Society / Featured Parties

Hoda Kotb Embraces the Houston Razzle Dazzle, Chats With Everyone and Shares an Emotional Fight

Awash In Pink With a Purpose

BY //
Amy Pierce, Anne Neeson join the Second Line parade into the Post Oak Hotel Ballroom for the Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa O'Leary, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Dunner, Dancie Ware at the Razzle Dazzle pre-lunch reception in the offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Emcee Samica Knight, chair Zhanna Golodryga at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephanie Tsuru, Bailey Saha, Frank, Tsuru at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Co-founder Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Paige Fertitta, Hoda Ktob, Blayne Fertitta at the Razzle Dazzle pre-luncheon reception in the offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Cheryl Boblitt King, Amalia Stanton at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tennenbaum Jewelers Tony Bradfield, Tonya & Dr. David Callender at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jerry & Lisa Simon, Jerry Muecke, Nina Hendee, Robin Mueck at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathleen Perley, Doug Perley, Meghan Leggett at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Anne Neeson, Hoda Kotb, Zhanna Golodryga at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Heather Gunn, Dayna Beardley, Kristin Abello at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cassandra McZeal, Alvin Abraham, Claudia Kreisle at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa Ames, Kristy Bradshaw, Jordan Seff at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathy de la Mora, Laurie Krohn, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stacey & Al Lindseth at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber, Lisa Helfman at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Baker Finck, Hoda Ktob at the Razzle Dazzle pre-luncheon VIP cocktail event (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Jo Lynn Falgout, Karen Winston, Chrisitine Gutknecht at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gretchen Sheirr, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Whitney Crane at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dancie Ware, Hoda Kotb at the Razzle Dazzle VIP reception in the chic offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Beth Speck, Phyllis Mandola, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Mary Theresa Derr at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Audrey White, Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Treasure Caldwell, Angie Matula, Missy Pacha at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Felicia Stone, Rob & Donae Chramosta at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Demetra Jones, Valerie Golden at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Love, love, love the Second Line band that led Emmy-winning journalist and former Today Show host Hoda Kotb along with a lively luncheon throng of close to 600 into the Post Oak Hotel ballroom in what would prove to be a $1 million fundraising success for Memorial Hermann Foundation. Those funds are being directed to breast cancer outreach, early detection and quality breast cancer care throughout the Memorial Hermann Hospital System.

With fancy pink umbrellas twirling aloft and pink napkins swirling overhead, the foundation’s 16th annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon launched in high spirits as well as in a sea of pink as dedicated femmes dressed in the breast cancer awareness color. Even gents joined the colorful party by donning pink ties, hankies and the occasional pink shirt in the spirit of National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Lisa O’Leary, Hoda Kotb, Kelly Dunner, Dancie Ware at the Razzle Dazzle pre-lunch reception in the offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The morning began with a VIP champagne reception in the swank offices of Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations on the eighth floor of the Post Oak Hotel. Kotb could not have been more affable, posing for enough photos to bewilder a lesser personality. And chat, chat, chat. Kotb visited with each guest including host Dancie Ware as if they were longtime friends. That brilliant smile never leaving the face of the former TV star, now author and inspirational influencer.

It was just a preview of the remarkable raconteur who responded enthusiastically and at length to each of the questions posited by Stephenie Tsuru.

Reflecting on her jump from the comforts of the Today Show to authoring a book and launching a podcast and a wellness app, Kotb told the gathering, “No matter how old you are, it’s fun to be a beginner again.”

Emcee Samica Knight, chair Zhanna Golodryga at the Razzle Dazzle luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Addressing the question concerning her own breast cancer journey and other difficult times, Kotb responded, “You are stronger in the broken places.”

Tsuru’s SheSpace, which she founded with her daughter-in-law Katie Tsuru, was luncheon honoree.

SheSpace has become a thriving home for hundreds of women across all stages of life and career, and has blossomed into a space where ambition meets action, collaboration fuels innovation and community meets purpose,” Memorial Hermann Foundation executive vice president and CEO Ann Neeson told the gathering.

Key to the success of the luncheon was chairwoman Zhanna Golodryga and one of the luncheon’s co-founders Ann Cazalot, who came up with the idea of the New Orleans-themed entrance to the ballroom. Add Tenenbaum Jewelers president and CEO Tony Bradfield, who showcased dazzling jewelry in the luncheon popup and donated raffle prizes, adding extra sparkle and excitement as winners were revealed throughout the luncheon. Bradfield lost his mother to breast cancer when he was just 25 years old.

KTRK Channel 13 journalist Samica Knight served as emcee.

Treasure Caldwell, Angie Matula, Missy Pacha at the Razzle Dazzle Luncheon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Tonya and Dr. David Callender, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Amalia Stanton, Amy Pierce, Whitney Crane, Julie Baker Fink, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Jo Lynn Falgout, Laurie Krohn, Melissa Juneau, Karen Winston, Christine Gutknecht, Trini Mendenhall Royalty, Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Philamena Baird, and Lisa O’Leary.

