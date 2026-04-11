Houston’s Push For One Million More Trees, a Pucci Coup and More April Party Mania

Tama Lundquist, Kirby Matocha Edmunds, Tena Lundquist Faust
10_Root Ball Chairs – Barton and Melissa Kelly, Emily and Ben Gonsoulin
101_Gloria and Jesse Bounds
91_Joe Wilson, Alex Angelina
65_Janice Gregory and Marc Tausend
103_Michael and Kimberly Murphy
Brandon and Meg Booth, Richard and Ginni Mithoff, Warwick and Wendy King, Vijay and Kourtney D’Cruz – by Sara Buchsbaum 3
Kathryn and Jeff Smith – Daniel Ortiz
Linda and Willie Chiang – Daniel Ortiz
Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro – Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth Carl, Audrey Sarver, Alexis Guillory
Sloane Andrews
Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl
Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan
Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Samica Knight, Dr. Jonita Reynolds
01
15

Tama Lundquist, Kirby Matocha Edmunds, Tena Lundquist Faust at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
15

Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' chairs Barton & Melissa Kelly and Emily & Ben Gonsoulin

03
15

04
15

05
15

06
15

07
15

Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball honorees Richard & Ginni Mithoff and gala chairs Warwick & Wendy King (Photo by Sara Buchsbaum)

08
15

Kathryn & Jeff Smith at the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
15

Linda & Willie Chiang t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Elizabeth Carl, Audrey Sarver, Alexis Guillory at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
15

Sloane Andrews at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
15

Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl

14
15

Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
15

Stephen Klineberg, Samica Knight, Dr. Jonita Reynolds at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tama Lundquist, Kirby Matocha Edmunds, Tena Lundquist Faust
10_Root Ball Chairs – Barton and Melissa Kelly, Emily and Ben Gonsoulin
101_Gloria and Jesse Bounds
91_Joe Wilson, Alex Angelina
65_Janice Gregory and Marc Tausend
103_Michael and Kimberly Murphy
Brandon and Meg Booth, Richard and Ginni Mithoff, Warwick and Wendy King, Vijay and Kourtney D’Cruz – by Sara Buchsbaum 3
Kathryn and Jeff Smith – Daniel Ortiz
Linda and Willie Chiang – Daniel Ortiz
Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro – Daniel Ortiz
Elizabeth Carl, Audrey Sarver, Alexis Guillory
Sloane Andrews
Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl
Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan
Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Samica Knight, Dr. Jonita Reynolds
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Push For One Million More Trees, a Pucci Coup and More April Party Mania

Inside the H-Town Scene

BY Shelby Hodge and Carol Brejot //
Tama Lundquist, Kirby Matocha Edmunds, Tena Lundquist Faust at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' chairs Barton & Melissa Kelly and Emily & Ben Gonsoulin
Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball honorees Richard & Ginni Mithoff and gala chairs Warwick & Wendy King (Photo by Sara Buchsbaum)
Kathryn & Jeff Smith at the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda & Willie Chiang t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Carl, Audrey Sarver, Alexis Guillory at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sloane Andrews at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl
Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen Klineberg, Samica Knight, Dr. Jonita Reynolds at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
15

Tama Lundquist, Kirby Matocha Edmunds, Tena Lundquist Faust at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
15

Trees for Houston 'Root Ball' chairs Barton & Melissa Kelly and Emily & Ben Gonsoulin

3
15

4
15

5
15

6
15

7
15

Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball honorees Richard & Ginni Mithoff and gala chairs Warwick & Wendy King (Photo by Sara Buchsbaum)

8
15

Kathryn & Jeff Smith at the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
15

Linda & Willie Chiang t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
15

Melanie Gray & Mark Wawro t the Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
15

Elizabeth Carl, Audrey Sarver, Alexis Guillory at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
15

Sloane Andrews at the Pucci party for PetSet (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
15

Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl

14
15

Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
15

Stephen Klineberg, Samica Knight, Dr. Jonita Reynolds at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The nonprofit Houston party train keeps on chugging on in April. I often describe my job this month like that of CPAs during April  — work, work, work. A number of these H-Town bashes leave quite an impression. Here are a few of the most memorable events in this buzzy Houston month.

