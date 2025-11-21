Partners Card Kicks Off With Delightful Brunch and Fall Fashion Preview at JOEY Dallas

Each fall, the biggest shopping event in North Texas unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season, and it’s in support of an even bigger cause. Recently, The Family Place launched Partners Card 2025 with its Fall Fashion Preview & Kickoff Brunch at JOEY Dallas at NorthPark Center, hosting more than 200 guests for a morning of style, community, and purpose. Presented by Bank of Texas for the 17th year, the event set the tone for the 33rd annual shopping event benefiting survivors of family violence.

If you’re unfamiliar with Partners Card, here’s a breakdown. When you purchase a (digital) card for $75, you receive a 20 percent discount at more than 750 retailers and restaurants from the last Friday in October through the first Sunday in November. The proceeds from the cards fund life-changing services for domestic abuse survivors in North Texas.

This year’s campaign was led by Co-Chairs Kristin Hallam, Jen Munoz, and Margette Hepfner, with Honorary Chair Erin Mathews and Brunch Co-Chairs Kate Reed and Lindsey Marsh Brown. Guests enjoyed a seated brunch at JOEY NorthPark, which featured courses of the Canada-based restaurant‘s seared Farmers Market salad, salmon sushi, Mediterranean bowl, and more.

A fall fashion presentation hosted by NorthPark Center and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman followed, featuring looks from GANNI, Hill House, Scanlan Theodore, Wilson, and recently-opened British women’s clothing brand Varley. Läderach provided sweet treats for attendees to take home.

The event usually takes place at NorthPark Center, which makes sense as more than 75 retailers at the Dallas shopping mecca opted to participate in the beloved signature fundraiser for The Family Place.

Partners Card once again united more than 750 retailers and restaurants across Dallas-Fort Worth (including Hill House, ME+EM, and more), offering 20 percent savings at participating stores and 10 percent at select dining locations from October 24 through November 2. Each $100 Partners Card purchased provides one night of safety for a survivor or family rebuilding after violence.

“Each Partners Card represents a night of safety for a survivor of family violence. That simple truth is what stays with me every year, and it shows how deeply this community cares about an issue that touches far too many families in Dallas,” said Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place.

The kickoff also included remarks from Co-Chair Kristin Hallam, Michelle George of Bank of Texas, and Honorary Chair Erin Mathews. Additional support was provided by PaperCity Magazine, Susan Baldwin, and NorthPark Center. Together with sponsors, retailers, and the shoppers who showed up with purpose, Partners Card 2025 will fund thousands of nights of shelter, meals, and counseling services for families in crisis, but there is still much work to be done.

Shopping began early for luncheon goers, as several discussed which NorthPark stores they were going to hit up right after the event. My colleague mentioned popping over to Varley, while I was intrigued by Wilson’s latest collection (being a tennis player and all).

For more information or to learn how to participate in Partners Card 2026 (October 23 through November 1, 2026), visit partnerscard.org or follow @thefamilyplace on social media.

PC Spotted: Audrey Miranda, Alex Risenhoover, Landry Massey, Camryn Cadenhead, Bailey Hurd, Stephanie Fernandez, Paige Kirkham, Mia Tatum, Ginny Bailey, Claire Emanuelson, DeeDee Lee, Maria Dryden, Priscilla Garcia, Amber Harrell , Annie Bendalin, Lindsay Hall, Claire Catrino, Caroline Snell, Victoria Cullum, Lee Nichols, Tiffany Ward, Molly Fiden, Jacquelyn Austin, Mike Hopwood, Becky Frey, Megan Hughes, Natalie LaDriere, Michelle George, Lori Senter, Aaron Capps, Hayley Krahl, Kelly Landen, Lindsay Jacaman, Nakita Johnson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Lauren Black, and Lauren McKinnon.