$27,000 Lady Dior Handbag Shows The Power of The Purse Remains Strong at This Rollicking Houston Party

Excitement built at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Bjana Adams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Robin Porter (Photo by Quy Tran)
Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson (Photo by Quy Tran)
Purse model Laura Whitley at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Arcy Muñoz, Lena Allouche, Samantha Zeibak (Photo by Quy Tran)
Power of the Purse (Photo by Quy Tran)
Excitement built at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Bjana Adams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Robin Porter at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Purse model Vine Adowei at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson make the scene at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Four hundred supporters packed The Revaire for the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Purse model Laura Whitley at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Deanna Mathieson, Laura Whitley, Courtney Zavala, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Edna Meyer-Nelson,Christine H. Johnson at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Arcy Muñoz, Lena Allouche, Samantha Zeibak at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)

Elizabeth Howe Rotenberg, Tiffany Dugar Hatchett, Cheri A. Green at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Kelly Harred, Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Girls are just having fun at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Mia Zugheri, Angelia Williams and Isabella McConahy at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Laura Whitley, Linda Taylor at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Marilyn Bailey, Christy Lynn at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Guest, Kristen Kupperman at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Entertainment at Power of the Purse benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)

$27,000 Lady Dior Handbag Shows The Power of The Purse Remains Strong at This Rollicking Houston Party

Bringing a Vibrant French Cafe Scene to H-Town

BY // 11.20.24
photography Quy Tran
Excitement built at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Bjana Adams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Robin Porter at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Purse model Vine Adowei at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson make the scene at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Four hundred supporters packed The Revaire for the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Purse model Laura Whitley at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)
Deanna Mathieson, Laura Whitley, Courtney Zavala, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Edna Meyer-Nelson,Christine H. Johnson at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Arcy Muñoz, Lena Allouche, Samantha Zeibak at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)
Elizabeth Howe Rotenberg, Tiffany Dugar Hatchett, Cheri A. Green at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Kelly Harred, Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Girls are just having fun at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Mia Zugheri, Angelia Williams and Isabella McConahy at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Laura Whitley, Linda Taylor at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Marilyn Bailey, Christy Lynn at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Guest, Kristen Kupperman at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Entertainment at Power of the Purse benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)
Excitement built at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Bjana Adams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Robin Porter at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Purse model Vine Adowei at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Stephanie Tsuru at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson make the scene at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Four hundred supporters packed The Revaire for the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Purse model Laura Whitley at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Deanna Mathieson, Laura Whitley, Courtney Zavala, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Edna Meyer-Nelson,Christine H. Johnson at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Arcy Muñoz, Lena Allouche, Samantha Zeibak at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)

Elizabeth Howe Rotenberg, Tiffany Dugar Hatchett, Cheri A. Green at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Kelly Harred, Joni Lipkowski at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Girls are just having fun at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Mia Zugheri, Angelia Williams and Isabella McConahy at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Laura Whitley, Linda Taylor at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Marilyn Bailey, Christy Lynn at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Guest, Kristen Kupperman at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.

Entertainment at Power of the Purse benefiting Women's Resource (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: The Women’s Resource (TWR) of Greater Houston “Power of the Purse” benefit

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: For certain it was naming of the luckiest woman in the room — the femme who won the raffle of the $27,100 Lady Dior bag — that gave The Women’sResource of Greater Houston “Power of the Purse” benefit an extra jolt. The lively event was all about designer handbags with well-known fashion maven Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell leading the charge that raised a record $236,710 in support of The Women’s Resource‘s mission of empowering women through financial literacy and professional development programs.  

Bjana Adams, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Robin Porter at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women’s Resource.

The theme of the third “Power of the Purse” fundraiser was “A Night in Paris,” and there was plenty of ooh la la from all 400 attendees as The Revaire was transformed into a vibrant French cafe scene. Think flowing champagne, burlesque dancers and a very active mime.

Perhaps the second most exciting moment of the evening came when one lucky lady, participating in the Mystery Grab Bag, got the bag containing a $2,350 tennis bracelet donated by Diamonds Direct.  

Purse model Laura Whitley at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women’s Resource.

The whimsical desire for designer handbags was balanced by testimonial from Deanna Mathieson, a former client of TWR’s career coaching program. She shared that she successfully landed a meaningful job thanks to the counseling. Her words confirmed the value of the nonprofit’s work investing in the financial literacy and professional skills of the women in the Houston community.

Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson make the scene at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women's Resource.
Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman and Natalie Robinson make the scene at the Power of the Purse fundraiser benefiting Women’s Resource.

The celebrity parade of handbags in the auction began with Bazzelle Mitchell swanning the runway with the coveted Dior bag in hand, followed by her walk carrying an Oscar de la Renta Crystal Pave Mini TRO bag.

She was joined in the purse parade by SheSpace cofounder Stephanie Tsuru, showcasing a striking Bottega Veneta cassette bag; fashion designer Christy Lynn with a sophisticated Wandler black leather tote; Houston powerhouse philanthropist Edna Meyer-Nelson, displaying a stunning metallic Prada tote; and event honoree and TDECU Market President Laura Whitley, who stepped in for energy industry leader and philanthropist Hallie Vanderhider, presenting a luxurious purple Prada Saffiano handbag. 

Power of the Purse (Photo by Quy Tran)
Entertainment at Power of the Purse benefiting Women’s Resource was woman powered too. (Photo by Quy Tran)

PC Seen: Emcee Courtney Zavala, Elizabeth Howe Rotenberg, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Tiffany Dugar Hatchett, Cheri A. Green, Bjana Adams, Robin Porter, Michelle Hubbard, Danielle Grossman, Natalie Robinson, Mia Zugheri, Angelia Williams, and Isabella McConahy.

