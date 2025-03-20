Inside Neiman Marcus NorthPark’s Ultra-Exclusive Cafe Society Dinner — Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams

For those unfamiliar, Caviar Kaspia is a storied institution in Paris that also operates a New York City satellite at The Mark hotel. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

As a Dallas editor at PaperCity, I often think of Slim Aarons, who photographed “attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places.” A native Dallasite, I always call Neiman Marcus “The Mothership.” As its sartorial epicenter, Neiman Marcus reflects Dallas’ identity as a city that still seeks glamor. We love wearing beautiful clothes at beautiful restaurants while enjoying beautiful food with friends.

The company’s spring campaign, Café Society, celebrates “how culinary and style experiences come to life in its stores and for its customers.” As part of Café Society (and for one night only!), Neiman Marcus brought Caviar Kaspia at The Mark to its NorthPark Center store for an exclusive dinner.

For those unfamiliar, Caviar Kaspia is a storied institution in Paris that also operates a New York City satellite at The Mark hotel (which will soon serve as a home base for many of the lucky few attending the MET Gala on the first Monday in May). On the menu? An oft-imitated iconic baked potato topped with the world’s most decadent dollop of caviar. Even as an equal opportunist when it comes to spuds, this potato stands second to none.

When I arrived at NM Cafe, I saw Jennifer Dix carrying a Judith Leiber caviar clutch, and I knew we were off to the races. Servers dressed in Caviar Kaspia’s green velvet blazers offered vesper martinis. Blue tablecloths, along with the restaurant’s branded plates and napkins (flown in for the occasion) transported guests to Caviar Kaspa at The Mark. Veuve Cliquot champagne flowed, as did the chilled vodka. Models took a turn about the room, showcasing new arrivals and archival estate jewelry from Neiman Marcus.

The caviar-centric menu sung at every course. Highlights included a Kamchatka king crab and rock shrimp salad, Norwegian smoked salmon and blinis, tagliolini topped with caviar, and, of course, THE baked potato. At the end of the dinner service, waiters presented each guest with a Caviar Kaspia tin filled with a tart au chocolat that looked exactly like caviar. Divine!

As Neiman Marcus’ Chief Brand Officer Nabil Aliffi exclusively told PaperCity, “Today, the intersection of fashion and food culture has never been more pronounced. In Dallas, style extends far beyond the runway — it thrives in the city’s vibrant restaurants and chic dinner soirées, where every gathering becomes a scene to see and be seen. With our spring campaign, Café Society, we are delighted to bring the ultimate dinner party experience to life. This extraordinary evening with Caviar Kaspia at The Mark celebrates a shared ethos of glamour, sophistication, and timeless luxury.”

In advance of the event, Izak Senbahar, owner of Caviar Kaspia at The Mark and The Mark Hotel, said, “Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of hosting many Dallas guests, and we’ve always been energized by the vibrant spirit they bring. Now, we’re excited to return the favor and bring The Mark Hotel and Caviar Kaspia to the heart of Dallas, where we know they will be warmly embraced.”

Café Society (and its exclusive immersive experiences) encourages customers to dress up and stand out, and did they ever! Neiman Marcus’ Caviar Kaspia at The Mark Dallas dinner? That’s the epitome of attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places.

PC Spotted: Scott Mitchell (Vice President, Market General Manager for Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Downtown), Etienne Haro (General Manager of The Mark), Jennifer and Richard Dix, Madeleine and Russell Lam, and Mandi and Frank Bonilla.