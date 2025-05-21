Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club Transforms Into a Blooming Garden For The Family Place’s Annual Fundraiser, ReuNight

Reunight25-HLs-TCP–008 Fashions by SK (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-1 Weekly Floral (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–039 Dallas Fashion Sketch Artist (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–002 Weekly Floral (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-4 Sheree Wilson Chuck Steelman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-19 Dr. Diana Kerwin and Jeff Weinstein (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-20 Barbara Buzzell Jane Weempe Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-22 Kyle & Jennifer Walters, Michelle & Bryan Goolsby, Christin Livesay & Peter Marshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-23.Joyce Goss, Betty Regard & Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-26 Julie Rado and Marcie Khalil (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-28 Aaron Gonzalez, Lauren Sands Kristy and Patrick Sands JPG (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-29 Michelle & Bryan Goolsby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-30 Kristen Gibbins & Andrea Nayfa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-31 Jess Bass Bolander & Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-33 Joyce Goss and Kristy Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-34 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-42 Amanda Short, Kate Neely, Nick Serrault and Jess & Tyler Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-55 Hope Woodson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-57 Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson Stage (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight.2025-60 Aaron Gonzalez and Lauren Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–003 Centerpiece by Weekly Floral (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–020 Tyler & Jess Bolander, Tiffany Tate, Melissa & Jamie Keeling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–023 Jorge Wanderley + Julie Boushé (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–028 Michael Burns + Anita Ivancevic (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–030 Pianist (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–031 Lynn McBee Joyce Goss Barbara Buzzell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–032 Cathy Moffitt & Tiffany Tate (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–033 Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–034 Ashley & Greg Arnold (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–036 Mitchell & Lindsey Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–037 Sarah & Daniel Marks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Reunight25-HLs-TCP–041 Lindsay Jacaman, Rachel Trowbridge, Andrea Nayfa, Holly Krug (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Models donned spring pieces by Stanley Korshak at ReuNight. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Tables were set with gorgeous spring arrangements. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Dallas fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith did live fashion sketches all night. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Table settings were a sophisticated garden aesthetic. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sheree Wilson and Chuck Steelman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Dr. Diana Kerwin and Jeff Weinstein (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Barbara Buzzell, Jane Weempe, and Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Kyle and Jennifer Walters, Michelle and Bryan Goolsby, Christin Livesay, and Peter Marshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Joyce Goss, Betty Regard, and Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Julie Rado and Marcie Khalil (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Aaron Gonzalez, Lauren Sands, Kristy and Patrick Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Michelle and Bryan Goolsby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Kristen Gibbins and Andrea Nayfa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jess Bass Bolander and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Joyce Goss and Kristy Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jim and Susan Baldwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Amanda Short, Kate Neely, Nick Serrault, and Jess and Tyler Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Hope Woodson spoke during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Aaron Gonzalez and Lauren Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Fresh floral centerpieces covered the event from floor to ceiling. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Tyler and Jess Bolander, Tiffany Tate, Melissa and Jamie Keeling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jorge Wanderley and Julie Boushé (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Michael Burns and Anita Ivancevic (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

A pianist executed classic tunes during happy hour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lynn McBee, Joyce Goss, and Barbara Buzzell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Cathy Moffitt and Tiffany Tate (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Ashley and Greg Arnold (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Mitchell and Lindsey Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sarah and Daniel Marks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lindsay Jacaman, Rachel Trowbridge, Andrea Nayfa, and Holly Krug (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Society / The Seen

Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club Transforms Into a Blooming Garden For The Family Place’s Annual Fundraiser, ReuNight

Fashion and Philanthropy Collide to Raise Funds to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

