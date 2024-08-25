Private Jet Trips, Billionaire Golf Adventures, Road Tripping With the Texans and More Exotic Experiences Up For Bid In Special Houston Auction

Houston Children's Charity high bidder on the Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita package can plan a five night party for a dozen.

Dinner for 12 with a celeb in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel is one of 10 special auction items available at the Houston Children's Charity gala.

High bidders on the billionaire's golf trip at the Houston Children's Charity gala will bunk in luxury at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

Lengthy live auctions at charity galas are typically buzz kill but Houston Children’s Charity CEO and gala chair Laura Ward has an extraordinary auction on tap for an October 19th event that is guaranteed to keep the black-tie throng on their toes battling for top bids.

In addition to the incredible 10 auction items veteran rockers Chicago will be the entertainment. This is a night that is primed to wow. Consider what’s up for auction:

Houston Children’s Charity Auction Items

Even if you’re not a serious golfer, who could pass up the Fore! for Four Golf auction adventure that includes a round at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club followed by private jet jaunt to Hawaii for a round at the billionaires’ Nanea Golf Club, tee times at the Mauna Kea Golf Course and lodging at the luxe Four Seasons Hualalai.

Football fans will want to lock in on the 2025 Super Bowl package that includes private roundtrip air for four to New Orleans and tickets to the big game. Or there is the road trip with those red-hot Houston Texans also available. Top bidder gets to travel with the team to the road game of their choice this season (Green Bay, Kansas City, New York to see Aaron Rodgers, the possibilities are plentiful) and then attend a home game with seats on the 50-yard-line at NRG in the Sonic Automotive Suite.

If you’ve ever crossed the portals of the opulent two-story penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel, you’ll understand just how enticing the dinner for 12 in the glam aerie with a special yet unrevealed guest — a two-time Academy Award nominee — truly is.

Yearning for a sojourn to Mexico? Two auction offerings are sure to be the ticket. How about five nights at the fabulous Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita — for 12. Golfing, beach time and pool time included. Another option, two guests can be top bidders on a five-night stay at the Four Seasons Naviva in a 1,700-square-foot ocean view grand bungalow.

SHOP Swipe











Next

Other items include a six-night wine adventure for three couples, four nights for eight couples at the Gatsby Mansion in the Austin hills, and a Mary McFadden white mink stole from Sakowtiz Furs that comes with Birdcage diamond and yellow sapphire earrings from Nini Jewels, and a Judith Leiber couture handbag.

How does one line up such a tempting array of auction items?

“I am not afraid to ask anyone for a darn thing when it comes to these kids,” Ward tells PaperCity. “These items are the culmination of a year’s work, and we are so grateful to our donors.”

But wait, there is one more ridiculously incredible live auction item to come. But it can’t be revealed for two weeks. Stay tuned.

More details on the Houston Children’s Charity gala and reservations are available here.