Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton, Glamorous Women and Animals In Need Break the Mold In $1 Million Houston Night

Shima Zangeneh, Max the Htown Husky (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Billy Bob Thorton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist, Kirby (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Senator Joan Huffman, Mayor John Whitmire, Jan Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael and Rose Ann Heckman (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Baily Dalton-Binion, Nancy Mathe, Ellen Weitz (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brittany Shattuck, Mary Doughtie (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marge Lundquist, Sandra Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Council Member Mario Castillo, Joel Rottier (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sidney Faust, Tyson Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Devinder and Gina Bhatia (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorable Lyndon and Marilyn Rose (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John, Betty, Trent Hrncir, Courtney Hopson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin Metocha, Kirby Metocha Edmunds,Chase Edmunds (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kirk Kveton, Daniel Irion (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rachelle and Jeff Ball (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tama Lundquist, Sue Smith, Tena Faust (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shafik Rifaat and Shelby Hodge (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sidney Faust, Jan Duncan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tena Faust, Major John Whitmire, Tama Lundquist, Kirby Metocha (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shima Zangeneh with Max the H-town Husky during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters perform during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Chairs Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist, Kirby Metocha Edmund during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

State Senator Joan Huffman, Mayor John Whitmire, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michael & Rose Ann Heckman during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Baily Dalton-Binion, Nancy Mathe, Ellen Weitz during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brittany Shattuck, Mary Doughtie during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo, Joel Rottier during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Deborah Duncan, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sidney Faust, Tyson Faust during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Peter Farrell & Tama Lundquist during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Marilyn & Lyndon Rose during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John & Betty Hrncir, Trent Hrcir, Courtney Hopson during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kevin Metocha, Kirby Metocha Edmunds & Chase Edmunds during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kirk Kveton & Daniel Irion during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rachelle & Jeff Ball during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sidney Faust, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton, Glamorous Women and Animals In Need Break the Mold In $1 Million Houston Night

Stepping Up For PetSet

BY //
photography Priscilla Dickson
Shima Zangeneh with Max the H-town Husky during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters perform during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist, Kirby Metocha Edmund during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
State Senator Joan Huffman, Mayor John Whitmire, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Michael & Rose Ann Heckman during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Baily Dalton-Binion, Nancy Mathe, Ellen Weitz during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brittany Shattuck, Mary Doughtie during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo, Joel Rottier during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Deborah Duncan, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sidney Faust, Tyson Faust during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Peter Farrell & Tama Lundquist during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marilyn & Lyndon Rose during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John & Betty Hrncir, Trent Hrcir, Courtney Hopson during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kevin Metocha, Kirby Metocha Edmunds & Chase Edmunds during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kirk Kveton & Daniel Irion during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Rachelle & Jeff Ball during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sidney Faust, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shima Zangeneh with Max the H-town Husky during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters perform during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Chairs Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist, Kirby Metocha Edmund during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

State Senator Joan Huffman, Mayor John Whitmire, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Michael & Rose Ann Heckman during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Baily Dalton-Binion, Nancy Mathe, Ellen Weitz during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Brittany Shattuck, Mary Doughtie during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston City Councilman Mario Castillo, Joel Rottier during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Deborah Duncan, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sidney Faust, Tyson Faust during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Devinder & Gina Bhatia during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Dr. Peter Farrell & Tama Lundquist during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Marilyn & Lyndon Rose during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

John & Betty Hrncir, Trent Hrcir, Courtney Hopson during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kevin Metocha, Kirby Metocha Edmunds & Chase Edmunds during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kirk Kveton & Daniel Irion during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Rachelle & Jeff Ball during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

(Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sidney Faust, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The visit to new, very chic event space Le Tesserae on Houston’s East Side was alone worth the ticket to PetSet’s Le Brunch fundraiser, a midday pivot from gala evenings. Then there was the glamazon trio of chairs — modelesque identical twins Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist and their equally divine partner in fundraising Kirby Matocha Edmund.

Of course, there’s also the overriding reason for the Sunday congregation — dealing with Houston’s crises of homeless animals.

Add in the rocking entertainment of Landman star Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters and this was a win-win event, raising record proceeds that nudged $1 million.

Chairs Tena Faust, Tama Lundquist, Kirby Metocha Edmund during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The elaborate event space  presented 20,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space overlooking Buffalo Bayou with a grand view of the downtown Houston skyline. It was packed to the rafters with a well-dressed throng that included Mayor John Whitmire, who had encouraging words to say about Houston, the PetSet efforts and honoree State Senator Joan Huffman.

“Our community has been in a state of crisis for sometime,” Lundquist told the gathering. “We have advocated for those who cannot speak for themselves for two decades now, and it’s a fight we will continue to champion. We are optimistic that through this fundraiser, we can create meaningful change.

“The time for action is now. PetSet is ready to lead the charge.”

State Senator Joan Huffman, Mayor John Whitmire, Jan Duncan during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae

Faust and Lundquist, PetSet co-presidents, have been working in the trenches for two decades to assist in multiple areas of fair treatment for homeless animals. Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than $400,000 to nearly 100 local partners, issuing grants to local shelters and rescue organizations.

“Thanks to the community support, we can continue to equip and bolster our local rescue and shelter partners through our granting program.” Faust noted. “They are the boots on the ground. And we are thankful to be in a position to uplift them.”

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters perform during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae

PC Seen: Emcee Deborah Duncan of KHOU 11, Jan Duncan, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Tyson Faust, Case Evans, Sidney Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Rachelle and Jeff Ball, Nancy Mathe, Alicia Smith, Marilyn and Lyndon Rose, Courtney Hopson and Trent Hrncir, Betty and John Hrncir, Kevin Metocha, Marge Lundquist, Rose Ann and Michael Heckman, and Sue Smith.

