River Oaks Tennis Tournament Raises Houston’s See-And-Be-Seen Fashion Bar — Serving Up a Shopping Win

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Dr. Lisa Santos
301_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
SarahDodd-Benton, Cherie Flores, Vesta Frommer
RWP_6400
Lindley Arnoldy
Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt
Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed
Lindsey Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Rosangela Capobianco, Tiffany Wong
Gillian Sarofim, Ceron
Emily Lewis, Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis and Allison Cattan
Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley,
74_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225 (1)
100_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Jill King, Millette Sherman, Carson Sherman
Fady Armanious, Shelby Hodge
Jennifer Black, Sofia Black
Carol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, guest, Whitney Crane, Aliyya Stude
Kim Moody, Anita Seghal, Alicia Smith,
78_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Ally Ehrman
Samantha Vulpis, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau
Fady Armanious, Rachel Bagwell
Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie WilcoxSarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox
50_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
73_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Cathy Cleary, Martha Adger
Tricia OliverTootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Darlene Mouret and Linn Preston
Courtney McKinney and Jennifer Howard
Penne Weidig, Holly Waltrip, Norman Lewis, Leah Little Hale
Debbie Festari, Alicia Smith, Hallie Vanderhider
Heather Kearney and Penne Weidig
Logan Lester
Samantha Vulpis, Susan Vick
Cynthia Allshouse, Shelby Hodge
01
36

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Dr. Lisa Santos at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
36

Michel Mullett, Liz Anders, Amy Urquart, Nicole Katz at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
36

Sara Dodd-Benton, Cherie Flores, Vesta Frommer at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
36

Susan Hansen, Clayton Erikson at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
36

Georgia Piazza, Kelley Scofield, Lindley Arnoldy at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
36

Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the US Men's Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
36

Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
36

Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
36

Lindsey Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Rosangela Capobianco, Tiffany Wong at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
36

Gillian Sarofim, Ceron at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
36

Emily Lewis, Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis, Allison Cattan at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
36

Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
36

Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
36

Bronwyn Greer, tennis pro, Dr. Lisa Santos, tennis pro at the US Men's Clay Court Championship luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
36

Jill King, Millette Sherman, Carson Sherman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
36

Fady Armanious, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Courtesy photo)

17
36

Jennifer Black, Sofia Black at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
36

Carol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, guest, Whitney Crane, Aliyya Stude at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
36

Kim Moody, Anita Seghal, Alicia Smith at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
36

Vanessa Ames, Jordan Seff at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
36

Ally Ehrman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
36

Samantha Vulpis, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
36

Fady Armanious, Rachel Bagwell at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
36

Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
36

Debbie Pakzaban, Vicki West, Joan Duff, Cynthia Allshouse, CarolSharpe, Lilly Andress at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
36

Carson Brown, friend at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
36

Cathy Cleary, Martha Adger at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

28
36

Tricia Oliver at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
36

Darlene Mouret, Linn Preston at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

30
36

Courtney McKinney, Jennifer Howard at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

31
36

Penne Weidig, Holly Waltrip, Norman Lewis, Leah Little Hale at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
36

Debbie Festari, Alicia Smith, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
36

Heather Kearney, Penne Weidig at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

34
36

Logan Lester at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

35
36

Samantha Vulpis, Susan Vick at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

36
36

Cynthia Allshouse, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Dr. Lisa Santos
301_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
SarahDodd-Benton, Cherie Flores, Vesta Frommer
RWP_6400
Lindley Arnoldy
Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt
Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed
Lindsey Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Rosangela Capobianco, Tiffany Wong
Gillian Sarofim, Ceron
Emily Lewis, Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis and Allison Cattan
Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley,
74_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225 (1)
100_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Jill King, Millette Sherman, Carson Sherman
Fady Armanious, Shelby Hodge
Jennifer Black, Sofia Black
Carol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, guest, Whitney Crane, Aliyya Stude
Kim Moody, Anita Seghal, Alicia Smith,
78_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Ally Ehrman
Samantha Vulpis, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau
Fady Armanious, Rachel Bagwell
Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie WilcoxSarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox
50_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
73_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Cathy Cleary, Martha Adger
Tricia OliverTootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Darlene Mouret and Linn Preston
Courtney McKinney and Jennifer Howard
Penne Weidig, Holly Waltrip, Norman Lewis, Leah Little Hale
Debbie Festari, Alicia Smith, Hallie Vanderhider
Heather Kearney and Penne Weidig
Logan Lester
Samantha Vulpis, Susan Vick
Cynthia Allshouse, Shelby Hodge
Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks Tennis Tournament Raises Houston’s See-And-Be-Seen Fashion Bar — Serving Up a Shopping Win

