Hoda Kotb Embraces the Houston Razzle Dazzle, Chats With Everyone and Shares an Emotional Fight

Dancie Ware, Hoda Kotb at the Razzle Dazzle VIP reception in the chic offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Paige Fertitta, Hoda Ktob, Blayne Fertitta at the Razzle Dazzle pre-luncheon reception in the offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Lisa O'Leary, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Dunner, Dancie Ware at the Razzle Dazzle pre-lunch reception in the offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Amy Pierce, Anne Neeson join the Second Line parade into the Post Oak Hotel Ballroom for the Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Love, love, love the Second Line band that led Emmy-winning journalist and former Today Show host Hoda Kotb along with a lively luncheon throng of close to 600 into the Post Oak Hotel ballroom in what would prove to be a $1 million fundraising success for Memorial Hermann Foundation. Those funds are being directed to breast cancer outreach, early detection and quality breast cancer care throughout the Memorial Hermann Hospital System.

With fancy pink umbrellas twirling aloft and pink napkins swirling overhead, the foundation’s 16th annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon launched in high spirits as well as in a sea of pink as dedicated femmes dressed in the breast cancer awareness color. Even gents joined the colorful party by donning pink ties, hankies and the occasional pink shirt in the spirit of National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The morning began with a VIP champagne reception in the swank offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations on the eighth floor of the Post Oak Hotel. Kotb could not have been more affable, posing for enough photos to bewilder a lesser personality. And chat, chat, chat. Kotb visited with each guest including host Dancie Ware as if they were longtime friends. That brilliant smile never leaving the face of the former TV star, now author and inspirational influencer.

It was just a preview of the remarkable raconteur who responded enthusiastically and at length to each of the questions posited by Stephenie Tsuru.

Reflecting on her jump from the comforts of the Today Show to authoring a book and launching a podcast and a wellness app, Kotb told the gathering, “No matter how old you are, it’s fun to be a beginner again.”

Addressing the question concerning her own breast cancer journey and other difficult times, Kotb responded, “You are stronger in the broken places.”

Tsuru’s SheSpace, which she founded with her daughter-in-law Katie Tsuru, was luncheon honoree.

“SheSpace has become a thriving home for hundreds of women across all stages of life and career, and has blossomed into a space where ambition meets action, collaboration fuels innovation and community meets purpose,” Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Ann Neeson told the gathering.

Key to the success of the luncheon was chairwoman Zhanna Golodryga and one of the luncheon’s co-founders Ann Cazalot, who came up with the idea of the New Orleans-themed entrance to the ballroom. Add Tenenbaum Jewelers president and CEO Tony Bradfield, who showcased dazzling jewelry in the luncheon popup and donated raffle prizes, adding extra sparkle and excitement as winners were revealed throughout the luncheon. Bradfield lost his mother to breast cancer when he was just 25 years old.

KTRK Channel 13 journalist Samica Knight served as emcee.

PC Seen: Tonya and Dr. David Callender, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Amalia Stanton, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Julie Baker Fink, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Jo Lynn Falgout, Laurie Krohn, Melissa Juneau, Karen Winston, Christine Gutknecht, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Philamena Baird, and Lisa O’Leary.