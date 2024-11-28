The Perot’s Night at the Museum Raises $2 Million In One Electric After-Hours Party

At the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, “visitors can wander, either to get lost or to find their way, as they discover something new and fascinating.” Fittingly, the Perot Museum’s annual fundraiser, Night at the Museum (NATM), follows a similar wander-and-be-wowed format.

Co-chaired by Dr. Pamela J. Okada and Mark Okada, the event welcomed nearly 1,000 guests to the sprawling science museum for a night of food-fueled fascination that benefited the Museum’s educational programs.

I attended NATM for the first time last year, and a greeter offered me sage advice: “Hit the T. rex first, and then grab a pot pie.” The T. rex exhibit recently ventured elsewhere, but the truffle pot pies? Their legend at the Perot lives on.

Unlike previous years, which included a party tent outside (just past the neon frogs), the entire event occurred within the hallowed halls of the Perot Museum. Valdivia Ventures once again masterminded the immersive event’s flow, which included a stunning performance by dancers from Texas Ballet Theater.

Hundreds of white orchids from Jackson Durham Events greeted guests upon their arrival. Musicians from Jordan Kahn Music Company serenaded partygoers on each floor as they noshed on everything from oysters on the half shell at the sprawling raw bar to a pop-up brasserie serving classic French fare. Wolfgang Puck Catering, the event’s exclusive caterer, pulled out all the stops, even pressing hot and fresh pita to serve alongside an eat-the-rainbow vegetarian spread of spreads. (More baba ganoush at fundraisers, please!)

For one night, the family-friendly museum invited visitors to leave their children at home and explore the space (and its marvelous exhibits) on their own. Even for grownups, there’s something magical about exploring a museum after hours. Add in cocktails, and a grand time ensues.

Set Your Holiday Table Swipe



















Next

With that Night at the Museum magic, the event team gutted the Museum Shop, transforming it into a five-star dining experience for one night. Guests who participated in the event’s inaugural “10-Minute Tasting Restaurant” raved about the experience, declaring it a highlight of the evening.

To close the night, the Eugene McDermott Foundation hosted a jubilant after party, featuring beats by DJ RomiQ, dancing, and an epic dessert display that could satiate even the most, well, tyrannosaurus sweet tooth.

In total, the event raised $2 million to support the Perot Museum’s ongoing mission to expand STEM education and amplify its impact by supporting educational programs. An exhilarating evening, Night at the Museum reminded everyone in attendance that it’s never too late to learn.

Guests included Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer Linda Silver, Lyda Hill, Nancy and Randy Best, Dennis and Annika Cail, Santiago Jorba and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Missy Rogers Peck and Tim Peck, Shelby Wagner and Niven Morgan.