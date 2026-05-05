North Texans Unite Against Family Violence at The Family Place’s 13th Annual ReuNight in Dallas

Guests were able to enter into a raffle for over 20 items, including a grand prize diamond bangle from Diamonds Direct. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)

It was the perfect spring evening as North Texans of all ages and backgrounds mused around the lush grounds and gardens of the stunning (and recently renovated) Banner House at T Bar M for the 13th Annual ReuNight, all in the name of a good cause: ending family violence in North Texas and supporting one of the region’s most important, vibrant, and active nonprofits, The Family Place.

With the sounds of tennis and pickleball being played in the background, a sweeping Texas sunset decorating the sky, and laughter filling the space, it was Dallas philanthropy at its finest as they celebrated a night of cocktails, community, and collective impact. Who could say “no” to that?

With Ashley and Greg Arnold as the Presenting Sponsor and the Family Place Board of Directors serving as Honorary Co-Chairs of the annual event, so many of North Texas’ most notable executives, nonprofit leaders, and community champions joined together to enjoy a night of cocktails, bites, and raffles with over 20 prizes, including a diamond tennis bracelet grand prize.

DJ Romiq spun upbeat party tracks all night long, and other vendors, including Weekly Floral, Shag Carpets, Paige Lohoefer (event production), and Team Sports, brought the vision to life. And, Banner House’s newest amenities were surely on display as its catering team knocked it out of the park with everything from a sushi bar that had guests returning for seconds (or thirds) to decadent spring desserts.

The Family Place is one of those nonprofits that almost needs no introduction; it’s so well known in the community for its life-saving work and relentless pursuit of a better life for so many who call our city home. It’s the largest family violence service provider in Texas, with three emergency shelters providing 167 shelter beds each night, including the first shelter for men and children in Texas, and three counseling centers.

In 2025 alone, they answered 29,781 hotline calls, provided 46,817 nights of emergency shelter, and 19,930 days of transitional housing, plus so much more. It’s easy to see why fundraisers like ReuNight are critical to The Family Place’s ability to continue providing services to our neighbors.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















Next

If you missed ReuNight, have no fear. You can still support The Family Place’s lifesaving work. Mark your calendars, because the dates for the organization’s next-biggest fundraiser — one that’s circled in every Dallasite’s planner — were also announced in the event’s program. Partners Card will take place from October 23 to November 1, 2026. We’re already making our list.

PC Seen: Dr. Laurie Berger, Lauren Black, Jess Bass Bolander, Julie Bosche, Delia Jasso, Nakita Johnson, Reggie Johnson, Melissa Keeling, Holly Krug, Melinda Lafitte, Emily Maduro, Sarah Marks, Russ McFadden, Abbie Meyering, Nancy and Ryan Scripps, Carol Seay, Denis Simon, Masha Trainor, Kelly Vickers, and Leah Waldrum.