Paris’ Palace Of Versailles Gets a Dose Of Texas Glamour — Three Texans To Lead the Legacy of Light Biennial Celebration

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

Native Texan/Paris resident Becca Cason Thrash, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles 2024 Ball, serves as Distinguished Honorary Chair of the 2026 gala. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

San Antonio's Alicia Bryan, pictured here at the American Friends of Versailles Ball in 2024, chairs the lavish 2026 gala with events taking place in Paris and at the palace June 5-8. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

The Palace of Versailles where the grand gala ball, hosted by the American Friends of Versailles, will take place.

Native Houstonian/Paris resident Lucas Somoza heads the design preparations for the American Friends of Versailles celebrations in June. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

A scene from the American Friends of Versailles gala in 2024. The 2026 festivities, scheduled for early June, will have a Texas twist. (Photo by Catalin Vutcariov)

With three Texans at the helm of The American Friends of Versailles’ A Legacy of Light biennial celebration, which is set for June 5 through June 8, the festivities are shaping up with a certain Lone Star je ne sais quois.

The biennial festivities are led by Alicia Bryan, president of American Friends of Versailles and scion of one of the Texas’s leading energy families. She lives in San Antonio.

Houstonian now living in Paris Becca Cason Thrash, recipient of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, has been named distinguished honorary chair. Native Houstonian and Paris resident Lucas Somoza, noted for his beautifully executed celebrations around the world, was tasked by Bryan and Thrash to lead planning for the festivities and the ball, to be held at Versailles itself.

“The three of us, all native Texans, are joyfully combining our networks, experience and style to usher this very respected charity into a fresh chapter, reviving its glamour while giving it a contemporary pulse,” Somoza tells PaperCity.

The events celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States and the pivotal French alliance in 1778 in which King Louis XVI, residing in Versailles, formally recognized U.S. independence and approved the military/financial aid that enabled the American victory against the British.

The Legacy of Light Gala at Versailles will culminate the celebrations. On this evening, approximately 200 people will have private access to the Royal Apartments and the Hall of Mirrors, as well as a grand dinner in the splendor of the Galerie des Batailles. Dinner will be followed by fireworks viewed from the palace terrace, then dancing and revelry.

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“The 2026 gala isn’t just a beautiful evening at Versailles,” Bryan says. “It’s about a four-day experience in the very heart of French diplomacy — reinforcing the importance of legacy and preservation. All proceeds support the restoration of the Salon de Diane and help advance the vision of a future American Wing at the Palace.”

Noted for her successful fundraising for the Louvre — more than $20 million — Cason Thrash knows her way around lavish galas and the value of Texas hutzpah.

“It’s a profound privilege to be the honorary chairman of this exceptional effort for Versailles,” she says. “Texans bring an energy, glamour and generosity that no other group can provide.” Carson Thrash’s extraordinary fundraising prowess is expected to catapult the Versailles event. As president of Patrons for Notre-Dame de Paris, she raised millions for that effort.

The long weekend will provide unprecedented access to historic structures ordinarily beyond reach, such as an evening gathering in the restored rooms of the Hôtel de Talleyrand, aka the U.S. Embassy; a formal diner cooked by chef Yannick Alléno in the diplomatic quarters of the Quai d’Orsay; and an intimate gathering for a garden fête and equestrian presentation at the Château de Champlâtreux. And then on Monday, June 8 comes the glorious evening at Versailles.

A certain formality will inform the various events. As the invitation advises: “Detailed timings, precise addresses, entry protocols, and dress codes will be provided to our guests in the weeks ahead.”

Cost for the four days of events runs $15,000 per person. Versailles is, per Louis XIV’s motto, “Nec pluribus impar” — “Like no other.”

The American Friends of Versailles’ A Legacy of Light celebration will take place Friday, June 5 through Monday, June 8 at The Palace of Versailles. For more information and tickets, go here.