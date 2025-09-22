Lucy Liu Headlines New Friends New Life’s Stand For Her Luncheon in Dallas
And No, She Can't Tell You Anything About "The Devil Wears Prada 2"BY Melissa Smrekar //
New Friends New Life always finds a way to breathe new life and pulsing inspiration into their annual “Stand For Her” luncheon. A thousand donors and supporters recently convened at the Omni Dallas to raise critical funds for the organization that restores and empowers trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children, and drives awareness of the issue and its prevalence.
Before I begin, I want to spotlight three sobering statistics that New Friends New Life CEO Bianca Davis shared that underscore why the organization’s work is critical:
— 400 teens are trafficked in Dallas each night
— Traffickers in North Texas profit $99 million annually
— The average age of entry into trafficking in the United States is 15
Last year, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves dazzled the audience in a wide-ranging interview that covered everything from Longhorn football to the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, McConaughey’s hometown. The Minister of Culture practiced what he preached, too, and surprised everyone (including the New Friends New Life staff!) when he offered to donate $100,000 if the audience matched him. When McConaughey assumed the role of auctioneer, the organization triumphantly surpassed its stretch goal of raising $1 million that day.
Suffice it to say, Lucy Liu had some tough cowboy boots to fill. NBC 5’s Laura Harris, whom I consider the best interviewer in Dallas, gracefully led the conversation with the actress and UNICEF Ambassador. Although she didn’t speak in sound bites, Liu brought an informed sense of urgency to the conversation, encouraging attendees to take action, starting right here in Dallas.
After frequently attending charity events early in her career, Liu decided to focus on one specifically — UNICEF. Traveling with UNICEF exposed Liu to children being kidnapped and sold. These human rights violations don’t just happen away a world away, though. “People think trafficking only happens in war-torn countries, but it happens here, at bus stops and airports. We don’t look at it until it happens to us,” Liu said.
The Charlie’s Angels actress implored the audience to take action. “Spread the word. It doesn’t cost a thing,” she advised, continuing, “Volunteer. Be part of something.” Earlier in the program, when Davis spoke, she reminded the audience of the power of change and the thrill of hope, even in the face of grim realities. Liu underscored the progress by commenting that “Ten years ago, this room wouldn’t be this full. You can’t seclude yourself from the community and expect to make an impact. It really takes a village.”
With the support of New Friends New Life’s village of donors and partners, the organization helps women and girls find stability, education, employment, and healing. In the most moving moment from the Stand For Her Luncheon, New Friends New Life shared the survivor story of a woman named Miss Toni. Told alongside her son, Quinton, Miss Toni’s story “illustrates how recovery can ripple through generations, proving that hope often begins with a single act of bravery.” There wasn’t a dry eye in the Omni.
Other highlights:
— Students from Booker T. Washington High School For the Performing and Visual Arts performed an impassioned rendition of “Stand By Me.”
— Thomson Reuters presented the 2025 ProtectHER Awards, honoring four change makers: Chad Frymire, Erin Nealy Cox, Eliza McCoy, and Laila Mickelwait.
— Oh, and before you ask, no, Liu can’t say *anything* about The Devil Wears Prada 2. “I can’t say anything,” Liu said, “but I’m excited to be part of it. I have a cameo and can’t take any credit, but it’s going to be fun and fabulous. It’s been 20 years since the first one — and 25 since Charlie’s Angels. Some of you in this room weren’t even born then!”
This (Charlie’s) Angel truly stands for her.
PC Spotted: Robin Bagwell, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, Mary Bowman Campbell, Cole Edmonson, Commissioner Elba Garcia of District 4, Elizabeth Gambrell, Jimmy Heimpel, Libby Hunt, Nancy Ann Hunt, Janet Jensen, Ashlee Kleinert, Melissa Sherrill Martin, Sharon McCullough, Michael Meadows, Peter Miller, Kelly Mitchell, Jan Osborn, Pat Schenkel, Jessica Turner Waugh, Wayne White, Stephanie Wilcox, and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Gay Donnell Willis.