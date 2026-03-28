Houston’s Own Opera Gallery Opens In River Oaks District — An International Art Coup Draws A-Listers

Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan
101_OperaGalleryDinner Leigh Smith, Stephanie Tsuru
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios
Mady Kades, Ken Kades
4_CHAGALL, Marc, The Window in the Sky, 1957
Gille Dyan, Florence Dyan
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Jonja Kostich, Mignon Gill OperaGalleryGrandOpening_DanielOrtizPhoto_031926
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8_DUBUFFET, Jean, Pendule IV – Flamboiement de l’heure
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Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring. (Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

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Leigh Smith, Alicia Harris, Stephanie Tsuru at the Collector's opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios at the Collector's preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Mady & Ken Kades at the Collectors' preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Marc Chagall's 'The Window in the Sky,' 1957 work in the current collection on display at Opera Gallery.

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Gallery founder and owner Gilles Dyan and wife, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

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Marcelo Saenz, Karen Hernandez, Adrian Duenas at the Opera Gallery opening ceremonies in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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David McIver & Kara Przybyl McIver at the Opera Gallery opening celebrations in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Molly Pouns, Brooke Williams, Andrea Simmons at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Sonja Kostich, Phoebe Tudor, Ceron at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Judy Nyquist at the VIP opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Michele Leal Farah in front of 'Dots Obsession' by Yayoi Kusama at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Brittany & John Gonzalez at the VIP opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Kara Przybyl McIver, Afton Baily, Gary Baily, Whitney Lawson, Molly Pouns at the VIP Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Kevin Gilliard & Frank Billingsley at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Craig Gray, Anna Moore, William Finnorn at the VIP Opera Gallery opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Sonja Kostich, Mignon Gill at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Manolo Valdés 'Menina Manolo,' 2012 on display in Opera Gallery Houston

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Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery VIP opening in River Oaks District

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Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the VIP preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Nora Jarrard, Samantha Werver, Ashlee Rubbo at the Opera Gallery opening parties in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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On their way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Lance & Alicia Smith at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lynn Wyatt share a moment at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Zinat Ahmed at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Nick & Sneha Merchant, guest, Stacey Lindseth, Hoda Sana, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Jean Dubuffet's 'Pendule IV – Flamboiement de l’heure' in Opera Gallery in River Oaks District

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The uber chic Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan
101_OperaGalleryDinner Leigh Smith, Stephanie Tsuru
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios
Mady Kades, Ken Kades
4_CHAGALL, Marc, The Window in the Sky, 1957
Gille Dyan, Florence Dyan
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Jonja Kostich, Mignon Gill OperaGalleryGrandOpening_DanielOrtizPhoto_031926
18_VALDÉS, Manolo, Menina, 2012
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Opera Gallery DanielOrtizPhoto_031826
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Lance & Alicia Smith_DanielOrtizPhoto_031926
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8_DUBUFFET, Jean, Pendule IV – Flamboiement de l’heure
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Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Own Opera Gallery Opens In River Oaks District — An International Art Coup Draws A-Listers

An Opening So Significant It Required Three Parties

BY //
Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring. (Photo by Daniel Ortriz)
Leigh Smith, Alicia Harris, Stephanie Tsuru at the Collector's opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios at the Collector's preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mady & Ken Kades at the Collectors' preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marc Chagall's 'The Window in the Sky,' 1957 work in the current collection on display at Opera Gallery.
Gallery founder and owner Gilles Dyan and wife, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortriz)
Marcelo Saenz, Karen Hernandez, Adrian Duenas at the Opera Gallery opening ceremonies in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David McIver & Kara Przybyl McIver at the Opera Gallery opening celebrations in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Molly Pouns, Brooke Williams, Andrea Simmons at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sonja Kostich, Phoebe Tudor, Ceron at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Judy Nyquist at the VIP opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michele Leal Farah in front of 'Dots Obsession' by Yayoi Kusama at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brittany & John Gonzalez at the VIP opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kara Przybyl McIver, Afton Baily, Gary Baily, Whitney Lawson, Molly Pouns at the VIP Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kevin Gilliard & Frank Billingsley at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Craig Gray, Anna Moore, William Finnorn at the VIP Opera Gallery opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sonja Kostich, Mignon Gill at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Manolo Valdés 'Menina Manolo,' 2012 on display in Opera Gallery Houston
Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery VIP opening in River Oaks District
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the VIP preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora Jarrard, Samantha Werver, Ashlee Rubbo at the Opera Gallery opening parties in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
On their way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Lance & Alicia Smith at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lynn Wyatt share a moment at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zinat Ahmed at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nick & Sneha Merchant, guest, Stacey Lindseth, Hoda Sana, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jean Dubuffet's 'Pendule IV – Flamboiement de l’heure' in Opera Gallery in River Oaks District
The uber chic Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
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Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring. (Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

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Leigh Smith, Alicia Harris, Stephanie Tsuru at the Collector's opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios at the Collector's preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Mady & Ken Kades at the Collectors' preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
27

Marc Chagall's 'The Window in the Sky,' 1957 work in the current collection on display at Opera Gallery.

