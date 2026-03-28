Houston’s Own Opera Gallery Opens In River Oaks District — An International Art Coup Draws A-Listers

On their way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Lance & Alicia Smith at the Opera Gallery VIP opening celebration(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gallery founder and owner Gilles Dyan and wife, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District.(Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

Marc Chagall's 'The Window in the Sky,' 1957 work in the current collection on display at Opera Gallery.

Richard Flowers, Lynn Wyatt, Angel Rios at the Collector's preview of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gilles Dyan, Dan Benchetrit, Gregory Lahmi, Alex Sartafi, Florence Dyan at the Collector's opening of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, pictured in front of a work by Keith Haring. (Photo by Daniel Ortriz)

For an opening as significant as that of Opera Gallery in River Oaks District, three events were needed to fully salute the arrival of the internationally recognized dealer in modern and contemporary art. With the enviable collection of works from Chagall, Picasso and Miró among others and modern masters including Botero and Kusama, the celebrations provided an introduction worthy of all the enthusiasm.

More than 350 collectors, art enthusiasts, community leaders and A-listers dropped in over two days for the showcase of the exceptional selection of works by some of the most influential artists of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries. The new location is the family-owned firm’s 16th gallery in a worldwide stable that includes locations in Paris, London, Singapore, Miami and Aspen.

“Opening in Houston has been an incredible opportunity to engage with a sophisticated and passionate collector community,” Opera Gallery chairman and founder Gilles Dyan says. “We were thrilled by the overwhelming attendance and interest during our preview party and are eternally grateful for the city’s support.”

Day one saw the international Dyan and glamorous wife Florence Dyan along with Houston director Gregory Lahmi and deputy director Kara Przybyl McIver, welcoming a select group for a leisurely first look and collectors’ dinner at Le Colonial. Among them were Leigh Smith, Judy Nyquist, Mady and Ken Kades, Stephanie Tsuru and Lynn Wyatt.

Accompanied by Richard Flowers and Angel Rios on the gallery tour, Wyatt quipped, “I wonder if the Dubuffets here are as big as the one in my house.” The duo of colorful works on display were indeed meaningfully large.

The energy ramped up on day two when a very merry VIP throng arrived at River Oaks District to peruse the paintings and schmooze amid the elaborate party scene that spilled over into the parking lot. That scene had been dressed to the hilt by The Events Company with outdoor lounge style seating complete with outdoor bar, banquettes, umbrellas, florals (tons of red) and greenery. Catering staff from Frida Valentina Events and Chef Adriana Avendano delivered truly artfully inspired hors d’oeuvres.

The Allen Swipe













Next

The current collection will be on view at Houston’s new Opera Gallery through April 19 when another collection of extraordinary art is scheduled to be on its way.

Part three was continuation of the celebration with some 75 stalwarts heading to Montrose for the after-party at Vandelay Companies’ members-only club Maître D. The headliner was United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta and wife Lauren Fertitta, who made the Maitre ‘D scene after attending the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

PC Seen: Sneha and Nick Merchant, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Michael Mandola, Mignon Gill, Alexandra Gill, Ceron, Zinat Ahmed, Heather Almond, Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque, Phoebe Tudor, Alicia and Lance Smith, Michele Leal Farah, Nora Jarrard, Stacey Lindseth, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gillard, Frankie and Yonny Demeris, and Whitney Kuhn Lawson.