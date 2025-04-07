Ralph Lauren Unveils “Patchwork Americana,” a 52-Piece Collection Exclusive to Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus

Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Socia, John Antonini, Jodi Kahn, and Scott Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Wade and Amy Havins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Offering a "bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren's signature spirit," the women's pieces particularly stood out. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Danielle Sirianni (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bruce Pask and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models showcased pieces from "Patchwork Americana." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Zabihi Henderson and Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
01
14

Models showcased "Patchwork Americana," a 52-piece collection spanning men's, women's, and children's clothing that Ralph Lauren designed specifically with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
14

Brian Socia, John Antonini, Jodi Kahn, and Scott Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
14

A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
14

Wade and Amy Havins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
14

Offering a "bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren's signature spirit," the women's pieces particularly stood out. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
14

Danielle Sirianni (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
14

Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
14

Bruce Pask and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
14

Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
14

Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
14

Models showcased pieces from "Patchwork Americana." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
14

If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
14

Marjon Zabihi Henderson and Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
14

Bruce Pask (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Socia, John Antonini, Jodi Kahn, and Scott Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Wade and Amy Havins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Offering a "bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren's signature spirit," the women's pieces particularly stood out. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Danielle Sirianni (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bruce Pask and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models showcased pieces from "Patchwork Americana." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Zabihi Henderson and Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Ralph Lauren Unveils “Patchwork Americana,” a 52-Piece Collection Exclusive to Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus

Two 'Classic' Names in Fashion Celebrate Their Long-Overdue Collaboration With An Intimate Dinner at The Mansion

BY // 04.07.25
photography Tamytha Cameron
Models showcased "Patchwork Americana," a 52-piece collection spanning men's, women's, and children's clothing that Ralph Lauren designed specifically with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Socia, John Antonini, Jodi Kahn, and Scott Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Wade and Amy Havins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Offering a "bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren's signature spirit," the women's pieces particularly stood out. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Danielle Sirianni (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bruce Pask and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models showcased pieces from "Patchwork Americana." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Zabihi Henderson and Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bruce Pask (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
14

Models showcased "Patchwork Americana," a 52-piece collection spanning men's, women's, and children's clothing that Ralph Lauren designed specifically with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
14

Brian Socia, John Antonini, Jodi Kahn, and Scott Mitchell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
14

A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
14

Wade and Amy Havins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
14

Offering a "bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren's signature spirit," the women's pieces particularly stood out. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
14

Danielle Sirianni (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
14

Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
14

Bruce Pask and Jodi Kahn (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
14

Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
14

Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
14

Models showcased pieces from "Patchwork Americana." (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
14

If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
14

Marjon Zabihi Henderson and Lora Farris (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
14

Bruce Pask (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

With a shared vision “for American luxury and style,” Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus seem like a predestined partnership. They go together so well that I was surprised to learn that the luxury house had never designed a collection exclusively for the beloved retailer. That changed with “Patchwork Americana,” a 52-piece collection spanning men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing that Ralph Lauren designed specifically with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind. The brands unveiled “Patchwork Americana” last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our first-ever exclusive collection with Ralph Lauren, Patchwork Americana,” Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, told PaperCity exclusively. “Ralph Lauren shares our vision for American luxury, and the brand’s sophisticated designs are always beloved by our customers. This assortment was made with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind, and we know these styles will seamlessly integrate into their wardrobes.”

As with everything RL, the evening was, well, very Ralph. (Editor’s note: If you’ve never watched the 2019 documentary Very Ralph, I highly recommend it. No one LIVES their brand quite like the legend himself.)

Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. Offering a “bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren’s signature spirit,” the women’s pieces particularly stood out, chief among them the Barrick Strapless Patchwork Bustier Gown ($20,000). If I could choose one piece from the collection, I’d select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. It’s somehow subtle while still oozing that Ralph Lauren je ne sais quoi.

“Ralph Lauren’s impact on American fashion is beyond measure. He has forever altered the fashion landscape with a unique vision of relaxed elegance, infusing an old-world sophistication with refreshing modernity, and we are honored to collaborate with Ralph Lauren on a collection created exclusively for our clientele,” says Paolo Riva, Chief Brand Partnerships and Buying Officer for Saks Global. (Several Saks Global representatives flew into town to attend the dinner, which provided the opportunity to thank them for keeping the downtown flagship open through the end of the year!)

Chicly-dressed guests (hat tip to Amy & Wade Havins) experienced that signature sense of relaxed elegance as they moved inside for dinner.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
Ralph Lauren (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. As if they scored a highly-coveted reservation at The Polo Bar, guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake (the best I’ve ever had), and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.

When I think of Ralph Lauren x Neiman Marcus, Don Draper’s ethos rings in my head: “Make it simple, but significant.”

Ralph Lauren’s “Patchwork Americana,” which includes menswear, womenswear, and children’s, is available now, exclusively at Neiman Marcus. 

PC Spotted: Bruce Pask, Brian Socia, Danielle Sirianni, John Antonini, Jennifer and Richard Dix, Lora Farris, Cara French, Paige Westhoff, and Marjon Zabihi Henderson.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X