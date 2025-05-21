Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club Transforms Into a Blooming Garden For The Family Place’s Annual Fundraiser, ReuNight
Fashion and Philanthropy Collide to Raise Funds to Support Survivors of Domestic ViolenceBY Amanda Ogle // 05.21.25
Models donned spring pieces by Stanley Korshak at ReuNight. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tables were set with gorgeous spring arrangements. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dallas fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith did live fashion sketches all night. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Table settings were a sophisticated garden aesthetic. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
This spring, Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club transformed into a blooming garden full of florals and fashion for ReuNight: Couture in Bloom, hosted by The Family Place and Jo and Joe Goyne, with chairs Jess and Tyler Bolander, and Melissa and Jamie Keeling, as well as honorary chairs Lindsay and Chuck Jacaman.
The annual event raises critical funds to support The Family Place, which aids survivors of domestic violence through emergency shelter, counseling, legal aid, and other direct services. This year’s theme was inspired by real change and fresh starts.
“We wanted to celebrate new beginnings for survivors, using fashion as a metaphor for transformation,” said Jen Munoz, the managing director of brand and strategy for The Family Place. “Like couture, every survivor’s journey is one of a kind — carefully stitched together with strength, resilience, and hope.”
ReuNight started with a cocktail hour, featuring the Blooming Paloma signature cocktail accompanied by light bites. Models in full floral headpieces wore new spring fashions from Dallas’ Stanley Korshak, and local fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith drew live fashion illustrations of guests for complimentary souvenirs to remember the night.
The Dallas String Quartet played modern instrumentals throughout dinner, including tunes like Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams. Lobster, burrata, arugula, and tomato salad kicked off the service, and beef filets with a tasty Boursin mac and cheese quickly became the crowd favorite. Tiffany Tate, The Family Place’s CEO, spoke during dinner, noting how The Family Place helps victims not have to choose between safety and survival. Hope Woodson, a domestic violence survivor who used the support of The Family Place, was the guest speaker of the evening.
Dinnertime concluded with Fund a Need, emceed by Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson. Throughout the night, $100,000 was raised by attendees to support The Family Place and its mission. Afterwards, a DJ took the floor to keep the ReuNight celebration going with dance floor favorites.
“Bringing together style, storytelling, and purpose in such a powerful way was incredibly fulfilling,” Munoz tells PaperCity. “I’m proud of the message we were able to share.”