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27

Gallery founder and owner Gilles Dyan and wife, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

7
27

Marcelo Saenz, Karen Hernandez, Adrian Duenas at the Opera Gallery opening ceremonies in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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27

David McIver & Kara Przybyl McIver at the Opera Gallery opening celebrations in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Molly Pouns, Brooke Williams, Andrea Simmons at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
27

Sonja Kostich, Phoebe Tudor, Ceron at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
27

Judy Nyquist at the VIP opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
27

Michele Leal Farah in front of 'Dots Obsession' by Yayoi Kusama at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
27

Brittany & John Gonzalez at the VIP opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
27

Kara Przybyl McIver, Afton Baily, Gary Baily, Whitney Lawson, Molly Pouns at the VIP Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
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Kevin Gilliard & Frank Billingsley at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
27

Craig Gray, Anna Moore, William Finnorn at the VIP Opera Gallery opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
27

Sonja Kostich, Mignon Gill at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
27

Manolo Valdés 'Menina Manolo,' 2012 on display in Opera Gallery Houston

19
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Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery VIP opening in River Oaks District

20
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Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the VIP preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
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Nora Jarrard, Samantha Werver, Ashlee Rubbo at the Opera Gallery opening parties in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
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On their way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Lance & Alicia Smith at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Lynn Wyatt share a moment at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
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Zinat Ahmed at the Opera Gallery VIP opening (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Nick & Sneha Merchant, guest, Stacey Lindseth, Hoda Sana, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Jean Dubuffet's 'Pendule IV – Flamboiement de l’heure' in Opera Gallery in River Oaks District

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The uber chic Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

For an opening as significant as that of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, three events were needed to fully salute the arrival of the internationally recognized dealer in modern and contemporary art. With the enviable collection of works from Chagall, Picasso and Miró among others and modern masters including Botero and Kusama, the celebrations provided an introduction worthy of all the enthusiasm.

101_OperaGalleryDinner Leigh Smith, Stephanie Tsuru
Leigh Smith, Alicia Harris, Stephanie Tsuru at the Collector’s opening celebration of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

More than 350 collectors, art enthusiasts, community leaders and A-listers dropped in over two days for the showcase of the exceptional selection of works by some of the most influential artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. The new location is the family-owned firm’s 16th gallery in a worldwide stable that includes locations in Paris, London, Singapore, Miami and Aspen.

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Molly Pouns, Brooke Williams, Andrea Simmons at the Opera Gallery opening after-party at private club Maître D (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“Opening in Houston has been an incredible opportunity to engage with a sophisticated and passionate collector community,” Opera Gallery chairman and founder Gilles Dyan says. “We were thrilled by the overwhelming attendance and interest during our preview party and are eternally grateful for the city’s support.”

Day one saw the international Dyan and glamorous wife Florence Dyan along with Houston director Gregory Lahmi and deputy director Kara Przybyl McIver, welcoming a select group for a leisurely first look and collectors’ dinner at Le Colonial. Among them were Leigh Smith, Judy Nyquist, Mady and Ken Kades, Stephanie Tsuru and Lynn Wyatt.

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Sonja Kostich, Phoebe Tudor, Ceron at the Opera Gallery opening celebrations in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Accompanied by Richard Flowers and Angel Rios on the gallery tour, Wyatt quipped, “I wonder if the Dubuffets here are as big as the one in my house.” The duo of colorful works on display were indeed meaningfully large.

The energy ramped up on day two when a very merry VIP throng arrived at River Oaks District to peruse the paintings and schmooze amid the elaborate party scene that spilled over into the parking lot. That scene had been dressed to the hilt by The Events Company with outdoor lounge style seating complete with outdoor bar, banquettes, umbrellas, florals (tons of red) and greenery. Catering staff from Frida Valentina Events and Chef Adriana Avendano delivered truly artfully inspired hors d’oeuvres.

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The current collection will be on view at Houston’s new Opera Gallery through April 19 when another collection of extraordinary art is scheduled to be on its way.

Part three was continuation of the celebration with some 75 stalwarts heading to Montrose for the after-party at Vandelay Companies’ members-only club Maître D. The headliner was United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta and wife Lauren Fertitta, who made the Maitre ‘D scene after attending the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

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Marcelo Saenz, Karen Hernandez, Adrian Duenas at the Opera Gallery opening ceremonies in River Oaks District (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Sneha and Nick Merchant, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Michael Mandola, Mignon Gill, Alexandra Gill, Ceron, Zinat Ahmed, Heather Almond, Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque, Phoebe Tudor, Alicia and Lance Smith, Michele Leal Farah, Nora Jarrard, Stacey Lindseth, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gillard, Frankie and Yonny Demeris, and Whitney Kuhn Lawson.

The Birdsall Residences

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