French Glamour Takes Over River Oaks District — Balmain Flair and $3.5 Million Raised For a Life-Changing Mission
Elegance For Operation SmileBY Shelby Hodge // 05.29.25
Stacey Lindseth, Viet Hoang, Sneha Merchant at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile gala honorees.
Honoree Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile gala honorees.
Honoree Laura Ward, Marge Lundquist, Tena Lundquist Faust at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Sneha & Nick Merchant at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
April & Wells McGee at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Bobby Dees & Hallie Vanderhider at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Gina Li, Linda Magil, Rose Chen, Alicia Smith at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Whitney Kuhn Lawson, April McGee at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Cindy Rose at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Naureen Malik, Nina Magon, Sneha Merchant, Anu Reddy at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Laukkaew Srasirisuwan, Ruchi Muherjee at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Honoree Laura Ward at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Don Kim, Ahmad Malik, Nick Merchant, Henri Merceron at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Julia Koziol, Morgan Williams at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Stacey Lindseth, Beth Muecke at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Dr. April Carter at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Chic guest at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Matt Burrus & Michael Pearce, Angela Nichols at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Rose Chen, Gina Li at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
Shara Kuy, Angela Nichols and Lukkaew Srasrisuwan at Balmain in River Oaks District saluting Operation Smile honorees.
What: Operation Smile salute to its 2025 honorees
Where: Balmain flagship in River Oaks District
PC Moment: The exquisite glamour and elegance of the French legacy fashion house Balmain served as posh backdrop to an evening of champagne, light bites and signature cocktails from River Oaks District neighbor Toulouse. Fashion and philanthropy married in a special evening that hailed those who have been noted for support of Operation Smile.
Co-founders of the Houston branch of the international organization Viet Hoang and Sneha Merchant welcomed guests to the evening and introduced Stacey Lindseth and April McGee as chairs of the September 27 gala. Lara Bell, Kristen J. Cannon and Whitney Kuhn Lawson were announced as auction chairs.
To be honored at the September 27 gala are Brook Burke and the Burke family, recognized for their dedication to the nonprofit for more than 15 years, fundraising, co-hosting events and participating in mission trips, exemplifying the heart of the organization’s work.
Laura and Dave Ward will be honored at the gala with the John Connor Humanitarian award. Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist will receive the Wallis Annenberg Public Service Award.
New to the award stable is the Hoang & Merchant Philanthropy Legacy Award which recognizes a longtime supporter who has helped in fundraising and support of the nonprofit. Recipient in September will be jeweler Juie Dang, who for last year’s gala alone helped the bottom line by contributing a $90,000 necklace for the gala auction. She will again this year provide a sumptuous piece of jewelry for the auction.
Since founding of the Houston chapter, Hoang and Merchant have overseen the raising of more than $3.5 million for the life-changing mission of the nonprofit.
PC Seen: Marge Lundquist, Nick Merchant, April and Wells McGee, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Gina Li, Linda Magil, Henri Merceron, Rose Chen, Alicia Smith, Naureen Malik, Nina Magon, Don Kim, Ahmad Malik, Julia Koziol and Morgan Williams.