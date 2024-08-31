Sneha Merchant, Zachary Levi and Viet Hoang (Photo by Johnny Than)
Event Chairs Viet Hoang & Sneha Merchant with Operation Smile Founder Kathy Mcgee and gala honoree Zachary Levi at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Smile Gala in Houston, Texas
Sofie and Carrie Bradsburg Dahl (Photo by Johnny Than)
Anna Reger and Maria Alaoui (Photo by Johnny Than)
Salima and Parvez Merchant (Photo by Johnny Than)
Operation Smile gala co-chair Sneha Merchant, honoree Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi, and co-chair Viet Hoang at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Julianne Hough will be honored with the Universal Smile Award at the 8th Annual Houston Smile Gala. (Photo by Elias Tahan)

Nick & co-chair Sneha Merchant, Operation Smile founder Kathy Magee, gala honoree Zachary Levi, co-chair Viet Hoang at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Smile Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile Gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Anna Reger, Maria Alaoui at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Society / Hot Ticket

Dance With a Star at the 8th Annual Houston Smile Gala — Operation Smile to Honor Julianne Hough, Local Humanitarians

An Evening of Transformative Service and Celebration Awaits

BY PC Studios // 08.30.24
Operation Smile gala co-chair Sneha Merchant, honoree Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi, and co-chair Viet Hoang at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Julianne Hough will be honored with the Universal Smile Award at the 8th Annual Houston Smile Gala. (Photo by Elias Tahan)
Nick & co-chair Sneha Merchant, Operation Smile founder Kathy Magee, gala honoree Zachary Levi, co-chair Viet Hoang at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Smile Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile Gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Anna Reger, Maria Alaoui at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Parvez & Salima Merchant at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Operation Smile gala co-chair Sneha Merchant, honoree Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi, and co-chair Viet Hoang at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Julianne Hough will be honored with the Universal Smile Award at the 8th Annual Houston Smile Gala. (Photo by Elias Tahan)

Nick & co-chair Sneha Merchant, Operation Smile founder Kathy Magee, gala honoree Zachary Levi, co-chair Viet Hoang at the Operation Smile 7th Annual Smile Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Sofie Brandsberg-Dahl, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Operation Smile Gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Anna Reger, Maria Alaoui at the Operation Smile Gala held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Celebrate the humanitarian work leading nonprofit medical service organization Operation Smile has provided for more than four decades at its 8th Annual Houston Smile Gala on Saturday, September 14th. 

This exclusive happening is set to take place at the Royal Sonesta hotel where philanthropists, entrepreneurs and stars alike will come together to support Operation Smile’s mission of providing safe surgeries for children born with cleft palates. The formal evening will begin with a red carpet and cocktails, followed by a decadent dinner, the awards presentation, a memorable auction and dancing.

Known for bringing Hollywood luminaries to Space City — from Harrison Ford to Henry Golding — gala co-chairs Viet Hoang, Sneha Merchant, Stacey and Al Lindseth, and Carrie and Sverre Brandsberg-Dahl will be joined this year by actress, dancer and humanitarian Julianne Hough.

An icon of Dancing with the Stars fame, Hough has passionately supported Operation Smile for years, including raising funds for medical missions by snowboarding in the Park City Celebrity Ski Challenge. Hough will receive the Universal Smile Award, which was previously awarded to action hero and Broadway star Zachary Levi.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Universal Smile Award from Operation Smile,” Hough says. “This organization holds a special place in my heart, as I’ve seen firsthand the incredible transformations they bring to children’s lives. A smile is a universal symbol of love, hope and connection, and I’m proud to support a cause that gives this gift to so many.”

“We are thrilled to recognize Julianne Hough with the Universal Smile Award,” says Kathy Magee, Operation Smile Co-Founder, President and CEO. “Her advocacy and efforts as a role model have had a profound impact, helping to bring hope and joy to countless children. We are excited to celebrate her achievements and contributions at this year’s gala.”

Since chairing their first Smile Gala in 2013, Hoang says he and Merchant have raised more than $2 million for medical mission trips and life-changing cleft palate surgeries.

“In 2008, I attended my first Operation Smile gala in Beverly Hills, California, and was deeply inspired by their mission and the impact they have made for children worldwide with cleft conditions,” Hoang notes. “This experience ignited a passion within me to contribute more towards raising funds and awareness for Operation Smile.”

Funds raised from ticket purchases and sponsorships will go towards Operation Smile’s vital medical projects, with the goal of serving one million patients in the next 10 years.

“Bringing Hollywood to Houston has helped us make a larger impact, and each year we’ve successfully increased our fundraising goals,” Merchant says. “These achievements highlight the dedication of our supporters and the powerful difference we can make together.”

Operation Smile will also honor Dr. Katie To and Dr. Bar Nguyen; Melissa Holman Juneau; and Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell for their philanthropic commitment to children and families. Dr. To and Dr. Nguyen will be honored with the Medical Visionary Award for their instrumental efforts in fundraising through their work with Operation Smile.

Juneau, who will receive the John Connor Humanitarian Award, has helmed a number of high-profile fundraisers for nonprofits, including Houston Children’s Charity. Mitchell and her husband will be presented with the Wallace Annenberg Public Service Award for organizing exceptional events for Houston-based charities, from Hermann Park Conservancy to the American Heart Association.

For more information on Operation Smile and to purchase tickets for the gala, go here.

