Ralph Lauren Unveils “Patchwork Americana,” a 52-Piece Collection Exclusive to Dallas-Based Neiman Marcus

If I could choose one piece from the collection, I'd select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake, and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus unveiled "Patchwork Americana" last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

With a shared vision “for American luxury and style,” Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus seem like a predestined partnership. They go together so well that I was surprised to learn that the luxury house had never designed a collection exclusively for the beloved retailer. That changed with “Patchwork Americana,” a 52-piece collection spanning men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing that Ralph Lauren designed specifically with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind. The brands unveiled “Patchwork Americana” last week at an intimate dinner for top clients that they hosted at Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our first-ever exclusive collection with Ralph Lauren, Patchwork Americana,” Jodi Kahn, Vice President of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus, told PaperCity exclusively. “Ralph Lauren shares our vision for American luxury, and the brand’s sophisticated designs are always beloved by our customers. This assortment was made with the Neiman Marcus customer in mind, and we know these styles will seamlessly integrate into their wardrobes.”

As with everything RL, the evening was, well, very Ralph. (Editor’s note: If you’ve never watched the 2019 documentary Very Ralph, I highly recommend it. No one LIVES their brand quite like the legend himself.)

Upon arrival at The Mansion, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn as fresh-faced models showcased the spectacular collection. Offering a “bold yet sophisticated twist on Ralph Lauren’s signature spirit,” the women’s pieces particularly stood out, chief among them the Barrick Strapless Patchwork Bustier Gown ($20,000). If I could choose one piece from the collection, I’d select the Caitlin Tiered Embroidered Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt ($2,990) for its timeless versatility. It’s somehow subtle while still oozing that Ralph Lauren je ne sais quoi.

“Ralph Lauren’s impact on American fashion is beyond measure. He has forever altered the fashion landscape with a unique vision of relaxed elegance, infusing an old-world sophistication with refreshing modernity, and we are honored to collaborate with Ralph Lauren on a collection created exclusively for our clientele,” says Paolo Riva, Chief Brand Partnerships and Buying Officer for Saks Global. (Several Saks Global representatives flew into town to attend the dinner, which provided the opportunity to thank them for keeping the downtown flagship open through the end of the year!)

Chicly-dressed guests (hat tip to Amy & Wade Havins) experienced that signature sense of relaxed elegance as they moved inside for dinner.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

A classic tablescape (e.g. a striped tablecloth, leather napkin rings, rattan chargers, and blue and white china) accompanied the distinctly American meal. As if they scored a highly-coveted reservation at The Polo Bar, guests enjoyed a butter lettuce and radicchio salad, a jumbo lump crab cake (the best I’ve ever had), and their choice of seared salmon or a roasted filet mignon. To end the night? Classic carrot cake, of course.

When I think of Ralph Lauren x Neiman Marcus, Don Draper’s ethos rings in my head: “Make it simple, but significant.”

Ralph Lauren’s “Patchwork Americana,” which includes menswear, womenswear, and children’s, is available now, exclusively at Neiman Marcus.

PC Spotted: Bruce Pask, Brian Socia, Danielle Sirianni, John Antonini, Jennifer and Richard Dix, Lora Farris, Cara French, Paige Westhoff, and Marjon Zabihi Henderson.