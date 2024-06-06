Houston’s Pink Palace of a Restaurant Morphs Into a Colorful Party Scene — PostScript Steps Up to Fight Cancer

Nicki Ramirez, Irfan Vohra, Aura Ledezma at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tom Grace, Jennifer Johnson at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Tiffany Halik, Krista Shamaly at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Irene mavrianos, Veeral Rathod, Victoria Hinojosa at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Harry Massoud, Elie Massoud, and Chef Bryan Caswell at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Obi Ibeto, Phil Sanchez, Brandon Outlaw, Erik Williams at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Mario Gudmundsson, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Marcy de Luna, Megha McSwain at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Porsches in pink set the stage for arrival at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Marci Alvis at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Jon Gerber, Jerremiah Gowen at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Debbie Elias, Miya Shay at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Sarah Wallace, Sarah Savage at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Chase Letsos, Jaclyn Escareno, Blade Labrada at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Kristen Cannon, Kristen Collins, Kristina Wilson at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Maggie Crymes, Katherine Garcia at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Caviar on tap at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Samantha Huang, Veeral Rathod, Lydia Velez Gonzalez at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Quy Tran)

Anna McGrath, Ellie Strehli, Kate Weldon, and Kate Jackson make the scene at the American Cancer Society 'Men Wear Pink' event at PostScript (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Houston’s pinkest restaurant PostScript has officially celebrated its opening, months after the lights went on, with a salute to the American Cancer Society’s “Men Wear Pink” campaign. In theme, the butterfly-infused restaurant rolled out a pink carpet and provided palette appropriate photo ops with a pink Porsche 911 GT3 Ruby Star and pink Porsche 911 GT3 RS Ultraviolet parked at the entry.

A portion of sales from the invitation-only dinner went to the American Cancer Society’s annual men-themed fundraiser.

“Partnering with American Cancer Society was an easy choice,” says Dallas-based Veeral Rathod, the co-owner of PostScript. “This event not only brought together our community, but also supported a cause that is close to our hearts.

“It’s truly inspiring to see the generosity and enthusiasm of our guests as we work together to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.”

Dressed appropriately in a pink suit, Veeral Rathod was joined by his PostScript partner Obi Ibeto in welcoming some 200 partygoers, many also dressed in the color du jour.

Partying in style, everyone sipped on Poggio Costa Prosecco, sampled black gold from the Domus caviar cart and were able to pick up custom-rolled cigars.

PostScript Chef Bryan Caswell provided plenty of party bites for the throng and entertained attendees by personally assembling his signature Caviar Donut made with a house donut, Hackleback caviar, white chocolate crème fraîche and blackberry.

The crowd spilled over into the private Vesper Room for martini specials and onto the patio, decorated profusely in pink, where they could pick up one or two of those cigars. In PostScript’s main bar, people had their choice of martinis and the restaurant’s specialty cocktails including Take Me to Tootsies and French Kiss.

PC Seen: American Cancer Society Men Wear Pink of Houston’s senior development manager, Lindsey Brown, Kristina Wilson, Marcy de Luna, Katherine Ross, Carrie Bradsberg-Dahl, Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez, Debbie Elias, Harry Massoud, Elie Massoud, Miya Shay, Kristen Collins, Jon Gerber, Marci Alvis, and Jeremiah Gowen.