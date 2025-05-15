Post Malone (Photo by Adam DeGross)
Post Malone (Photo by Adam DeGross)
Post Malone (Photo by Adam DeGross)
Post Malone will headline the 52nd Cattle Baron's Ball this October. (Photo by Adam DeGross)

Everyone, it seems, loves “Posty,” who, just last week, played a sold-out show at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Adam DeGross)

Last year, the genre-hopping rapper, who hails from Grapevine, released a smash country album called F-1 Trillion. (Photo by Adam DeGross)

Post Malone To Headline Dallas’ 52nd Cattle Baron’s Ball

The Hometown Hero Will Perform at Southfork Ranch for American Cancer Society's Biggest Night

Post Malone will headline the 52nd Cattle Baron's Ball this October.
Everyone, it seems, loves "Posty," who, just last week, played a sold-out show at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
Last year, the genre-hopping rapper, who hails from Grapevine, released a smash country album called F-1 Trillion.
Post Malone will headline the 52nd Cattle Baron's Ball this October.

Everyone, it seems, loves "Posty," who, just last week, played a sold-out show at Arlington's AT&T Stadium.

Last year, the genre-hopping rapper, who hails from Grapevine, released a smash country album called F-1 Trillion.

It’s the Post we’ve all been waiting for. After months of speculation, PaperCity can now exclusively reveal that hometown hero Post Malone will headline the 52nd Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, October 25, at Southfork Ranch. 

Earlier this evening, the committee’s 100 “baronesses” gathered alongside top donors and the organization’s most ardent supporters for the unveiling of the masked singer at the home of White Rhino Coffee founder and CEO Chris Parvin

This year’s ball theme — All Cylinders — and even the evening’s dress code (“cowboy chic with a rock ‘n’ roll twist”) all pointed towards something a little edgy. Guests buzzed with their last-minute predictions, and the Big Moment was met with unbridled enthusiasm.  

Everyone, it seems, loves “Posty,” who, just last week, played a sold-out show at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Last year, the genre-hopping rapper, who hails from Grapevine, released a smash country album called F-1 Trillion. He had some help, collaborating on songs with everyone from the genre’s favorite bad boy, Morgan Wallen, to Blake Shelton and Dolly Parton. 

Last year, the genre-hopping rapper, who hails from Grapevine, released a smash country album called F-1 Trillion.

For last year’s 51st ball, American Idol’s Carrie Underwood slayed the house down BOOTS, taking the organization into “New Horizons” and netting a jaw-dropping $7.1 million for life-saving cancer research being conducted right here in North Texas. 

Cattle Baron’s Ball’s Ball Chairs Dr. Courtney Derderian and Nina Sachse bet big on tapping Post Malone to headline American Cancer Society’s largest single-night fundraiser in the world. That big bet on the megastar is paying off, as the organization is on pace to sell out months in advance of the ball. And that’s before people even knew Post Malone was performing. (Subtext: If you want to be there for one of Dallas’ most fun nights of the year, buy your tickets now. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!) 

As Austin Richard Post himself would say, “Congratulations” Cattle Baron’s Ball. I hope y’all raise F-1 Trillion dollars for American Cancer Society. 

The 52nd Cattle Baron’s Ball, which benefits American Cancer Society and will feature a full performance from headliner Post Malone, will take place on Saturday, October 25, at Southfork Ranch. Underwriting contracts and sponsorship opportunities are available now

