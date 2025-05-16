Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet and His Mom Delight at Retina Foundation of the Southwest’s Visionary Luncheon in Dallas

It’s rare to attend a fundraiser that’s entertaining, inspiring, well-planned, and delicious. Hats off to the Retina Foundation of the Southwest for doing all of this and more as it hosted its moving Visionary Luncheon at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Co-chaired by Dan Hunt and Jay Rosser, with Lee Ann and Alan White serving as Honorary Chairs, the event tied together so many important themes and milestones for the organization, including its critical mission of preventing vision loss and restoring sight through innovative research and treatment, family, and philanthropy.

The Retina Foundation’s work, and the funds raised through this event and throughout the year, are critical in making a difference in the lives of children and adults living with devastating eye diseases and conditions. The organization has five laboratories participating in more than 60 clinical research studies and providing more than 2,000 vision assessments each year — completely free of charge. Its evaluations are unique, as many of its testing methods are only available at its facility here in Dallas. Patients are referred by local ophthalmologists to help in the diagnosis and treatment of their vision loss.

There wasn’t a dry eye after Retina Foundation patient mother Maggie Holley gave the event’s Mission Moment, sharing how her son Jack has benefitted from the expertise of Dr. Mark Pennesi, one of the few specialists in the world who has studied Jack’s specific gene mutation and rare genetic disease that often leads to severe vision loss. While Holley and her family had searched for two years to find a doctor familiar with the disease, Dr. Pennesi was in their own backyard, thanks to the Foundation. Without the Retina Foundation, Jack’s next closest treatment option would be in Oregon.

The Wilson Family Foundation received the Hunt Family Visionary Award before guests were treated to an entertaining, yet heartfelt and sentimental, panel discussion between Eric Stonestreet (two-time Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his role as Cam on Modern Family), Jamey Stonestreet (Eric’s mother) and Gina Miller (Vice President of Broadcasting, Communications and Media, FC Dallas). A mother/son panel was the perfect dynamic for the days leading up to Mother’s Day, with the love and bond between Eric and Jamey emanating from the stage, especially as Eric credited Jamey as his inspiration behind the character of Cam.

Guests dined on a curated, seasonal menu of citrus and herb baby greens, chicken roulade with cranberries, boursin cheese and pecans, and a vibrant fruit tart adorned with edible flowers, complemented by a classic churro nestled in a velvety chocolate ganache. Even Eric noted how delicious the menu was, commenting on how the chicken paired with boursin stole the show — high praise from someone who has attended his fair share of seated meals.

During her Mission Moment, Holley shared that one of Jack’s favorite pastimes is looking at the moon. Because of the Retina Foundation’s honorable work and research, and those who support it, there’s hope for Jack to see the moon as long as possible.

Top Sponsors included Dan Hunt (Speaker/Patron Party Sponsor), Judy and Harold Kaye (Inventor Sponsor), Innovator Sponsors Barb and Steve Durham, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Margot Perot, as well as Transformers Sponsors Debbie and Steve Gray, Helen and Robert G. McGraw, and Monica and Jay Rosser.

PC Spotted: Laurie (Board Chair) and Doug Dotter, Libby and Al Allred, Jill and Grant Henderson, and Jennifer and Bill Voss.