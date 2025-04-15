Kathy and Nicky Hilton Host Fundraiser with Tina Craig and Stacey Bendet at Dallas’ alice + olivia

Every year, on the night before Children's Cancer Fund, alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet hosts a fundraiser at her Highland Park Village store with Nicky and Kathy Hilton, as well as U Beauty founder Tina Craig. (Photo by Zach Hilty for BFA Images)

The unofficial, lowercase real housewives of Dallas came out to welcome Nicky and Kathy Hilton to Dallas on a recent bussin’ night at Highland Park Village.

Every year, on the night before Children’s Cancer Fund, alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet hosts a fundraiser at her Highland Park Village store with Nicky and Kathy Hilton, as well as U Beauty founder Tina Craig. The annual springtime soirée benefits Children’s Cancer Fund, which the hosts participate in annually.

Bendet, the Hiltons, and Craig posed for photos (and selfies with a few lucky partygoers!) in front of the store, delicately perched on the tailgate of an alice + olivia-branded white vintage pickup truck, which was filled to the brim with flowers.

About the event, Nicky Hilton says, “Every year, this event gets bigger and better! We basically go on the most fun girls’ trip down to Dallas every year, and whoever is selling a product at the moment brings it to the alice + olivia shop. This year, [we] will be featuring my shoe collection with French Sole, my mom will be selling her jewelry line with Anna Zuckerman and hat collection with Lorna Murray, Tina [Craig] will be gifting her U Beauty products, and, of course, lots of beautiful alice + olivia clothing.”

Inside, DJ Dawn Cross spun pop favorites as guests shopped, nibbled on flower-shaped cookies (with petals delicately piped in pastel buttercream frosting), and sipped on the four signature cocktails inspired by each of the hosts.

Floral-inspired activations brought alice + olivia’s spring collection to life. At a build-your-own potpourri station, guests (wearing groundbreaking florals for spring) selected scented dried petals to create their own custom sachets. Lucky Lemon Embroidery personalized guests’ purchases onsite. The most popular activity? An artist illustrated fashion portraits inspired by guests’ outfits, made three-dimensional with floral embellishments.

At the party, I caught up with Bendet and asked her what she loved about the Dallas customer. She replied, “From the year I started alice + olivia until now, one of the things I love most are my yearly trips to Dallas because the women here are so full of fashion spirit. They love to dress up, they love color, they love whimsy and femininity, and they’re always celebrating. To me, that’s what fashion is about.”

Invite a Dallas gal to dress up in her favorite floral fit-and-flare for a night on the town celebrating with celebrities and shopping for a good cause? Hold my champagne!

PC Spotted: Bijou Phillips, Anna Zuckerman, Kate Seguin, Tandis Esfandiari, Michelle Tran, Kelcey Wetterberg, Anna Kate Sundvold, McKenna Gehrke, Kelly Villares, Charly Barby, Kylie Dickson, Claire Wolford, Savannah Collins, Katy Bock, and Tanya Foster.