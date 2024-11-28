fbpx
DJ RomiQ at Night at the Museum. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Ashley Chellgren and Rea Foster (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carra Freeman, Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dancers of Texas Ballet Theater performing choreography by Alexandra Light (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dennis and Annika Cail (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Emory and Macki McKim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Event Design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer Linda Silver, Forrest and Sally Hoglund (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Macki and Emory McKim, Tori and Ross Mulford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Grace Cook, Caleb Wiley, Sarah-Michelle Stearns Wiley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Magda Veja, Ashley Chellgren, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Maria Zajia, Geraldine Parker, and Meredith Abbott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hayden Smith and Lily Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Innovative activations occurred on every floor of the Perot Museum (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Irene Castillo, Antonio Escalona, Maria Cristina and Jaime Jaramillo (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jason Valdivia, Katherine Stenesen, Pam Okada, Mark Okada, and Chantel Boudreaux (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jeffrey Bragalone, Lexi Dennis, Mickie Bragalone (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

John and Allie Mitchener (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

John and Miriam Spradling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dancers of Texas Ballet Theater performing choreography by Alexandra Light (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

KC and Koli Hurst (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

KC Hurst, Annika Cail, Grace Cook (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lyda Hill and Linda Silver (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Matt Xiong, Lindsey Xiong, Pam Okada, Mark Okada, Lauren Eng, Matt Eng, Nannette Okada, Paul Okada (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

After party with DJ RomiQ (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Society / The Seen

The Perot’s Night at the Museum Raises $2 Million In One Electric After-Hours Party

This Beloved Dallas Fundraiser Reminds Guests It's Never Too Late to Learn

BY // 11.28.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
DJ RomiQ at Night at the Museum. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Ashley Chellgren and Rea Foster (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carra Freeman, Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dancers of Texas Ballet Theater performing choreography by Alexandra Light (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dennis and Annika Cail (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Emory and Macki McKim (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Event Design by Valdivia Ventures (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer Linda Silver, Forrest and Sally Hoglund (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Macki and Emory McKim, Tori and Ross Mulford (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Grace Cook, Caleb Wiley, Sarah-Michelle Stearns Wiley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Magda Veja, Ashley Chellgren, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Maria Zajia, Geraldine Parker, and Meredith Abbott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hayden Smith and Lily Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Innovative activations occurred on every floor of the Perot Museum (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Irene Castillo, Antonio Escalona, Maria Cristina and Jaime Jaramillo (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jason Valdivia, Katherine Stenesen, Pam Okada, Mark Okada, and Chantel Boudreaux (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jeffrey Bragalone, Lexi Dennis, Mickie Bragalone (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

John and Allie Mitchener (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

John and Miriam Spradling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dancers of Texas Ballet Theater performing choreography by Alexandra Light (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

KC and Koli Hurst (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

KC Hurst, Annika Cail, Grace Cook (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lyda Hill and Linda Silver (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Matt Xiong, Lindsey Xiong, Pam Okada, Mark Okada, Lauren Eng, Matt Eng, Nannette Okada, Paul Okada (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

After party with DJ RomiQ (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

At the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, “visitors can wander, either to get lost or to find their way, as they discover something new and fascinating.” Fittingly, the Perot Museum’s annual fundraiser, Night at the Museum (NATM), follows a similar wander-and-be-wowed format.

Co-chaired by Dr. Pamela J. Okada and Mark Okada, the event welcomed nearly 1,000 guests to the sprawling science museum for a night of food-fueled fascination that benefited the Museum’s educational programs.

I attended NATM for the first time last year, and a greeter offered me sage advice: “Hit the T. rex first, and then grab a pot pie.” The T. rex exhibit recently ventured elsewhere, but the truffle pot pies? Their legend at the Perot lives on.

Unlike previous years, which included a party tent outside (just past the neon frogs), the entire event occurred within the hallowed halls of the Perot Museum. Valdivia Ventures once again masterminded the immersive event’s flow, which included a stunning performance by dancers from Texas Ballet Theater.

Perot Night at the Museum
Dancers of Texas Ballet Theater performing choreography by Alexandra Light (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hundreds of white orchids from Jackson Durham Events greeted guests upon their arrival. Musicians from Jordan Kahn Music Company serenaded partygoers on each floor as they noshed on everything from oysters on the half shell at the sprawling raw bar to a pop-up brasserie serving classic French fare. Wolfgang Puck Catering, the event’s exclusive caterer, pulled out all the stops, even pressing hot and fresh pita to serve alongside an eat-the-rainbow vegetarian spread of spreads. (More baba ganoush at fundraisers, please!)

For one night, the family-friendly museum invited visitors to leave their children at home and explore the space (and its marvelous exhibits) on their own. Even for grownups, there’s something magical about exploring a museum after hours. Add in cocktails, and a grand time ensues.

With that Night at the Museum magic, the event team gutted the Museum Shop, transforming it into a five-star dining experience for one night. Guests who participated in the event’s inaugural “10-Minute Tasting Restaurant” raved about the experience, declaring it a highlight of the evening.

Perot Night at the Museum
After party with DJ RomiQ (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

To close the night, the Eugene McDermott Foundation hosted a jubilant after party, featuring beats by DJ RomiQ, dancing, and an epic dessert display that could satiate even the most, well, tyrannosaurus sweet tooth.

In total, the event raised $2 million to support the Perot Museum’s ongoing mission to expand STEM education and amplify its impact by supporting educational programs. An exhilarating evening, Night at the Museum reminded everyone in attendance that it’s never too late to learn.

Guests included Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer Linda Silver, Lyda Hill, Nancy and Randy Best, Dennis and Annika Cail, Santiago Jorba and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Missy Rogers Peck and Tim Peck, Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan.

