Texas Country Music Legend Pat Green Crashes the Ultimate Girls’ Night in Round Top

During dessert, Pat Green crashed this girls' night out in an epic surprise performance under the biggest sky you've ever seen. (Photo by Bailey Hart)

All the gals contributed their own sprinkling of fairy dust, from Laura Lines Calligraphy's identifiable mark on the place cards and menus to Christy Doramus' touch on the oh-so-Texas wildflower floral arrangements that cascaded down the farm table. (Photo by Bailey Hart)

If you're going to gather a group of creatives, attention to detail is paramount. In this case, no detail went overlooked. (Photo by Bailey Hart)

Tuckernuck co-founders Maddy Grayson and September Votta woke up that October morning with Texas on their MINDS. The duo (along with the brand’s third founder, Grayson’s sister and Tuckernuck’s CEO Jocelyn Gailliot) long dreamed of hosting an open-air dinner under the stars in Texas with live music playing. In partnership with Hunter Bell, their dream recently came to life in Round Top, as Texas-based influencers, design darlings, and charismatic creators met up in a golden field just outside the antique Mecca for a dazzling dinner under the stars. Oh, and Texas country music legend Pat Green surprised everyone with an intimate performance under the stars for the lucky 30 gals in attendance.

Just as Society Social teamed up with Framebridge, Tuckernuck and Hunter Bell joined forces for the recent fall Round Top Antiques Fair with a popular tent at Blue Hills and, as it concluded, hosted a stunning dinner in celebration of its success. The partnership made sense, of course, as Hunter Bell is an important and top-performing brand for Tuckernuck. And Hunter Bell? Well, she’s a Texan now (the designer resides in Houston), so it made sense to roost in Round Top. For her fall collection, Bell drew inspiration from “the rich landscapes and rustic charm of the Southwestern states,” with a special nod to Texas and Round Top specifically. “Known for its quiet beauty and one-of-a-kind personality, Round Top serves as the heart of this collection: a place where creativity, nostalgia, and modern style come together in the most effortless way.”

After winding up a narrow gravel road, the city slickers took their place in the wide open space. The sun, it seems, was a paid actor, casting a filter money can’t buy on the already-beautiful guests in attendance. The four Texas Big Cities converged for a convivial night, enjoying branded cocktails and tequila from La Pulga Spirits and wine from the chic winemaker Elizabeth Pollock’s Adelaide Thomas Winery.

The stylish crowd, all decked to the nines in pieces from the brands selected ahead of time, arrived at Kitchenette Farm, a cooking school that is owned by the magnetic Marcia Smart. Smart warmly welcomed guests to her land and prepared a truly farm-fresh meal that highlighted local ingredients. The nourishing meal began with a pumpkin miso soup with toasted pumpkin seeds, served in a cast-iron Staub mini cocotte that guests took home in their “haul.” It also featured roasted snap peas with sumac and mint, a farro salad with butternut squash and Brussels sprouts, lemon and white wine poached salmon, and grilled Santa Maria tri-tip with romesco. The evening ended on a sweet note with a honeycrisp and cranberry crumble. Farm-forward autumnal indulgence at its most refined.

The purpose of the evening? A celebration of “friendship, female entrepreneurship, and the enduring spirit of Texas.” The collaborative effort of all the women involved translated into an evening that flowed and felt like a love letter to the Lone Star State. Most certainly, the Tuckernuck and Hunter Bell teams know that this singular state buoys their businesses; why wouldn’t they throw a party in her honor?

Capping off the evening? A man!

During dessert, Pat Green crashed this girls’ night out in an epic surprise performance under the biggest sky you’ve ever seen. Green jokingly said, “They didn’t invite me to dinner, but they did invite me to play!”

One by one, the ladies in attendance got up from the table and assumed their positions. For those of us who grew up here, “Three Days” is muscle memory. We were made for this moment.

“Carry on!”

PC Spotted: Hunter Bell, Maddy Grayson, Emily Grayson, September Votta, Marcia Smart, Kori Green, Melissa Lacy, Sarah Bray West, Christy Doramus, Sallie Lewis Schneider, Mary Hafner, Amber Elliott, Roxy Owens, Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Courtney Barton, Carla Valencia, Katie Kime, Natalie Lindsey, Gresham Meek, Annie Drowning, Bebe Clement, Joy Wilson, Lily Barfield, Caroline Harper Knapp, Kelly Corroon, Megan Clifton, Camille Hensley, Lindsey Meyer, Alexandra Killion, Claire Zinnecker, and Elizabeth Pollock.