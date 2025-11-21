Partners Card – JOEY Luncheon 2025
Society / The Seen

Partners Card Kicks Off With Delightful Brunch and Fall Fashion Preview at JOEY Dallas

A North Texas Shopping Tradition Supporting The Family Place

BY //
Lindsey Marsh Brown, Tiffany Tate, Kate Reed (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Audrey Miranda, Alex Risenhoover, Landry Massey, Camryn Cadenhead (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Bailey Hurd, Stephanie Fernandez, Paige Kirkham, Mia Tatum (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Erin Mathews, Jen Munoz, Kristin Hallam (Photo by: NorthPark Center Kristin Williams)
A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman featured looks from GANNI, Hill House, Scanlan Theodore, Wilson, and Varley.
Ginny Bailey, Claire Emanuelson, DeeDee Lee (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Maria Dryden, Jess Prescott, Priscilla Garcia (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman featured looks from GANNI, Hill House, Scanlan Theodore, Wilson, and Varley.
Amber Harrell, Annie Bendalin (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Lindsay Hall, Claire Catrino (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Caroline Snell, Victoria Cullum, Lee Nichols, Tiffany Ward (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman featured looks from GANNI.
Lee Nichols, Molly Fiden (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman featured looks from Wilson.
Jacquelyn Austin, Mike Hopwood, Becky Frey (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Megan Hughes, Natalie LaDriere, Michelle George, Lori Senter, Aaron Capps (back), Hayley Krahl, Kelly Landen (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Lindsay Jacaman, Nakita Johnson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Lauren Black, Lauren McKinnon (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Aaron Capps, Megan Hughes (Photo by: Tamytha Cameron)
Each fall, the biggest shopping event in North Texas unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season, and it’s in support of an even bigger cause. Recently, The Family Place launched Partners Card 2025 with its Fall Fashion Preview & Kickoff Brunch at JOEY Dallas at NorthPark Center, hosting more than 200 guests for a morning of style, community, and purpose. Presented by Bank of Texas for the 17th year, the event set the tone for the 33rd annual shopping event benefiting survivors of family violence.

If you’re unfamiliar with Partners Card, here’s a breakdown. When you purchase a (digital) card for $75, you receive a 20 percent discount at more than 750 retailers and restaurants from the last Friday in October through the first Sunday in November. The proceeds from the cards fund life-changing services for domestic abuse survivors in North Texas.

Partners Card – JOEY Luncheon 2025
Erin Mathews, Jen Munoz, Kristin Hallam (Photo by: NorthPark Center Kristin Williams)

This year’s campaign was led by Co-Chairs Kristin Hallam, Jen Munoz, and Margette Hepfner, with Honorary Chair Erin Mathews and Brunch Co-Chairs Kate Reed and Lindsey Marsh Brown. Guests enjoyed a seated brunch at JOEY NorthPark, which featured courses of the Canada-based restaurant‘s seared Farmers Market salad, salmon sushi, Mediterranean bowl, and more.

A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman followed, featuring looks from GANNI, Hill House, Scanlan Theodore, Wilson, and recently-opened British women’s clothing brand Varley. Läderach provided sweet treats for attendees to take home.

The event usually takes place at NorthPark Center, which makes sense as more than 75 retailers at the Dallas shopping mecca opted to participate in the beloved signature fundraiser for The Family Place.

Partners Card once again united more than 750 retailers and restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth (including Hill House, ME+EM, and more), offering 20 percent savings at participating stores and 10 percent at select dining locations from October 24 through November 2. Each $100 Partners Card purchased provides one night of safety for a survivor or family rebuilding after violence.

Featured Properties

Swipe
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5706 Ariel Street
Open House
Meyerland
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$279,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
506 Knox Street
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Open House
Camp Logan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1702 Utah Street #B
Open House
Rice Military
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
10102 Knoboak Drive
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$289,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
18107 Heaton Drive
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

18107 Heaton Drive
Houston, TX

$298,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
18107 Heaton Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
1528 Allston Street
Open House
Houston Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Open House
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
5521 Kiam Street
Open House
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 3 - 5 PM

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
11506 Staffordale Court
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

11506 Staffordale Court
Cypress, TX

$358,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
11506 Staffordale Court
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
4854 Brinkman Street
Open House
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/22 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
