Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush Delight During Intimate Conversation in Dallas

Ross Perot Jr., Chairman, Hillwood, The Honorable Betsy Price and Tom Price, Former Fort Worth Mayor and EFS Gala Honorary Chair Isaac Manning, President and CEO, Trinity Works (Photo by Rachel DeLira – StyleFW Pictures)

As NBC5 Today co-anchor Deborah Ferguson finished her well-rehearsed introduction, she made a Freudian slip. To the uproarious delight of the intimate audience gathered at The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Ferguson introduced former President George W. Bush as “the next President of the United States.” As she charmingly tried to correct her mistake, former President Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush ascended the stage. She smiled; he chuckled. (You know the chuckle!)

President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush graciously agreed to participate in a conversation at Educational First Steps‘ (EFS) annual gala, and their presence enabled the organization to achieve a historic fundraising milestone. The Bushes helped EFS raise more than $1 million to expand high-quality early childhood education across North Texas, a cause near and dear to the native Texans’ hearts.

President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center Ken Hersh moderated the wide-ranging conversation, which included topics ranging from perspectives on leadership to President Bush’s life as a “simple artist” (his cheeky words, not mine!). Of course, Hersh wove the critical role that early learning plays in shaping future generations throughout the conversation.

With their cell phones silenced and put away, the audience relished in the candid responses that the Bushes provided. President Bush seemed particularly gregarious, holding court and sending the audience into fits of laughter throughout the hour-long conversation.

Kim Korenvaes Stein and Rochelle Gores co-chaired the record-breaking event, and The Honorable Betsy Price and The Honorable Ron Kirk served as honorary chairs.

“We are incredibly grateful to our gala chairs, sponsors, and generous supporters who believe in the power of early learning,” said Dominique McCain, the newly-minuted President and CEO of EFS. “The extraordinary conversation with President and Mrs. Bush truly underscored why this work is so important—ensuring every child, regardless of zip code, has access to quality early education.”

Distinguished guests in attendance included Former U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley, Former Texas State Representative Harryette Ehrhardt (who also taught Mrs. Bush at SMU!), Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and Fort Worth Councilman Michael Crain. Other notable attendees included Sara & Ross Perot, Jr., Porschla & Jason Kidd, and EFS founding board member Linus Wright.

Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas, emphasized the company’s commitment to early education, stating, “Since 2004, PNC’s Grow Up Great has helped prepare children from birth through age five for success in school and life. We invest in programs, resources, and experiences that establish a strong foundation for children in North Texas. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, ultimately contributing to a stronger community.”

President George W. Bush said that his grandchildren call him “Jefe.” One thing is for sure, EFS received The Boss’ stamp of approval.