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Rainbow Days Announces Its New Name at 29th Annual Pot of Gold Luncheon in Dallas

Former NFL Player Keith Davis Spoke About Resiliency at the Fundraiser for "Brighter Days"

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Photography Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio

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Brighter Days participants performed on stage (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Brighter Days participants performed on stage (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, Tiffany Beaudine, Nancy Ann Hunt, Cathey Brown (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, Tiffany Beaudine, Nancy Ann Hunt, Cathey Brown (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

An emotional high point of the afternoon, youth participants from Brighter Days gave a jubilant performance for attendees. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

An emotional high point of the afternoon, youth participants from Brighter Days gave a jubilant performance for attendees. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Brighter Days participants with the organization's new name and logo (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Brighter Days participants with the organization's new name and logo (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, Irma Ramos, Francisco Ramos (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, Irma Ramos, Francisco Ramos (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Sahil Anand, Katie Anand (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Sahil Anand, Katie Anand (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Students from Thomas Tolbert Elementary (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Students from Thomas Tolbert Elementary (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Irma Ramos, Francisco Ramos (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Irma Ramos, Francisco Ramos (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Carrie Curry, Sharon Cornwall, Laura Head (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Carrie Curry, Sharon Cornwall, Laura Head (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Dan Klonowski, Mollie McGee, David Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Dan Klonowski, Mollie McGee, David Elliott (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Marisol Guajardo, Daniel Guerrero (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Marisol Guajardo, Daniel Guerrero (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, a former Dallas Cowboys player, signed footballs (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Keith Davis, a former Dallas Cowboys player, signed footballs (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Bora Song, Elizabeth Shin, Janet Song (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Bora Song, Elizabeth Shin, Janet Song (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Donna Saad, Terry Saad (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Donna Saad, Terry Saad (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Frances Gannon, Mary Jo McKellar (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Frances Gannon, Mary Jo McKellar (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Jasmine Wynton, Sunni Roaten, Lorren Thomas (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Jasmine Wynton, Sunni Roaten, Lorren Thomas (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Vonda Dyer, Ashley Elsey (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Vonda Dyer, Ashley Elsey (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Brighter Days sign of children’s hands with positive affirmations. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Brighter Days sign of children’s hands with positive affirmations. (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Robert Lopez, Rocio Lopez (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Robert Lopez, Rocio Lopez (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Abby Waterstreet, Jill Sabeh, Leticia Espinoza (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Abby Waterstreet, Jill Sabeh, Leticia Espinoza (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Jamall Sanders, Tiffany Beaudine (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Jamall Sanders, Tiffany Beaudine (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Kelly Price, Hannah Price (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Kelly Price, Hannah Price (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

What’s in a name? For one Dallas non-profit organization, a name conveys optimism and the hope of brighter days.

At its recent 29th annual Pot of Gold Luncheon, Rainbow Days publicly unveiled its new name, Brighter Days. The organizational rebrand “reflects a strategic and mission-aligned evolution centered on hope, resilience, and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity for a brighter future.”

Brighter Days Pot of Gold Luncheon 2026 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Keith Davis, Tiffany Beaudine, Nancy Ann Hunt, Cathey Brown (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

More than 450 guests attended the cherished springtime event at Westin Dallas Galleria, which was chaired by Francisco Ramos. Guests included community leaders, generous philanthropists, outspoken advocates, and steadfast volunteers of the organization that supports children and youth facing adversity across North Texas. This outpouring of support raised an inspiring $260,000 in critical funds for Brighter Days.

Those funds directly support Brighter Days’ programs and services that benefit thousands of at-risk and homeless children and youth throughout the metroplex. At 100 sites in North Texas, the evidence-based programs focus on emotional support, life skills development, substance abuse prevention, and family strengthening services.

Brighter Days Pot of Gold Luncheon 2026 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Keith Davis, a former Dallas Cowboys player, signed footballs (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Former Dallas Cowboys player Keith Davis gave an inspiring keynote address, during which he shared his story of perseverance and resilience. By vulnerably conveying his testimony, trials, and triumphs, Davis encouraged attendees to continue investing in the lives of vulnerable youth throughout Dallas.

An emotional high point of the afternoon, youth participants from Brighter Days gave a jubilant performance for attendees. Their joy and spark showcased Brighter Day’s mission — to help children build coping skills, emotional resilience, and positive futures despite adversity — in action.

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Brighter Days Pot of Gold Luncheon 2026 (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)
Students from Thomas Tolbert Elementary (Photo by Thomas Garza and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who made this year’s Pot of Gold Luncheon such a meaningful success,” says Tiffany Beaudine, President and CEO of Brighter Days. “This event was not only a celebration of the incredible impact our community continues to make in the lives of children, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter as Brighter Days. While our name has evolved, our mission and commitment to the children and families we serve remain stronger than ever.”

PC Seen: Irma and Francisco Ramos, Jamall Sanders, Cathey Brown, Nancy Ann Hunt, Leticia Espinoza, Kelly Price, Hannah Price, Frances Gannon, Mary Jo McKellar, Abby Waterstreet, Jasmine Wynton, Jill Sabeh, Sunni Roaten, Lorren Thomas, Rocio and Robert Lopez, Vonda Dyer, Ashley Elsey, and Donna and Terry Saad.

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