One Million Saplings for Trees for Houston

10_Root Ball Chairs – Barton and Melissa Kelly, Emily and Ben Gonsoulin
Trees for Houston ‘Root Ball’ chairs Barton & Melissa Kelly and Emily & Ben Gonsoulin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Trees For Houston’s Root Ball: A Million More drew more than 425 tree champions to the lush, tree-filled courtyard of the Forest Club in Memorial to celebrate the planting of the organization’s one millionth tree in February and to set its sights on the next million. With event co-chairs Melissa and Barton Kelly and Emily and Ben Gonsoulin at the helm, the 32nd annual gala raised an impressive $590,000 to further the Trees For Houston mission to plant, protect and promote trees throughout the greater Houston area.

Kyle and John Kirksey were Million Milestone Lead Donors – the largest individual contributors to a Root Ball gala.

During the dinner on the transformed clay courts, supporters were shown a video featuring Trees For Houston executive director Barry Ward, who noted that it took 43 years to reach the first million trees, but that at the current rate, the organization’s next million could be planted in 14 and a half years.

Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball

Brandon and Meg Booth, Richard and Ginni Mithoff, Warwick and Wendy King, Vijay and Kourtney D’Cruz – by Sara Buchsbaum 3
Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball honorees Richard & Ginni Mithoff and gala chairs Warwick & Wendy King (Photo by Sara Buchsbaum)

Saudade de Lisboa served as the theme of Performing Arts Houston‘s Kaleidoscope Ball, drawing inspiration from the romance and nostalgia of Lisbon, celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Portugal. The spirit of the evening was reflected in the immersive décor and ambiance as well as in the City Kitchen menu featuring Portuguese-inspired cocktails, quail and beef selections, and port wine served with dessert.

Chaired by Wendy and Warwick King, the evening saluted longterm supporters and widely admired philanthropists Ginni and Richard Mithoff. The night raised $700,000.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 April 2026

A Pucci Coup for PetSet

Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl
Anne Carl, Madeline Eastham, Annie Bass, Elizabeth Carl

It was a fashion coup for PetSet when Milan-based design house Pucci introduced two new Spring/Summer 2026 color ways  globally — ahead of launches in Italy, Paris and New York — positioning Houston at the forefront of the brand’s international rollout. In addition, a percentage of sales from the evening in the River Oaks District boutique benefitted PetSet’s mission of aiding animal welfare in Houston.

“This collaboration was a powerful example of what’s possible when brands and communities come together with purpose,” Kirby Matocha Edmunds told the gathering. “It not only brought visibility to the issue of animal homelessness, but also directly supported the programs and partnerships working to solve it.”

PetSet co-presidents Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist spoke about the organization’s work and the critical role of community support in driving longterm solutions.

Houston Health Foundation Luncheon

Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan
Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Dr. Julie Boom, Robin Mansur, Rodney Nathan at the Houston Health Foundation luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston Health Foundation’s “Every Child Deserves a Strong Foundation” fundraiser, presented by Hyundai, raised funds to support “Brilliant Futures Programming” for kids and families across Greater Houston. Funds will expand access to essential services, including vision and dental care, early childhood development resources, community gardens and college readiness support.

Co-chaired by Wendy Lewis Armstrong and Rodney E. Nathan, the luncheon honored Dr. Julie Bloom of Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine with the Champion of Health Award. Guest speaker Stephen L. Klineberg, founding director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research, emphasized Houston’s diversity as a strength and underscored the importance of ensuring health equity for all.

Scroll through the photo gallery above this story for more pictures from all these memorable Houston parties.

NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Curated Collection

Swipe
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
722 Tenna Loma Court
West Kessler
FOR SALE

722 Tenna Loma Court
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
722 Tenna Loma Court
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
4815 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4815 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$24,900,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4815 Saint Johns Drive
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4201 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4201 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4201 Potomac Avenue
2909 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2909 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,399,999 Learn More about this property
Wendi Jones
This property is listed by: Wendi Jones (214) 538-9693 Email Realtor
2909 Fondren Drive
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
9435 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9435 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9435 Inwood Road
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X