The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Signature Fundraiser Raises $2 Million For Educational Programming in Dallas

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s signature annual fundraiser, Night at the Museum, always stands out as one of my favorite functions on the fall social calendar. (PS, if you aren’t utilizing PaperCity‘s The Social Calendar, you should!)

I’ve written before about the wander-and-be-wowed format. At Night at the Museum, you choose your own adventure, with free rein to discover the Museum — and its many delights — after-hours… and with a Mambo Taxi in hand.

I recently attended Night at the Museum for the third consecutive year. I know the drill, and I still enjoy it immensely. The VIP Reception kicked things off in the newly-transformed Moody Family Children’s Museum with live music, Temari sushi, fried chicken and caviar, and crystal chive dumplings.

The agenda: Explore the interactive exhibits. Savor the event’s signature cocktails, like the Sorbete de Sangria de Cava and the sparkling Aqua Pearl. Indulge in incredible food. Night at the Museum feels like the ultimate adult field trip! I love the night of food-fueled fascination, but even more importantly, I appreciate that the funds raised from the night out ensure that the Museum can fund its vital educational programs.

Wolfgang Puck Catering shines at the Perot’s big night out. Highlights included the “Motion of Mac” macaroni and cheese station, a Living Crudité Bar, and an “Off the Bone” action station. Returning after a roaring success last year, the “10-minute restaurant” transformed the Museum’s gift shop into a “five-star culinary adventure.” I advise starting from the top and working your way down, dining as you go. The group I attended with so thoroughly enjoyed the truffle pot pies that we unintentionally left a Hansel and Gretel trail of puff pastry in our wake.

Shelly and Michael Dee chaired this year’s event, which celebrated “curiosity, innovation, and community.” Cherished Museum supporters (and founding donors) Sally and Forrest Hoglund served as honorary chairs for the fundraiser that reflected the Perot’s mission to “inspire young minds and bring science to life.” The Hoglunds (who are Shelly’s parents!) “helped transform the dream of the Perot Museum into a reality” by merging three institutions, moving the Museum downtown, and securing a historic $185 million in private support. Talk about creating a lasting legacy!

In total, this year’s Night at the Museum raised more than $2 million to support the Museum’s financial aid programs, which provide field trips, outreach, and discounted admission and memberships for thousands of individuals annually. Let’s call it what it is — a Tyrannosaurus-sized undertaking that the Perot team achieved with grace and ferocity.

PC Spotted: Dr. Linda Silver, Emily and David Corrigan, Marlene and John Sughrue, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Santiago Jorba, Lyda Hill, Ellen and Paul Flowers, Margot Perot, Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson and Steve Sigfusson, Lora Farris, Jessica Khan, Sally Pretorius Hodge and Adam Hodge, Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Grace Cook, Samantha Wortley, Martine and Michael Philippe, Brittney Lanier, Helen Goblirsch, Sarah and Derek Ring, Cade McCarter, DeWitt McCarter, Kelly Compton, Kenna McCarter, Mary and David Henderson, and Katie and Jerome Rose.