A Night In Nashville With a Grammy Nominee Boosts a Vital Adult Autism Helper — Project Beacon’s New Center Brings Hope

Co-chairs Carol Durkee and Michelle Little with Project Beacon's Stacie Coleman at Dosey Doe's "A Night in Nashville." (Photo courtesy of Project Beacon)

Songwriter and performer Jeffrey Steele took the stage for two sets at Dosey Doe's Big Barn for Project Beacon's "A Night in Nashville." (Photo courtesy of Project Beacon)

Guest at "A Night in Nashville" had the opportunity to support Project Beacon during the live auction. (Photo courtesy of Project Beacon)

Project Beacon's Kelly Baughman and Interfaith's Missy Herndon at Dosey Doe's Big Barn for "A Night in Nashville." (Photo courtesy of Project Beacon.)

Project Beacon’s “Night in Nashville” raised an impressive $300,000 to support the Conroe nonprofit’s mission of helping neurodiverse adults continue integrating into society and reaching their fullest potential. Grammy nominee and Songwriter of the Year Jeffery Steele took the stage at Dosey Doe for the evening’s intimate entertainment.

The event chairs Michelle Little and Carol Durkee opened the event by sharing their special connections to the mission.

“My youngest son Scott is on the autism spectrum,” Durkee says. “We learned early on that success takes more than determination. It takes structure and support and people who understand the unique needs, but also the distinct strengths, that individuals like him have. That’s why Project Beacon’s mission resonates so deeply with me, and why I have now become a member of the Project Beacon board.

“The work being done here ensures that families have a place to turn a place where potential is recognized and every individual is given the chance to thrive. Through my years volunteering for the school district, I’ve seen the difference that inclusion and understanding can make.”

The Difference Makers

Project Beacon’s vice president Dr. Amy Wood honored three important volunteers for their work developing Project Beacon.

“We want to take the opportunity to recognize three gentlemen whose leadership, dedication and generosity have been instrumental in helping Project Beacon grow into what it is today,” Wood says. “These men didn’t just lend their names for their financial support. They rolled up their sleeves, showed up and helped us turn a dream into reality.”

John Schoepf, David Moore and Tom Meador were recognized for their work on the site selection committee, lease negotiation, project management and fundraising efforts on behalf of Project Beacon and the Beacon Access Center.

Project Beacon’s Impactful Year

Project Beacon executive director Kelly Baughman highlighted the year’s accomplishments.

“In January of 2025, we launched our full time programming under the Project Beacon brand,” Baughman says. “And by May, we had opened the center, and started serving our community. Tonight, we celebrate those milestones achieved and we are beginning another growth journey.

“But first, I recognize that there are many of you who are new to Project Beacon, and maybe you’re wondering why we exist.

“In Montgomery, with just over 655,000 residents, more than 53,000 adults live with autism or a cognitive disability. Adults — these are not children. We have plenty of those coming up behind. More than 10,000 of that 53,000 are cared for by someone over the age of 60. That means that this is not a future concern.

“We can’t kick it down the road anymore. It’s a present crisis. When these aging caregivers are no longer able to provide support for their loved ones, they are at risk of homelessness, institutionalization, or even worse, incarceration.”

Project Beacon opened the Beacon Access Center last May to be a resource hub for adults with autism and other neurodiversities in Montgomery County. This community space is designed to empower people with developmental differences through connection, enrichment and access to services. The Beacon Access Center aims to be an environment where adults can explore personal growth, engage in meaningful activities and gain the tools they need to live fuller, more independent lives.

The center serves as a bridge for adults with autism and developmental disabilities aging out of school-based supports.

“What struck me about Project Beacon is how unique their work is — supporting adults with autism and other neurodiversities and living meaningful, connected and independent lives,” co-chair Michelle Little says. “Project Beacon isn’t just offering service. It’s building a pathway and a community of belonging, and when you see the impact firsthand, you can’t help but want to be part of it.”

The Beacon Access Center is at 27316 Spectrum Way in Oak Ridge North.

PC Seen: Jim and Susan Wendt, Dr. Ann Snyder, Richard Franks, Judge Sharlene Valdez, Missy Herndon, Frank and Maria Holmes.