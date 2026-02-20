Houston’s Party and Big Events Maestro Finally Gets His Own Moment — Celebrating the Magic Making Of Richard Flowers

Kelli Cohen-Fein chaired the 2013 Houston Ballet Ball for which the decor reflected the upcoming 'The Rite of Spring' performance. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

Lavish centerpieces featuring a phoenix were just part of the Houston Symphony Ball decor provided by The Events Company. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

With Wortham Theater Center closed due to Harvey flooding the 2019 Houston Ballet Ball was held in a party tent at the Center for Dance where the decorative theme was ‘Heroes, Gods and Stars’ (Photo by Wilson Parish)

A taste of Paris fills Jones Hall as the Houston Symphony takes over the stage for the annual Wine Dinner & Collectors Auction in February of 2020. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Wortham Theater Center stage becomes an exquisite dinner setting for Houston Ballet in the hands of Richard Flowers and The Events Company. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

It has been a devilish couple of weeks for The Events Company major domo Richard Flowers. While working from the ground up on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s inaugural 1932 Cattleman’s Club for Landry’s and orchestrating the out-of-this-world decor for the Fertitta family’s rocking San Luis Salute, Flowers also has been working on the decor for this Saturday night’s Houston Ballet Ball.

On that evening Flowers will be honored for his decades of providing the ballet with the delightful innovative decor, most often themed after an upcoming performance and always meeting the dreams and demands of ball chairs.

For the record, Richard Flowers has turned down this honor more than once. This is a gentleman to the core, rooted in discretion and unassumingness.

A master of creativity, Flowers has been enchanting gala chairs with his endless artistry since 1990 when the former oilman turned his second vocation of flower shop owner into that of full-fledged event planner.

That was the year that Lynn Wyatt, a regular customer of Flowers’ sophisticated flower shop, tasked him to do the decor for the Ballet Ball. It was the same year that First Lady Barbara Bush, another loyal customer, tapped Flowers to decorate settings for the Economic Summit. In 1992, the beloved Bush matriarch hired him to decorate one of the hospitality arenas for the 1992 Republican Convention. Rose Cullen and Kathy McCord also asked Flowers to create a lavish tableau for the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Grand Gala Ball that year.

“Before you knew it, it was boom. I was doing events and parties,” Flowers tells PaperCity.

The Allen Swipe













Next

In addition to helming decor for some two dozen ballet balls, Richard Flowers handled decor for the ballet’s Nutcracker Market for two decades.

The trajectory of his career was accelerated in late 2003 when Flowers entered Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s world and The Events Company was created under the Landry’s umbrella. Flowers’ repertoire as Bayou City’s supreme party planner includes events for the Contemporary Arts Museum; Asia Society; Houston Grand Opera; Rice University; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; the Houston Symphony; the Houston Rockets; Legacy Community Health; and the Houston Police Foundation in addition to myriad weddings and private parties.

How many events has he done since then? “A lot,” he quips. “I have no idea.”

Through the years his creativity has included sending Peter Pan flying above a Ballet Ball throng, arranging for Houston Grand Opera Ball chairs to arrive by camel, transforming the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center into a convincing facsimile of Vienna’s Hofburg Imperial Palace, arranging for a ball chair to arrive via a glittering Moroccan wedding carriage, floating a Venetian gondola in an indoor pool, and dressing a Museum of Fine Arts, Houston gala with more than 5,000 peonies and orchids.

These are just a few of the magical creations by Flowers that have won the hearts of scores of gala chairs in particular those of the Houston Ballet Ball. Now that this events magician is finally being honored himself, we talk to the power players who’ve grown to adore him.

Kristy Bradshaw, “Houston Ballet Peacock” Ball co-chair

“I heard stories from friends who had worked with Richard — about his immense talent and creativity, his attention to detail and that endless warehouse — but until you get the opportunity to work with him, the depth of his capabilities is truly indescribable. The way he and his team take a theme and turn it into something you could never have imagined in your wildest dreams, where every detail is intentional and meticulously arranged, is incredible.”

Leigh Smith, Houston Ballet “Heroes, Gods and Stars” Ball co-chair

“I have worked with Richard on many grand balls including those for Asia Society, Houston Ballet and the Contemporary Arts Museum. Richard is a dream collaborator, always aiming to best himself, highlight the theme and meet every idea with enthusiasm and creativity.

“He was personally invested in the success of these parties and his generosity and kindness to our volunteers made such a positive impression.”

Hallie Vanderhider, Houston Ballet “Swan Lake” Ball

“He is so very gifted and talented that he can make anything beautiful even on the heels of Hurricane Harvey when we created a beautiful black and white motif in a tent in the parking lot of the ballet as we honored Swan Lake.

“There is no one quite like Richard. I have had the good fortune to work with Richard on many events, including my wedding. Even though many things went wrong on various vendor sides, Richard was calm and came up with the perfect solution.”

Shawn Stephens, Houston Ballet “La Mille et Deuxième Nuit” Ball

“Remarkably, Richard can fully realize a fantastical vision on a nonprofit’s budget. And he can do that while at the same time also planning major events in Las Vegas (for Landry’s). He’s a magician.”

Kelli Cohen Fein, Houston Ballet “Rite of Spring” Ball

“Flowers bloom and ball chairs swoon at the mere mention of his name. . . Where would the world of galas and soirees be without the incandescent imagination of everyone’s beloved Richard Flowers? His visionary prowess defines, elevates and reimagines every theme with electrifying creativity and timeless elegance. I’m certain even Mother Nature herself has consulted with Richard Flowers from time to time.”