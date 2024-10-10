Breaking Out the Razzle Dazzle — Grand River Oaks Mansion Night Sets the Stage With British Flair and Jewels to Swoon Over

So grand was the celebration that one might have thought that no expense had been spared when Sheridan Williams opened the doors to her posh River Oaks mansion Wednesday night in celebration of Thursday’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon benefiting breast cancer early detection and outreach programs at Memorial Hermann.

As chair of the upcoming Memorial Hermann Foundation luncheon, Williams hosted the dinner evening to honor luncheon donors and friends of the hospital system; to celebrate British designer Jenny Packham, whose fashions will be presented at the fundraiser; and to raise additional funds through the sale of jewels from Temple St. Clair, compliments of Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers.

For the evening Bradfield embellished the back terrace of Williams’ River Oaks manse, where dinner was served, into a showcase of tempting jewels from the designer who divides her time between home base in New York and Florence, Italy, where her designs become reality. A percentage of jewelry sales from the evening were dedicated to luncheon proceeds. (You might have seen Temple St. Clair jewels on the HBO series The Gilded Age.)

Bradfield and Williams both share a heartfelt interest in the cause as his mother died of breast cancer when he was only 25 and Williams is a recent breast cancer survivor.

The venerable hostess tapped close friend Richard Flowers of The Events Company to dress the luxe back terrace for the seated dinner. Tables were centered with convincing autumn hued maple “trees” that emerged from florals that included Cappuccino garden roses, Kings Cross garden roses, Princess Crown peach roses, pistachio foliage, copper chrysanthemums and more.

Another friend, Elizabeth Swift of Swift + Company, delivered the three-course dinner that began with an autumn salad, featured a main course of grilled quail stuffed with fresh jalapeño with sides, and dessert of blackberry cobbler with vanilla bean ice cream.

A Razzle Dazzle Preview

Williams is ardently committed to raising record funds for the event. Thus, the handful of auction items was touted at the dinner. Two are of particular interest.

A $5,000 gift voucher from Elizabeth Anthony toward a Jenny Packham dress selection of your choice and a welcome in London where the designer will personally conduct your final fitting at her flagship store. Included is three nights at The Connaught Hotel. Special thanks went to Elizabeth Anthony’s Julie Roberts for the Packham connection. The starting bid is $7,500. Buy it now for $30,000.

Packham will be in Roberts’ Uptown Houston boutique after the luncheon on Thursday, October 10 and on Friday, October 11.

Bradfield in conjunction with a host of others created a glam New York experience with Temple St. Clair that includes jewels valued at $18,800, a private studio tour with the designer, two nights of swank accommodations, private car service and 100,000 air miles toward travel to New York. The starting bid is $7,500. Buy it now for $40,000.

The auction is open for online bidding now with the opportunity to claim one of the must-have items. Bidding closes at 12:30 pm on Thursday, October 10, the day of the luncheon which will be held at the Post Oak Hotel. See details on all five auction items and begin your bidding here.

PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Health System senior vice president and chief strategic communications and marketing officer Amalia Stanton, Jo Lynn and Gregg Falgout, Philamena Baird, Whitney and Jim Crane, Lisa O’Leary, Lynn Wyatt, Trey Wyatt, Dancie and Jim Ware, Amy Pierce, Joan Schnitzer, Rachel Bagwell, Anne and Dr. Jim Muntz, Elizabeth Petersen, Kristina Somerville, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Laurie Krohn, and Gary Roberts.