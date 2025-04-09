River Oaks Tennis Tournament Raises Houston’s See-And-Be-Seen Fashion Bar — Serving Up a Shopping Win

“Serves & Spurs” — what a theme for the annual US Men’s Clay Court Championship ladies luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. On the heels of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Tootsies’ annual fashion presentation embraced the spring River Oaks tennis tournament while giving a retro nod to styles that will surely be seen 2026 at the Rodeo’s posh Wine Garden or The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse.

The two-day al fresco fashion frolic reigns at the top of the heap for seeing and being seen each spring in Houston with a good portion of the 650 daily attendees doubling up requiring back-to-back dressing up. Instagram ready, the femmes did not disappoint.

A number accessorized their spring frocks with Western hats and/or boots in salute to the spurs while others went for that ubiquitous Zimmerman flouncy skirt, puffed sleeved look. Thank you to those who stepped away from froufrou and into lawn party sophistication.

Yes, the luncheon is held on the immaculate country club lawn overlooking the golf course, the tennis courts an errant out-of-bounds serve away. It was so windy on both days that the ribbon canopies which provided shade had to be re-secured several times over. In addition, it was so windy that skirts flew skyward revealing interesting selections of undergarments. Oh, my.

As is tradition, the luncheon program began with tournament director Bronwyn Greer (who allows that she has never played tennis and doesn’t care to) welcoming everyone along with luncheon chair Dr. Lisa Santos, accompanied by two of the tennis pros. Next up, Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis thanking attendees for coming and then Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious introducing the fashion show.

With some 80 looks to choose from ranging from Naeem Khan to Oscar de la Renta from Valentino to Nini Ricci, ladies found the on-site shopping opportunity a welcome exercise.

There was shopping also at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up shop in the courtyard where Tony Bradfield and his team presented a collection of must-haves. Part of the luncheon experience was taking the Tenenbaum card, found at each place setting, to the shop to see if yours had a winning number for choice silver pieces from Ippolita.

A highlight of the luncheon in recent years is the flower-bedecked Annie Cafe & Bar caviar cart where executive chef emeritus Robert Del Grande welcomes those in need of a taste treat. Tasty, indeed.

PC Seen: Cherie Flores, Sara Dodd-Denton, Lindley Arnoldy, Terri Havens, Nicole Katz, Courtney Sarofim, Whitney Crane, Lauren Fertitta, Courtney Hopson, Mary Eads, Gillian Sarofim, Carol Barnhart, Aliyya Stude, Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Anita Seghal, Cathy Cleary, Cynthia Allshouse, Lilly Andress, Carol Sharpe, Vesta Frommer, Kelli Blanton, Laura Sweeney, and Zinat Ahmed.