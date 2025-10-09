Pilates, Self Care and Houston Power Women — PaperCity’s Nourish Brings a Community Together

Houston’s Nourish, a PaperCity retreat with Sydenham Clinic, brought a crowd of 100 to The Juliana for a morning of nurturing minds, bodies and spirits. This second iteration of PaperCity’s wellness-focused event connected Houstonians with lifestyle experts and opportunities for self care.

The morning began with an energizing breakfast of protein wraps and chia seed parfaits, courtesy of ChopShop. After light bites and mingling, the attendees split into groups for a variety of activities centered around mindfulness and health.

For the fitness enthusiasts, House of Core led a pilates class on the covered terrace outside The Juliana’s atrium. DJ Damon Pampolina fired up the energy with pop and throwback hits.

Meanwhile, under the greenhouse, a curious audience fed on knowledge. Fertility mindset coach and author Rosanne Austin delivered a talk on The Power Pause: How Ambitious Women Can Thrive Without Burning Out, emphasizing the importance of work-life balance. This was followed by Sydenham Clinic medical director Dr. Terry Rice and nutritionist Heather Dockstader with a discussion on gut health titled Inside Out: Optimizing Health at the Root Level.

On site as well were a multitude of vendors including Jewelry by Katrina, Maggie Miller’s clothing brand Banks, travel apparel by Foreign Fare, Club Special’s luxury activewear, Hawley Trucker Hats and Bella’s Candles.

And self care came in more forms than just retail therapy. Attendees received free hydrafacials from The Beauty Lab and lymphatic massages by The Ozone Bar, as well as B12 injections from IV therapy clinic Neumed, who also gave out electrolyte mixes. For those focused on beautification, hairstylists Gabby Camacho and Autumn Borow from Volume Social Club provided braiding and tinsel extensions.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

For those looking for an alternate source of energy, presenting sponsor Sydenham Clinic gave out samples of ketone supplements from Kenetik. Aanchal Bhatia, founder and CEO of the luxury concierge medicine center, spoke about the link between her company’s mission and Nourish’s.

“For us, it’s all about lifestyle,” Bhatia tells PaperCity. “To come out and talk to people about the lifestyle changes that they can make, in a real-life setting, is exactly what we do at Sydenham. We’re trying to build community and bring about that mindset shift.”

The beautifying effect of Nourish extended beyond The Juliana’s tree-lined walls. A piece by Modern Muse artist Lizzie Darwin, who invited guests to write a positive message on paper butterfly cutouts, will be used to decorate PaperCity’s Houston office. Darwin also sold hair clips, goblets and framed canvases featuring her signature butterfly motif.

For lunch, everyone feasted on chicken and turkey wraps and revitalizing juices from ChopShop. The Cottage Grocery provided an assortment of healthy snacks, including scones, mini cookies and protein bars, as well as sugar-free lemonade. Thy Mitchell’s Traveler’s Cart served delicious butter chicken samosas, as well as fresh veggies with their signature purple beet hummus.

Even bad weather didn’t dampen the spirit of the event. As raindrops began to fall, vendors and attendees simply moved their activities to The Juliana’s covered atrium and kept the party going.

PC Seen: Anna McGrath, Ellie Strehli, Kasey Sisson-Briggs, Denia Chapa, Roxy Valencia, Bianca Mollai, Catalina Mollai, Allana Webb, Cierra Willis, Hunter Cawthra, Kristin Godoy, Kathy O’Bryan, Sara Foster, Ashlyn Weninger, Ivey Delgado, and Cadi Sanchez.