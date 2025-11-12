Operation Kindness Supporters Dance the Night Away at Canines, Cats, and Cabernet Gala at Sheraton Dallas

Last year alone, Operation Kindness served more than 63,000 animals. The critical funds raised ensure that Operation Kindness can continue its mission of creating a kinder world for pets and the people who love them. (Photo by Frances Peña)

Because of Canines, Cats, and Cabernet's on-site adoption lounge, 11 dogs and cats found their forever families that night. (Photo by Frances Peña)

On the morning of our first cold snap of the season, I awoke to a Ring camera alert of someone (or something) on my front porch. I opened the door and found a shivering, injured chihuahua mix curled into a ball on my doormat. I immediately bundled up the pup and took him to the vet. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t microchipped. My next move? I called a dear friend who works for Operation Kindness. “She’ll know what to do.”

Dallasites know that Operation Kindness always knows what to do.

Furry friends and more than 500 of their fans recently gathered together at Sheraton Dallas for Operation Kindness’ 33rd annual Canines, Cats, and Cabernet Gala, which was presented by Joni McCoy. The beloved event raised an astounding $910,000 for the deserving dogs and cats of North Texas. Every dollar raised directly funds medical care, spay and neuter services, and nourishing food for dogs and cats in the organization‘s care, in addition to supporting community programs that keep pets and their families together. Last year alone, Operation Kindness served more than 63,000 animals. The critical funds raised ensure that Operation Kindness can continue its mission of creating a kinder world for pets and the people who love them. Their annual gala showcased that mission in the most spectacular fashion.

Because of Canines, Cats, and Cabernet’s on-site adoption lounge, 11 dogs and cats found their forever families that night. Sure, guests also won designer purses in the silent auction or bid on an exotic trip to Punta Mita, but I can’t imagine a bigger prize than animals finding their families.

“Operation Kindness is achieving major milestones and changing the futures of more pets than ever before,” said Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness. “Bringing animal lovers together for a special evening to toast our life-changing work as a community and raise funds for cats and dogs in need makes our growth possible, and we can’t thank our guests and supporters enough.”

Meredith Jones, new Chief of Staff for Operation Kindness, enraptured the crowd with the story of her own rescue dog, Liam. That’s the thing about animal rescue. It’s a dog by dog, cat by cat, Liam by Liam, soul by soul effort. Jones reminded the animal lovers in attendance that hope, trust, and loyalty are reciprocal between animals and people.

Holiday Gift Guide Swipe Amy’s Ice Creams The Gift Bag Lake Austin Spa Resort Fonda San Miguel Maison Palo Santo Wexel Art Haney Home Concierge Little Torch













Next

Director of Development Nikki Walker presented Keith Hallock with the 2025 Champion for Animals award before guests heard the story of Chai, a loving Operation Kindness pup who defied the odds and found a new start through Operation Kindness.

Forget the tired wine pull! A few favorite new activations from the evening included a Kendra Scott *jewelry pull* (now we’re talking), as well as a photo booth where many four-legged friends made an appearance. As for the menu, the crowd dined in style, with a decadent menu featuring a baby greens salad with watermelon radish, farm cheese, and a chive vinaigrette, followed by a pepper-crusted beef tenderloin with pan-seared chicken breast, rosemary jus, smoked gouda grits, and roasted baby vegetables. Guests polished off the night with a sweet treat of either whipped honey ricotta cheesecake or chocolate mousse on graham cracker sables.

In addition to the champagne sponsored by Fireside Capital Advisors, nothing elevates a party to the next level quite like Emerald City Band, who quickly got everyone on their feet and dancing late into the night.

I have no doubt that the dogs were barkin’ the next morning… in more ways than one. The sign of a doggone good time!

In celebration of Operation Kindness’ 50th anniversary, the 34th annual Canines, Cats and Cabernet will take place on November 14, 2026, at Omni Dallas.

PC Spotted: Dana and Ed Jamison, Michelle and Marcus Hicks, Dustin Lenderman, Meredith Jones, Erin & Jeremy Camp, Jen Thomas, Christie Choi, Lori Thomas, Greg Salinas, John Bollinger, Joni Mitchell, John Bryant, Jacqueline and JT Thorp, Kristen Holy, Lisa Coachbuilder, Nikki Walker, Keith Hallock, Nikki Walker, Haroon Avi, Nancy Cozzie, Elbert Choi, and Susan and Scott Wilson.