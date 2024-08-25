Chicago live 2022 – credit Allison Morgan
Four Seasons Hualalai
Post Oak Hotel penthouse
2023 Houston Children’s Charity
Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita
01
05

Chicago is headliner entertainment at the Houston Children's Charity gala on October 19. (Photo by Allison Morgan)

02
05

High bidders on the billionaire's golf trip at the Houston Children's Charity gala will bunk in luxury at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

03
05

Dinner for 12 with a celeb in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel is one of 10 special auction items available at the Houston Children's Charity gala.

04
05

Laura Ward, Tilman Fertitta at the Houston Children's Charity Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
05

Houston Children's Charity high bidder on the Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita package can plan a five night party for a dozen.

Chicago live 2022 – credit Allison Morgan
Four Seasons Hualalai
Post Oak Hotel penthouse
2023 Houston Children’s Charity
Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita
Society / Featured Parties

Private Jet Trips, Billionaire Golf Adventures, Road Tripping With the Texans and More Exotic Experiences Up For Bid In Special Houston Auction

Houston Children's Charity and CEO Laura Ward Take It Next Level

BY // 08.25.24
Chicago is headliner entertainment at the Houston Children's Charity gala on October 19. (Photo by Allison Morgan)
High bidders on the billionaire's golf trip at the Houston Children's Charity gala will bunk in luxury at the Four Seasons Hualalai.
Dinner for 12 with a celeb in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel is one of 10 special auction items available at the Houston Children's Charity gala.
Houston Children's Charity CEO and gala chair Laura Ward with board chair Tilman Fertitta at the 2023 gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Houston Children's Charity high bidder on the Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita package can plan a five night party for a dozen.
1
5

Chicago is headliner entertainment at the Houston Children's Charity gala on October 19. (Photo by Allison Morgan)

2
5

High bidders on the billionaire's golf trip at the Houston Children's Charity gala will bunk in luxury at the Four Seasons Hualalai.

3
5

Dinner for 12 with a celeb in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel is one of 10 special auction items available at the Houston Children's Charity gala.

4
5

Laura Ward, Tilman Fertitta at the Houston Children's Charity Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
5

Houston Children's Charity high bidder on the Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita package can plan a five night party for a dozen.

Lengthy live auctions at charity galas are typically buzz kill but Houston Children’s Charity CEO and gala chair Laura Ward has an extraordinary auction on tap for an October 19th event that is guaranteed to keep the black-tie throng on their toes battling for top bids.

In addition to the incredible 10 auction items veteran rockers Chicago will be the entertainment. This is a night that is primed to wow. Consider what’s up for auction:

Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita
Houston Children’s Charity high bidder on the Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita package can plan a five night party for a dozen.

Houston Children’s Charity Auction Items

Even if you’re not a serious golfer, who could pass up the Fore! for Four Golf auction adventure that includes a round at Monterrey Peninsula Country Club followed by private jet jaunt to Hawaii for a round at the billionaires’ Nanea Golf Club, tee times at the Mauna Kea Golf Course and lodging at the luxe Four Seasons Hualalai.

Football fans will want to lock in on the 2025 Super Bowl package that includes private roundtrip air for four to New Orleans and tickets to the big game. Or there is the road trip with those red-hot Houston Texans also available. Top bidder gets to travel with the team to the road game of their choice this season (Green Bay, Kansas City, New York to see Aaron Rodgers, the possibilities are plentiful) and then attend a home game with seats on the 50-yard-line at NRG in the Sonic Automotive Suite.

Post Oak Hotel penthouse
Dinner for 12 with a celeb in the penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel is one of 10 auction items at the Houston Children’s Charity gala.

If you’ve ever crossed the portals of the opulent two-story penthouse suite at the Post Oak Hotel, you’ll understand just how enticing the dinner for 12 in the glam aerie with a special yet unrevealed guest — a two-time Academy Award nominee — truly is.

Yearning for a sojourn to Mexico? Two auction offerings are sure to be the ticket. How about five nights at the fabulous Casa Entre Rocas in Punta Mita — for 12. Golfing, beach time and pool time included. Another option, two guests can be top bidders on a five-night stay at the Four Seasons Naviva in a 1,700-square-foot ocean view grand bungalow.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs

Other items include a six-night wine adventure for three couples, four nights for eight couples at the Gatsby Mansion in the Austin hills, and a Mary McFadden white mink stole from Sakowtiz Furs that comes with Birdcage diamond and yellow sapphire earrings from Nini Jewels, and a Judith Leiber couture handbag.

How does one line up such a tempting array of auction items?

2023 Houston Children’s Charity
Houston Children’s Charity CEO and gala chair Laura Ward with board chair Tilman Fertitta at the 2023 gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

“I am not afraid to ask anyone for a darn thing when it comes to these kids,” Ward tells PaperCity. “These items are the culmination of a year’s work, and we are so grateful to our donors.”

But wait, there is one more ridiculously incredible live auction item to come. But it can’t be revealed for two weeks. Stay tuned.

More details on the Houston Children’s Charity gala and reservations are available here.

Curated Collection

Swipe
3110 Thomas Avenue 113
Uptown
FOR SALE

3110 Thomas Avenue 113
Dallas, TX

$664,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3110 Thomas Avenue 113
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
8515 Santa Clara Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8515 Santa Clara Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
8515 Santa Clara Drive
3856 Dunhaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

3856 Dunhaven Road
Dallas, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3856 Dunhaven Road
3844 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3844 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3844 Greenbrier Drive
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
5115 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5115 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5115 Walnut Hill Lane
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
3800 Miramar Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3800 Miramar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$15,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3800 Miramar Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
Dallas, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard 2C
3132 Purdue Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3132 Purdue Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,599,999 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rasmussen
This property is listed by: Ashley Rasmussen (214) 704-4428 Email Realtor
3132 Purdue Avenue
4635 Westside Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4635 Westside Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4635 Westside Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X