Society / Featured Parties

Retired NFL Star and TV Sports Analyst Reveals His Secret Success Story In Houston — Spencer Tillman Gets Deep

The Life-Changing Power of The Salvation Army's Boys & Girls Club Comes Through

BY // 12.10.24
photography Jenny Antill
What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston 30th annual luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: It was a heartfelt revelation when keynote speaker Spencer Tillman, a former NFL player (and 49ers Super Bowl captain) and current college football analyst for Fox Sports, shared that he grew up attending The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His powerful and inspirational talk reflected on how the club was instrumental in giving him structure and consistence with the after-school program keeping him out of trouble. Spencer Tillman believes that the influence of the Boys & Girls Club’s positive role models and the power of God set him on his course for a lifetime of successes.

“Not only has Mr. Tillman achieved great success in business,” says Vicki West, chair of the Salvation Army of Greater Houston advisory board, “But, more importantly, he has been a staunch supporter of countless charities across Houston, especially The Salvation Army.”

Commercial real estate broker Bill Schneidau served as chair of the luncheon that raised more than $740,000 for Salvation Army programs and honored Holly and Tom Forney, owner of Forney Construction.

The Forneys provided an equally inspirational speech focusing on the challenges of starting over in life and how their unwavering faith guided them through financial and personal hardships. Recognized as stewards of God who are committed to the mission of the army, their comments received a standing ovation from the 320 attendees.

In an example of the generosity inspired by the army mission, Joe Cleary, co-chair of Harvey/Harvey-Cleary, underwrote the entire cost of the luncheon adding to the bottom line.

PC Seen: Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan serving as emcee, Cathy Cleary, Emily Clay, Salvation Majors Carolynn and Rob Webb, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Ginger Blanton, Hannah McNair, Ralph Burch, Maureen Higdon, Diana and Chris DeLaup, Judy Tate, Jenny Elkins, Louise and Robert Bland, Rose Cullen, Joyce Standish, and Lilly and Thurmon Andress.

