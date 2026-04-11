Houston’s Push For One Million More Trees, a Pucci Coup and More April Party Mania

The nonprofit Houston party train keeps on chugging on in April. I often describe my job this month like that of CPAs during April — work, work, work. A number of these H-Town bashes leave quite an impression. Here are a few of the most memorable events in this buzzy Houston month.

One Million Saplings for Trees for Houston

Trees For Houston’s Root Ball: A Million More drew more than 425 tree champions to the lush, tree-filled courtyard of the Forest Club in Memorial to celebrate the planting of the organization’s one millionth tree in February and to set its sights on the next million. With event co-chairs Melissa and Barton Kelly and Emily and Ben Gonsoulin at the helm, the 32nd annual gala raised an impressive $590,000 to further the Trees For Houston mission to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the greater Houston area.

Kyle and John Kirksey were Million Milestone Lead Donors – the largest individual contributors to a Root Ball gala.

During the dinner on the transformed clay courts, supporters were shown a video featuring Trees For Houston executive director Barry Ward, who noted that it took 43 years to reach the first million trees, but that at the current rate, the organization’s next million could be planted in 14 and a half years.

Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball

Saudade de Lisboa served as the theme of Performing Arts Houston‘s Kaleidoscope Ball, drawing inspiration from the romance and nostalgia of Lisbon, celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Portugal. The spirit of the evening was reflected in the immersive décor and ambiance as well as in the City Kitchen menu featuring Portuguese-inspired cocktails, quail and beef selections, and port wine served with dessert.

Chaired by Wendy and Warwick King, the evening saluted longterm supporters and widely admired philanthropists Ginni and Richard Mithoff. The night raised $700,000.

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A Pucci Coup for PetSet

It was a fashion coup for PetSet when Milan-based design house Pucci introduced two new Spring/Summer 2026 color ways globally — ahead of launches in Italy, Paris and New York — positioning Houston at the forefront of the brand’s international rollout. In addition, a percentage of sales from the evening in the River Oaks District boutique benefitted PetSet’s mission of aiding animal welfare in Houston.

“This collaboration was a powerful example of what’s possible when brands and communities come together with purpose,” Kirby Matocha Edmunds told the gathering. “It not only brought visibility to the issue of animal homelessness, but also directly supported the programs and partnerships working to solve it.”

PetSet co-presidents Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist spoke about the organization’s work and the critical role of community support in driving longterm solutions.

Houston Health Foundation Luncheon

Houston Health Foundation’s “Every Child Deserves a Strong Foundation” fundraiser, presented by Hyundai, raised funds to support “Brilliant Futures Programming” for kids and families across Greater Houston. Funds will expand access to essential services, including vision and dental care, early childhood development resources, community gardens and college readiness support.

Co-chaired by Wendy Lewis Armstrong and Rodney E. Nathan, the luncheon honored Dr. Julie Bloom of Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine with the Champion of Health Award. Guest speaker Stephen L. Klineberg, founding director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research, emphasized Houston’s diversity as a strength and underscored the importance of ensuring health equity for all.

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story for more pictures from all these memorable Houston parties.