, Natasha Baradaran, Grant Boone (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Brian Hackfeld, Catherine Joyner, Natasha Baradaran, Grant Boone (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Allan Knight, Anne Marie Bostrom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Allan Knight, Anne Marie Bostrom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Ebony Fulton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Ebony Fulton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Rylie Hagenbuck, Kaylie Ortiz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Rylie Hagenbuck, Kaylie Ortiz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Geoffrey & Nikki Cramer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Geoffrey & Nikki Cramer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Ebony Fulton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sandy Hubbard, Tina Syring, Ebony Fulton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Brian Hackfeld, Geoffrey Cramer, Nikki Cramer, Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Brian Hackfeld, Geoffrey Cramer, Nikki Cramer, Natasha Baradaran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Grant Boone, Ebony Fulton, Cynthia Camp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Grant Boone, Ebony Fulton, Cynthia Camp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Allan Knight, Tom & Carol Hatton, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Allan Knight, Tom & Carol Hatton, Cearan Henley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Rick Rozas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Natasha Baradaran, Rick Rozas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Perry Henderson, Allan Knight, Tina Syring, Sandy Hubbard (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Perry Henderson, Allan Knight, Tina Syring, Sandy Hubbard (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Cearan Henley, Perry Henderson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Cearan Henley, Perry Henderson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Spring is for all things fresh, seasonal, and new. Los Angeles-based interior designer Natasha Baradaran embraced the season as she launched her Spring 2026 collection of artisan furnishing and textiles at the Dallas showroom of Allan Knight & Associates. 

The newly devoted shop-in-shop experience at the showroom was an experiential immersion into the designer’s furniture and textile practice, bringing together the industry’s top designers and visionaries for an afternoon of mixing, mingling, and, of course, light bites provided by Bobby Catering. Samples were sprinkled on the tables, and guests had the opportunity to not only see, but feel, the luxurious textiles that will soon be decorating some of the city’s most curated spaces and most fabulous homes.

The timing couldn’t have been better, as Baradaran celebrated the 10th anniversary of her furniture collection, as well as the launch of her latest AURA Collection. Inspired by her multicultural background, Baradaran’s work fuses European design traditions, Middle Eastern arts, and the laid-back luxury of Southern California living. 

Natasha Baradaran Event at Allan Knight 2026 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Los Angeles-based interior designer Natasha Baradaran embraced the season as she launched her Spring 2026 collection of artisan furnishing and textiles at the Dallas showroom of Allan Knight & Associates. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

“The time just felt right for both of us to update the presentation of my collection to speak to its evolution,” said Baradaran.

The two leading designers and visionaries have a longstanding relationship, with Baradaran remarking they’re proud to call Allan Knight & Associates their Texas showroom representative, noting their programs align so naturally when it comes to upholding and celebrating the art of craftsmanship in design. A Los Angeles-native and self-described designer free of creative limitations, Baradaran has grown into a full-service design firm providing interior design, furniture, and textile design for high-end residential and commercial environments. 

Similarly, Knight believes passion combined with knowledge of classical principles creates a fashion-forward stance. With a leading outlook that life should be lived around one’s favorite elements in charming spaces that enchant and inspire — and with only one life to live — their team is resolved to live it beautifully. Hence, a natural relationship between the two designers was born.

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Natasha Baradaran Event at Allan Knight 2026 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Samples were sprinkled on the tables, and guests had the opportunity to not only see but also feel the luxurious textiles. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Another similarity that made this afternoon so special and genuine? The design preferences between the Los Angeles and Dallas communities.

“There’s a natural relationship between Los Angeles and Dallas that inspires my work,” said Baradaran. “Not just aesthetically, but in the mutual intention to live a life of ‘laidback luxury,’ which is at the heart of the NATASHA BARADARAN furniture and textile ethos.”

There’s nothing like getting up close and personal with a designer, and having the opportunity to learn more about the inspiration for their work, as well as view their new collection, is a privilege.

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