05.21.25
photography Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
Models donned spring pieces by Stanley Korshak at ReuNight. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tables were set with gorgeous spring arrangements. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dallas fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith did live fashion sketches all night. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Table settings were a sophisticated garden aesthetic. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sheree Wilson and Chuck Steelman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Dr. Diana Kerwin and Jeff Weinstein (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Barbara Buzzell, Jane Weempe, and Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kyle and Jennifer Walters, Michelle and Bryan Goolsby, Christin Livesay, and Peter Marshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss, Betty Regard, and Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Julie Rado and Marcie Khalil (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Aaron Gonzalez, Lauren Sands, Kristy and Patrick Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michelle and Bryan Goolsby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Kristen Gibbins and Andrea Nayfa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jess Bass Bolander and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Joyce Goss and Kristy Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jim and Susan Baldwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Amanda Short, Kate Neely, Nick Serrault, and Jess and Tyler Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Hope Woodson spoke during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Aaron Gonzalez and Lauren Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Fresh floral centerpieces covered the event from floor to ceiling. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Tyler and Jess Bolander, Tiffany Tate, Melissa and Jamie Keeling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Jorge Wanderley and Julie Boushé (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Michael Burns and Anita Ivancevic (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
A pianist executed classic tunes during happy hour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lynn McBee, Joyce Goss, and Barbara Buzzell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Cathy Moffitt and Tiffany Tate (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Ashley and Greg Arnold (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Mitchell and Lindsey Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Sarah and Daniel Marks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Lindsay Jacaman, Rachel Trowbridge, Andrea Nayfa, and Holly Krug (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)
Models donned spring pieces by Stanley Korshak at ReuNight. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Tables were set with gorgeous spring arrangements. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Dallas fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith did live fashion sketches all night. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Table settings were a sophisticated garden aesthetic. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sheree Wilson and Chuck Steelman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Dr. Diana Kerwin and Jeff Weinstein (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Barbara Buzzell, Jane Weempe, and Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Kyle and Jennifer Walters, Michelle and Bryan Goolsby, Christin Livesay, and Peter Marshall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Joyce Goss, Betty Regard, and Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Julie Rado and Marcie Khalil (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Aaron Gonzalez, Lauren Sands, Kristy and Patrick Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Michelle and Bryan Goolsby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Kristen Gibbins and Andrea Nayfa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jess Bass Bolander and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Joyce Goss and Kristy Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jim and Susan Baldwin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Amanda Short, Kate Neely, Nick Serrault, and Jess and Tyler Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Hope Woodson spoke during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson during dinner service. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Aaron Gonzalez and Lauren Sands (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Fresh floral centerpieces covered the event from floor to ceiling. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Tyler and Jess Bolander, Tiffany Tate, Melissa and Jamie Keeling (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Jorge Wanderley and Julie Boushé (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Michael Burns and Anita Ivancevic (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

A pianist executed classic tunes during happy hour. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lynn McBee, Joyce Goss, and Barbara Buzzell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Cathy Moffitt and Tiffany Tate (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Rachel and Chris Trowbridge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Ashley and Greg Arnold (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Mitchell and Lindsey Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Sarah and Daniel Marks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

Lindsay Jacaman, Rachel Trowbridge, Andrea Nayfa, and Holly Krug (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

This spring, Dallas’ Brook Hollow Golf Club transformed into a blooming garden full of florals and fashion for ReuNight: Couture in Bloom, hosted by The Family Place and Jo and Joe Goyne, with chairs Jess and Tyler Bolander, and Melissa and Jamie Keeling, as well as honorary chairs Lindsay and Chuck Jacaman.

The annual event raises critical funds to support The Family Place, which aids survivors of domestic violence through emergency shelter, counseling, legal aid, and other direct services. This year’s theme was inspired by real change and fresh starts.

“We wanted to celebrate new beginnings for survivors, using fashion as a metaphor for transformation,” said Jen Munoz, the managing director of brand and strategy for The Family Place. “Like couture, every survivor’s journey is one of a kind — carefully stitched together with strength, resilience, and hope.”

Table settings were a sophisticated garden aesthetic. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

ReuNight started with a cocktail hour, featuring the Blooming Paloma signature cocktail accompanied by light bites. Models in full floral headpieces wore new spring fashions from Dallas’ Stanley Korshak, and local fashion sketch artist Jourdan Smith drew live fashion illustrations of guests for complimentary souvenirs to remember the night.

The Dallas String Quartet played modern instrumentals throughout dinner, including tunes like Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams. Lobster, burrata, arugula, and tomato salad kicked off the service, and beef filets with a tasty Boursin mac and cheese quickly became the crowd favorite. Tiffany Tate, The Family Place’s CEO, spoke during dinner, noting how The Family Place helps victims not have to choose between safety and survival. Hope Woodson, a domestic violence survivor who used the support of The Family Place, was the guest speaker of the evening.

Dinnertime concluded with Fund a Need, emceed by Chuck Steelman and Sheree Wilson. Throughout the night, $100,000 was raised by attendees to support The Family Place and its mission. Afterwards, a DJ took the floor to keep the ReuNight celebration going with dance floor favorites.

Elizabeth Anthony

“Bringing together style, storytelling, and purpose in such a powerful way was incredibly fulfilling,” Munoz tells PaperCity. “I’m proud of the message we were able to share.”

