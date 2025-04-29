Prada Presents a Trifecta of Opening Events to Welcome the Hallowed Italian House to Dallas’ NorthPark Center

Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Jason & Porschla Kidd, Chance Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Kimberly Schlegel Whitman & Justin Whitman (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Grace Housewright (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Nancy Nasher (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Karis Renee (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Tina Craig (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Caitlin Wilson, Ashley Robertson, Alexis Sloustcher (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Erin Mathews, Pete West (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Madelaine Lam (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Tinsley Erin (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Maureen & Bo Wilkinson (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner -JoJo Fleiss, Justin Whitman, Kit Sawers (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Billy Fong, Max Trowbridge (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Michelle Jiongo, Madelaine Lagrone (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Christina Notzon (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Andrea Bush, Karla Noone, Kate Ralls (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Porschla Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Lauren Frank, Bethany Stewart (Photography courtesy of Prada)
PRADA DALLAS NORTHPARK COCKTAIL
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Max Trowbridge, Natalie Chu (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Pamela Brownlee, Cam Hall, Lea Caprice (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Rob Dailey (Photography courtesy of Prada)
[Priority] PRADA DALLAS NORTHPARK COCKTAIL
01
32

Prada NorthPark's celebratory dinner took place at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

02
32

Jason & Porschla Kidd, Chance Kidd at the Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party. (Courtesy of Prada)

03
32

Christen Wilson, Billy Fong at the Prada dinner. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

04
32

Prada NorthPark's Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)

05
32

Prada Dinner - Kimberly Schlegel Whitman & Justin Whitman (Photo by Afritina Coker)

06
32

A select group of around 50 fashionable types and fans attended the Prada dinner at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

07
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Grace Housewright (Courtesy of Prada)

08
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey (Courtesy of Prada)

09
32

Prada Dinner - Nancy Nasher (Photo by Afritina Coker)

10
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Karis Renee (Courtesy of Prada)

11
32

Prada Dinner - Tina Craig (Photo by Afritina Coker)

12
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Caitlin Wilson, Ashley Robertson, Alexis Sloustcher (Courtesy of Prada)

13
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Courtesy of Prada)

14
32

Prada Dinner - Erin Mathews, Pete West (Photo by Afritina Coker)

15
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Madelaine Lam (Courtesy of Prada)

16
32

Prada Dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)

17
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Tinsley Erin (Courtesy of Prada)

18
32

Prada Dinner - Maureen & Bo Wilkinson (Photo by Afritina Coker)

19
32

Prada Dinner -JoJo Fleiss, Justin Whitman, Kit Sawers (Photo by Afritina Coker)

20
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Billy Fong, Max Trowbridge (Courtesy of Prada)

21
32

Prada Dinner - Michelle Jiongo, Madelaine Lagrone (Photo by Afritina Coker)

22
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)

23
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Christina Notzon (Courtesy of Prada)

24
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Andrea Bush, Karla Noone, Kate Ralls (Courtesy of Prada)

25
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Porschla Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)

26
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)

27
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Lauren Frank, Bethany Stewart (Photography courtesy of Prada)

28
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Kimberley Schlegel Whitman (Photography courtesy of Prada)

29
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Max Trowbridge, Natalie Chu (Photography courtesy of Prada)

30
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Pamela Brownlee, Cam Hall, Lea Caprice (Photography courtesy of Prada)

31
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Rob Dailey (Photography courtesy of Prada)

32
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Russell & Madelaine Lam (Photography courtesy of Prada)

Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Jason & Porschla Kidd, Chance Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Christen Wilson, Billy Fong (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Kimberly Schlegel Whitman & Justin Whitman (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Grace Housewright (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Nancy Nasher (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Karis Renee (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Tina Craig (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Caitlin Wilson, Ashley Robertson, Alexis Sloustcher (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Erin Mathews, Pete West (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Madelaine Lam (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Tinsley Erin (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Maureen & Bo Wilkinson (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner -JoJo Fleiss, Justin Whitman, Kit Sawers (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Billy Fong, Max Trowbridge (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner – Michelle Jiongo, Madelaine Lagrone (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Christina Notzon (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Andrea Bush, Karla Noone, Kate Ralls (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Porschla Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Lauren Frank, Bethany Stewart (Photography courtesy of Prada)
PRADA DALLAS NORTHPARK COCKTAIL
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Max Trowbridge, Natalie Chu (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Pamela Brownlee, Cam Hall, Lea Caprice (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – Rob Dailey (Photography courtesy of Prada)
[Priority] PRADA DALLAS NORTHPARK COCKTAIL
Society / The Seen

Prada Presents a Trifecta of Opening Events to Welcome the Hallowed Italian House to Dallas’ NorthPark Center

A Runway Watch Party, Divine Dinner at Mister Charles, and In-Store Cocktail Soirée to Celebrate

BY // 04.29.25
Prada NorthPark's celebratory dinner took place at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Jason & Porschla Kidd, Chance Kidd at the Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party. (Courtesy of Prada)
Christen Wilson, Billy Fong at the Prada dinner. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark's Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Kimberly Schlegel Whitman & Justin Whitman (Photo by Afritina Coker)
A select group of around 50 fashionable types and fans attended the Prada dinner at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Grace Housewright (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Nancy Nasher (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Karis Renee (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Tina Craig (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Caitlin Wilson, Ashley Robertson, Alexis Sloustcher (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Erin Mathews, Pete West (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Madelaine Lam (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Tinsley Erin (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Maureen & Bo Wilkinson (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner -JoJo Fleiss, Justin Whitman, Kit Sawers (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Billy Fong, Max Trowbridge (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada Dinner - Michelle Jiongo, Madelaine Lagrone (Photo by Afritina Coker)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Christina Notzon (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Andrea Bush, Karla Noone, Kate Ralls (Courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Porschla Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Lauren Frank, Bethany Stewart (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Kimberley Schlegel Whitman (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Max Trowbridge, Natalie Chu (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Pamela Brownlee, Cam Hall, Lea Caprice (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Rob Dailey (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Russell & Madelaine Lam (Photography courtesy of Prada)
1
32

Prada NorthPark's celebratory dinner took place at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

2
32

Jason & Porschla Kidd, Chance Kidd at the Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party. (Courtesy of Prada)

3
32

Christen Wilson, Billy Fong at the Prada dinner. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

4
32

Prada NorthPark's Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)

5
32

Prada Dinner - Kimberly Schlegel Whitman & Justin Whitman (Photo by Afritina Coker)

6
32

A select group of around 50 fashionable types and fans attended the Prada dinner at Mister Charles. (Photo by Afritina Coker)

7
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Grace Housewright (Courtesy of Prada)

8
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey (Courtesy of Prada)

9
32

Prada Dinner - Nancy Nasher (Photo by Afritina Coker)

10
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Karis Renee (Courtesy of Prada)

11
32

Prada Dinner - Tina Craig (Photo by Afritina Coker)

12
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Caitlin Wilson, Ashley Robertson, Alexis Sloustcher (Courtesy of Prada)

13
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Brian Bolke & Faisal Halum (Courtesy of Prada)

14
32

Prada Dinner - Erin Mathews, Pete West (Photo by Afritina Coker)

15
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Madelaine Lam (Courtesy of Prada)

16
32

Prada Dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)

17
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Tinsley Erin (Courtesy of Prada)

18
32

Prada Dinner - Maureen & Bo Wilkinson (Photo by Afritina Coker)

19
32

Prada Dinner -JoJo Fleiss, Justin Whitman, Kit Sawers (Photo by Afritina Coker)

20
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Billy Fong, Max Trowbridge (Courtesy of Prada)

21
32

Prada Dinner - Michelle Jiongo, Madelaine Lagrone (Photo by Afritina Coker)

22
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party (Courtesy of Prada)

23
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Christina Notzon (Courtesy of Prada)

