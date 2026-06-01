Houston’s Grand Garden Estate and the Spring Fling Of All Spring Flings — Why Rienzi Is Much More Than a Museum
Bringing Palm Beach Vibes To H-Town
By Shelby Hodge //
Photography Jenny Antill
Chelsea Larso, Emily Henningsen, Anne Katherine Crawford at the Rienzi Spring Party. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The annual Rienzi Spring Party drew a handsome throng of 350, many of whom representing Old Guard families. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rienzi Spring Party chairs Tricia Britt, Maddison McConn, Kelli Bunch, McKenzie Reitz (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gage & Blaine Mooring, Cleo & Stringer Brady at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Karen Granato & Craig Ribbeck at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Annie Amante & Cliffe Reckling at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
James & Elise Recling at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Kate Glover, Elizabeth Glover, Marie Glover, Samantha Glover, at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lauren Gibbins, Jordan Coronado at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Luke & Christiana McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maggie Manus, Casey Poelker, Alexandra Tennant, Kimbery Fangman at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Partying poolside at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Tricia & Ed Britt at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Maddison & Mark McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Chop & Mckenzie Reitz at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rienzi Spring Party co-chair Kelli Brunch baked 'Cowboy Cookies' as a departing gift for guests (Photo by Jenny Antill)
What: Rienzi Spring Party
Where: At Rienzi, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s museum for European decorative arts.
PC Moment: The gardens of the Rienzi museum grand estate, which spread across four wooded acres in Houston, are almost as impressive as the collection of antiques that fill the former home of philanthropists Carroll Sterling Masterson and Harris Masterson III. Even Rienzi’s architecture — with the estate’s buildings designed by prominent Houston architect John Staub — is of special interest.
No wonder that the 350 Rienzi supporters perused the antiques on display throughout the home before moving poolside on the back lawn for the festive soirée.
Chairs Tricia Britt, Kelli Bunch, Maddison McConn and McKenzie Reitz selected a Palm Beach theme that found the al fresco scene adorned with tropical florals, green palm linens and charming bamboo furniture.
Party action began in earnest around the pool where museum supporters were greeted with Hugo Spritzes as DJ Flash Gordon Parks set the mood for the evening, with vinyl records spinning throughout the night.
Swift + Company provided the decor and prepared the cocktail buffet which featured a Palm Springs salad; sesame crusted ahi tuna with sliced mango and avocados; pork sliders topped with cheese, a house sauce, arugula and tomatoes; a heirloom tomato and avocado salad; and green bean and fingerling potato salad tossed in a vinaigrette.
For dessert, everyone enjoyed lemon blueberry cheesecake bars on a cinnamon graham cracker crust. Cowboy Cookies were made by event co-chair Kelli Bunch as a parting treat.
PC Seen: Ed Britt, Kay Bruce, Karen Bunch, Beau Burbach, Cerón, Nino and Shannon Corbett, Channing Corbett, Susan and Bill Finnegan, Luke and Kelli Gorski, Courtney and Will Harvey, Mark McConn, Christiana and Luke McConn, Georgia McHenry, Ashton and Andy Oberhauser, Isla Reckling, Elise and James Reckling, Annie Amante and Cliffe Reckling, McKenzie and Chop Reitz, Katie and Kyle Rottet, Donna Sample, Joey Streller, Brady and Cleo Stringer, Madelene Alexandra Tennant, and Carroll and John Wessels.
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