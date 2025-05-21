Dallas’ Pholio Co Welcomes Interior Designers With Mambo Taxis and Steel Drums

Pholio Co equips hospitality, commercial, and residential designers to "tell stories through the artistic assembly of curiosities" through their highly-curated, to-the-trade-only showroom. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

In celebration of their new Design Distract showroom on Farrington Street, Pholio Co recently hosted an "open air event" with PaperCity. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

The event welcomed Dallas' robust Rolodex of interior designers to their light and bright space that's brimming with beauty. (Photo by Vanessa Chavez)

Any seasoned Dallasite knows it’s a good sign to see the Mi Cocina truck parked out front of a party. In celebration of their new Design District showroom on Farrington Street, Pholio Co recently hosted an “open-air event” with PaperCity that welcomed Dallas’ robust Rolodex of interior designers to their light and bright space that’s brimming with beauty.

Upon arrival, the Mi Cocina truck welcomed guests with a Mambo Taxi, as well as a selection of tried and true Dallas favorites like flautitas, quesadillas, and all the chips, salsa, queso, and guacamole a Texan could hope for. Inside, guests explored the stunning showroom and the chic brands that Pholio Co represents, such as Danao Living, Brentano, IP44, and Santa Barbara Lighting. Matt Jaynes with Steel Drum Texas played live music that contributed to the festive feel of the celebratory evening.

Founded by Jessica Pinzon, Pholio Co equips hospitality, commercial, and residential designers to “tell stories through the artistic assembly of curiosities” through their highly curated, to-the-trade-only showroom. As any guest would attest, inspiration abounds within its walls.

Keshava Aswath, who attended the party, said she was proud for Danao Living to be represented by Pholio Co, calling the showroom “a spectacular space curated to inspire and showcase the brands [Pholio Co] represents.” About their philosophy in creating outdoor spaces that “celebrate the joy of outdoor living,” Aswath said, “At Danao, we believe in partnerships and building relationships with our customers for life.” She continued, calling the event with PaperCity “the perfect platform to engage with the design talent in Dallas while building brand awareness.”

From IP44, which specializes in solar outdoor lighting, Ted Chappell also attended. He praised the Pholio Co team, calling them “super talented and engaging,” and enjoyed presenting IP44 to the abundance of talented designers in Dallas in the “tastefully edited” showroom.

Santa Barbara Lighting’s Candace Fox appreciated connecting with “so many talented designers who share [their] appreciation for timeless, high-quality design.” Fox said, “We’ve been honored to bring our handmade lighting to homes across Texas over the years, and with Pholio Co. as a trusted local partner, we’re excited to grow that presence even further.”

Pholio Co’s new Design District showroom is open by appointment and located at 2339 Farrington St, Ste 100 in Dallas.

PC Spotted: Adriana Taylor, Carla Huddleston, Donna Guerra, Holly Hickey Moore, Kali Neu, Morgan Farrow, Rebekah Leal, Lance Raney, Christine Howitt, David Droese, Lee Lormand, Denise McGaha, Megan Linquest, Georgia Bass, Natalie Cruz, Laura Michele Harris, Jenny Byhamm, Haley Prince, and Dominique Pryor.