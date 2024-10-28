fbpx
Pantry in the Park co-chairs Jenn and OJ DeSouza and Laura Ailshire. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

It was the perfect fall evening amongst the pumpkins as donors, sponsors, team members, and more gathered to support the Wilkinson Center. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Jerry Lee Lewis (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Anne and Paul Corley (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Bobby Jones, James Wood, and Dalton Jernigan (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Caitlyn Ryan, Wilkinson Center Executive Director Daley Ryan, Patti Ryan, and Michael Ryan (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Celina Blanks and Megan Recht (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Charisse Beaupre, Julie Ellis, and Caroline Goodson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Chris and Heather Gilker with Johnny Cash (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Derek Wilson, Patrice Wilson, Tricia Irwin, and Warren Irwin (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

DJ Flip the Switch (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

JJ Goldman and Adrian Faubel (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Lauren Givens and Gianna Michalsen (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Liberty Buckholt and Matthew Johnson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Lola Lott, Leon Bannowetz, and Molly Banowetz (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Melanie Doyle and Mike Incognito (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Patrick Clark, Elizabeth Krenek, Cassidy Adams Cleveland, and Alex Cleveland (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Photo booth at Pantry in the Park (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

WFAA's Sydney Persing and Richard Solomon (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Society / The Seen

North Texas’ Wilkinson Center Parties for a Purpose at Pantry in the Park

The Starry Night Sneaker Soirée Brought Out Dallas' Most Fashionable and Charitable

BY // 10.28.24
photography Nate Rehlander
Pantry in the Park co-chairs Jenn and OJ DeSouza and Laura Ailshire. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

It was the perfect fall evening amongst the pumpkins as donors, sponsors, team members, and more gathered to support the Wilkinson Center. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Jerry Lee Lewis (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Anne and Paul Corley (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Bobby Jones, James Wood, and Dalton Jernigan (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Caitlyn Ryan, Wilkinson Center Executive Director Daley Ryan, Patti Ryan, and Michael Ryan (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Celina Blanks and Megan Recht (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Charisse Beaupre, Julie Ellis, and Caroline Goodson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Chris and Heather Gilker with Johnny Cash (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Derek Wilson, Patrice Wilson, Tricia Irwin, and Warren Irwin (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

DJ Flip the Switch (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

JJ Goldman and Adrian Faubel (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Lauren Givens and Gianna Michalsen (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Liberty Buckholt and Matthew Johnson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Lola Lott, Leon Bannowetz, and Molly Banowetz (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Melanie Doyle and Mike Incognito (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Patrick Clark, Elizabeth Krenek, Cassidy Adams Cleveland, and Alex Cleveland (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Photo booth at Pantry in the Park (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

WFAA's Sydney Persing and Richard Solomon (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

It was the perfect fall evening amongst the pumpkins as donors, sponsors, team members, and more gathered to support the Wilkinson Center at its second annual Pantry in the Park event, generously presented by Celanese, at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Friday, October 18.

Chaired by Jenn and OJ DeSouza and Laura Ailshire, the Starry Night Sneaker Soirée brought out Dallas’ most fashionable and charitable for a night of festive cocktails, creative food stations (hello sliders, tacos and stir fry – truly something for every palate)  and a silent auction that had everyone scheming with extravagant trips abroad, autographed sports memorabilia and more. And one simply can’t forget the Texas-themed dessert station with flourless chocolate cake and berry trifle or the chocolate-dipped fruit station outside under the stars.

Photo booth at Pantry in the Park (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

DJ Flip the Switch kept the beat pumping all night long as guests showed off their most unique sneakers and learned about the life-changing work of the Wilkinson Center in our community through its food pantry, adult education programs, employment services, and more. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as multiple former clients of the Wilkinson Center shared their stories of how the nonprofit transformed their lives.

The Wilkinson Center’s mission is to transform the lives of Dallas families by providing pathways to self-sufficiency with dignity and respect as they face critical life challenges, including food insecurity, lack of education, economic instability, unemployment, and underemployment. The local nonprofit offers integrated services, all at no charge, to help its clients overcome their specific challenges and advance economically to self-sufficiency.  Key programs include food and support services, adult education and, job training, and workforce development.

Spotted amongst the crowd included: Holly and Drew Ross; Cassie and Jarrett Patton; Megan and Darrell Chinnery; Katie Skipworth; Kay and Daniel Youngblood; Jan and Gerry Worall; Cassie and Jarrett Patton; Jenna Jenovich; Kay Arrant; Carlin and Charles Morris.

