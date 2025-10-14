Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton, Glamorous Women and Animals In Need Break the Mold In $1 Million Houston Night

Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters perform during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Shima Zangeneh with Max the H-town Husky during the PetSet Le Brunch at Le Tesserae (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The visit to new, very chic event space Le Tesserae on Houston’s East Side was alone worth the ticket to PetSet’s Le Brunch fundraiser, a midday pivot from gala evenings. Then there was the glamazon trio of chairs — modelesque identical twins Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist and their equally divine partner in fundraising Kirby Matocha Edmund.

Of course, there’s also the overriding reason for the Sunday congregation — dealing with Houston’s crises of homeless animals.

Add in the rocking entertainment of Landman star Billy Bob Thornton and his band The Boxmasters and this was a win-win event, raising record proceeds that nudged $1 million.

The elaborate event space presented 20,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space overlooking Buffalo Bayou with a grand view of the downtown Houston skyline. It was packed to the rafters with a well-dressed throng that included Mayor John Whitmire, who had encouraging words to say about Houston, the PetSet efforts and honoree State Senator Joan Huffman.

“Our community has been in a state of crisis for sometime,” Lundquist told the gathering. “We have advocated for those who cannot speak for themselves for two decades now, and it’s a fight we will continue to champion. We are optimistic that through this fundraiser, we can create meaningful change.

“The time for action is now. PetSet is ready to lead the charge.”

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

Faust and Lundquist, PetSet co-presidents, have been working in the trenches for two decades to assist in multiple areas of fair treatment for homeless animals. Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than $400,000 to nearly 100 local partners, issuing grants to local shelters and rescue organizations.

“Thanks to the community support, we can continue to equip and bolster our local rescue and shelter partners through our granting program.” Faust noted. “They are the boots on the ground. And we are thankful to be in a position to uplift them.”

PC Seen: Emcee Deborah Duncan of KHOU 11, Jan Duncan, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Tyson Faust, Case Evans, Sidney Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Rachelle and Jeff Ball, Nancy Mathe, Alicia Smith, Marilyn and Lyndon Rose, Courtney Hopson and Trent Hrncir, Betty and John Hrncir, Kevin Metocha, Marge Lundquist, Rose Ann and Michael Heckman, and Sue Smith.