24
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Andrea Bush, Karla Noone, Kate Ralls (Courtesy of Prada)

25
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Kimberley Schlegel Whitman, Porschla Kidd (Photography courtesy of Prada)

26
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)

27
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Lauren Frank, Bethany Stewart (Photography courtesy of Prada)

28
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party -Kimberley Schlegel Whitman (Photography courtesy of Prada)

29
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Max Trowbridge, Natalie Chu (Photography courtesy of Prada)

30
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Pamela Brownlee, Cam Hall, Lea Caprice (Photography courtesy of Prada)

31
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Rob Dailey (Photography courtesy of Prada)

32
32

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party - Russell & Madelaine Lam (Photography courtesy of Prada)

If you were at NorthPark Center over the holidays, you were likely pleasantly surprised that, after over a year of construction, Prada had finally opened its doors. They asked for some advice and we suggested a three-tiered approach to celebrate their second coming (they had a store a few decades back in Highland Park Village).

First off, an intimate ladies’ brunch’y type of event which would be held on the same day as the Milan Fall/Winter 2025 Prada runway show, with moi providing an introduction and a discussion afterwards. (There had been thoughts about watching it live like some of their New York stores were doing, but we said a 7 am event at NorthPark would be a reach for Dallas’ social set.) So instead, it was held a little later, 11 am, but was still as exciting as everyone watched via the large screen installed for the day, the parade of dresses and separates that questioned what femininity means today. Models traversed an Escher-like landscape created with metal scaffolding and carpeting designed by Catherin Martin. And if you have yet to have made your list of needs from that collection, you’ll find new silhouettes with shifting proportions, raw seams exposed with intention, and gestures to glamour via accessories.

Prada Dinner (Photographer Afritina Coker)
Prada Dinner (Photo by Afritina Coker)

Next up was a dinner at Mister Charles for a select group of close to 50 fashionable types and fans. Under the supervision of the oh-so fabulous party planner, Missy Peck (of Missy RSVP who wore a black a-line Prada dress with a low back that evening), the hallowed Italian house had procured the more moody, darker dining side of the always hard to score a res restaurant on the corner of Knox and Travis.

I found myself at a fun table which included Natalie Chu who had just landed back in Dallas after almost two months of travel to chic locales in the UK, Italy, and Asia; Tina Craig who also literally had just landed at DFW mere hours before we were supposed to be seated; Christen Wilson; Kim and Justin Whitman; NorthPark Center owner Nancy Nasher; and Nikolas Pankau-Sirixay from Prada’s New York team. (Everyone wearing head to toe Prada, of course.) Dinner was some of my favorites from the hotspot that Benji and Chas built (Duro Hospitality, founders and owners of Mister Charles). I had to pardon myself from the enchanting conversations to actually savor the caviar starter and my Dover sole.

Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)
Prada NorthPark Cocktail Party – DJ Kito (Photography courtesy of Prada)

Finally, the last event in the trifecta series was an in-store cocktail party, which also included an official unveiling of their VIC (IYKYK) lounge area at the back of the boutique which has couches, a kitchen in case you get peckish while doing some serious shopping, and a beautiful view of the NorthPark central courtyard with its brilliant and whimsical selection of sculptures. With a black and white checkboard pattern resembling the marble found in many of their stores, but in this iteration, done in black and white carpet.

The ladies (and gentleman — Brian Bolke) seen at the first brunch’y type runway viewing included Jennifer Karol, Moll Anderson, Kara Goss, Lisa Shaddock, Dana Garner, Zoe Bonnette, and Krystal Schlegel. I caught up over cocktails before the delicious dinner at Mister Charles with lots of old friends including Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Erin MathewsKasey Lemkin, Rochelle Gores, Kit Sawers, and Pete West. And finally, the last evening in-store saw a crowd made of A-list fashionable types: Max Trowbridge, Janet Gridley, Porschla and Jason Kidd, Javier Burkle and Mason McCluskey, Melinda Knowles, Janey Condon, Claire Emanuelson, and DeeDee Lee.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X