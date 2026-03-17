Paris’ Palace Of Versailles Gets a Dose Of Texas Glamour — Three Texans To Lead the Legacy of Light Biennial Celebration

The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
0438 Versailles Palace 2
Alicia Bryan (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Gala 2024 Design 1
Lucas Somoza 2 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024
The American Friends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
01
09

A scene from the American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024. The 2026 festivities, scheduled for early June, will have a Texas twist. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

02
09

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

03
09

The Palace of Versailles where the grand gala ball, hosted by the American Friends of Versailles, will take place.

04
09

San Antonio's Alicia Bryan, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles Ball in 2024, chairs the lavish 2026 gala with events taking place in Paris and at the palace June 5-8. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

05
09

Native Texan/Paris resident Becca Cason Thrash, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles 2024 Ball, serves as Distinguished Honorary Chair of the 2026 gala. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

06
09

The American Friends of Versailles celebration 2024

07
09

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

08
09

The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles

09
09

The American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
0438 Versailles Palace 2
Alicia Bryan (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Gala 2024 Design 1
Lucas Somoza 2 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Firends of Versailles 2024
The American Friends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Society / Featured Parties

Paris’ Palace Of Versailles Gets a Dose Of Texas Glamour — Three Texans To Lead the Legacy of Light Biennial Celebration

Leaning On the True Party Maestros

BY //
A scene from the American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024. The 2026 festivities, scheduled for early June, will have a Texas twist. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The Palace of Versailles where the grand gala ball, hosted by the American Friends of Versailles, will take place.
San Antonio's Alicia Bryan, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles Ball in 2024, chairs the lavish 2026 gala with events taking place in Paris and at the palace June 5-8. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Native Texan/Paris resident Becca Cason Thrash, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles 2024 Ball, serves as Distinguished Honorary Chair of the 2026 gala. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The American Friends of Versailles celebration 2024
Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles
The American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
1
9

A scene from the American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024. The 2026 festivities, scheduled for early June, will have a Texas twist. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

2
9

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

3
9

The Palace of Versailles where the grand gala ball, hosted by the American Friends of Versailles, will take place.

4
9

San Antonio's Alicia Bryan, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles Ball in 2024, chairs the lavish 2026 gala with events taking place in Paris and at the palace June 5-8. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

5
9

Native Texan/Paris resident Becca Cason Thrash, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles 2024 Ball, serves as Distinguished Honorary Chair of the 2026 gala. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

6
9

The American Friends of Versailles celebration 2024

7
9

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

8
9

The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles

9
9

The American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

With three Texans at the helm of  The American Friends of Versailles’ A Legacy of Light biennial celebration, which is set for June 5 through June 8, the festivities are shaping up with a certain Lone Star je ne sais quois.

The biennial festivities are led by Alicia Bryan, president of American Friends of Versailles and scion of one of the Texas’s leading energy families. She lives in San Antonio.

Alicia Bryan (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
San Antonio’s Alicia Bryan, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles Ball in 2024, chairs the lavish 2026 gala with events taking place in Paris and at the palace June 5-8. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

Houstonian now living in Paris Becca Cason Thrash, recipient of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, has been named distinguished honorary chair. Native Houstonian and Paris resident Lucas Somoza, noted for his beautifully executed celebrations around the world, was tasked by Bryan and Thrash to lead planning for the festivities and the ball, to be held at Versailles itself.

“The three of us, all native Texans, are joyfully combining our networks, experience and style to usher this very respected charity into a fresh chapter, reviving its glamour while giving it a contemporary pulse,” Somoza tells PaperCity.

The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Native Texan/Paris resident Becca Cason Thrash, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles 2024 Ball, serves as Distinguished Honorary Chair of the 2026 gala. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

The events celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States and the pivotal French alliance in 1778 in which King Louis XVI, residing in Versailles, formally recognized U.S. independence and approved the military/financial aid that enabled the American victory against the British.

The Legacy of Light Gala at Versailles will culminate the celebrations. On this evening, approximately 200 people will have private access to the Royal Apartments and the Hall of Mirrors, as well as a grand dinner in the splendor of the Galerie des Batailles. Dinner will be followed by fireworks viewed from the palace terrace, then dancing and revelry.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
Gala 2024 Design 1
The American Friends of Versailles celebration 2024

“The 2026 gala isn’t just a beautiful evening at Versailles,” Bryan says. “It’s about a four-day experience in the very heart of French diplomacy — reinforcing the importance of legacy and preservation. All proceeds support the restoration of the Salon de Diane and help advance the vision of a future American Wing at the Palace.”

Noted for her successful fundraising for the Louvre — more than $20 million — Cason Thrash knows her way around lavish galas and the value of Texas hutzpah.

“It’s a profound privilege to be the honorary chairman of this exceptional effort for Versailles,” she says. “Texans bring an energy, glamour and generosity that no other group can provide.” Carson Thrash’s extraordinary fundraising prowess is expected to catapult the Versailles event. As president of Patrons for Notre-Dame de Paris, she raised millions for that effort.

The American Firends of Versailles 2024 (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)
Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

The long weekend will provide unprecedented access to historic structures ordinarily beyond reach, such as an evening gathering in the restored rooms of the Hôtel de Talleyrand, aka the U.S. Embassy; a formal diner cooked by chef Yannick Alléno in the diplomatic quarters of the Quai d’Orsay; and an intimate gathering for a garden fête and equestrian presentation at the Château de Champlâtreux. And then on Monday, June 8 comes the glorious evening at Versailles.

0438 Versailles Palace 2
Palace of Versailles to be setting for the American Friends of Versailles gala ball.

A certain formality will inform the various events. As the invitation advises: “Detailed timings, precise addresses, entry protocols, and dress codes will be provided to our guests in the weeks ahead.”

Cost for the four days of events runs $15,000 per person. Versailles is, per Louis XIV’s motto, “Nec pluribus impar” — “Like no other.”

The American Friends of VersaillesA Legacy of Light celebration will take place Friday, June 5 through Monday, June 8 at The Palace of Versailles. For more information and tickets, go here

The Birdsall Residences

Curated Collection

Swipe
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas
FOR SALE

7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,899,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
7635 Bryn Mawr Drive
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,395,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
5420 Surrey Circle
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5420 Surrey Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
5420 Surrey Circle
4085 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4085 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mindy Robbins
This property is listed by: Mindy Robbins (214) 282-1977 Email Realtor
4085 Amherst Avenue
1918 Olive Street #402
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #402
Dallas, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Beth Gilbert
This property is listed by: Beth Gilbert (214) 444-4176 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #402
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
5525 Charlestown Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5525 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,625,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5525 Charlestown Drive
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4428 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,110,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4428 Southwestern Boulevard
11219 Leachman Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11219 Leachman Circle
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11219 Leachman Circle
3216 Glade Road
Colleyville
FOR SALE

3216 Glade Road
Colleyville, TX

$10,000,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3216 Glade Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X