A Windy Twist Can't Tramp Down The Fun

BY // 04.08.25
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Dr. Lisa Santos at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Michel Mullett, Liz Anders, Amy Urquart, Nicole Katz at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Sara Dodd-Benton, Cherie Flores, Vesta Frommer at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Hansen, Clayton Erikson at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Georgia Piazza, Kelley Scofield, Lindley Arnoldy at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the US Men's Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lindsey Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Rosangela Capobianco, Tiffany Wong at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gillian Sarofim, Ceron at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Lewis, Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis, Allison Cattan at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bronwyn Greer, tennis pro, Dr. Lisa Santos, tennis pro at the US Men's Clay Court Championship luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill King, Millette Sherman, Carson Sherman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady Armanious, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Courtesy photo)
Jennifer Black, Sofia Black at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, guest, Whitney Crane, Aliyya Stude at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kim Moody, Anita Seghal, Alicia Smith at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vanessa Ames, Jordan Seff at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ally Ehrman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Samantha Vulpis, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Fady Armanious, Rachel Bagwell at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Debbie Pakzaban, Vicki West, Joan Duff, Cynthia Allshouse, CarolSharpe, Lilly Andress at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carson Brown, friend at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cathy Cleary, Martha Adger at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Tricia Oliver at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Darlene Mouret, Linn Preston at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Courtney McKinney, Jennifer Howard at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Penne Weidig, Holly Waltrip, Norman Lewis, Leah Little Hale at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Alicia Smith, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heather Kearney, Penne Weidig at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Logan Lester at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Samantha Vulpis, Susan Vick at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cynthia Allshouse, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
36

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Dr. Lisa Santos at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
36

Michel Mullett, Liz Anders, Amy Urquart, Nicole Katz at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
36

Sara Dodd-Benton, Cherie Flores, Vesta Frommer at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
36

Susan Hansen, Clayton Erikson at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
36

Georgia Piazza, Kelley Scofield, Lindley Arnoldy at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
36

Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Camille Connelly at the US Men's Clay Court Championship, River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
36

Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
36

Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
36

Lindsey Holstead, Courtney Hopson, Rosangela Capobianco, Tiffany Wong at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
36

Gillian Sarofim, Ceron at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
36

Emily Lewis, Norman Lewis, Donna Lewis, Allison Cattan at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
36

Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
36

Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
36

Bronwyn Greer, tennis pro, Dr. Lisa Santos, tennis pro at the US Men's Clay Court Championship luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
36

Jill King, Millette Sherman, Carson Sherman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
36

Fady Armanious, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Courtesy photo)

17
36

Jennifer Black, Sofia Black at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
36

Carol Barnhart, Cherie Flores, guest, Whitney Crane, Aliyya Stude at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

19
36

Kim Moody, Anita Seghal, Alicia Smith at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
36

Vanessa Ames, Jordan Seff at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
36

Ally Ehrman at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

22
36

Samantha Vulpis, Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

23
36

Fady Armanious, Rachel Bagwell at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
36

Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
36

Debbie Pakzaban, Vicki West, Joan Duff, Cynthia Allshouse, CarolSharpe, Lilly Andress at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
36

Carson Brown, friend at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
36

Cathy Cleary, Martha Adger at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

28
36

Tricia Oliver at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
36

Darlene Mouret, Linn Preston at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

30
36

Courtney McKinney, Jennifer Howard at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

31
36

Penne Weidig, Holly Waltrip, Norman Lewis, Leah Little Hale at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
36

Debbie Festari, Alicia Smith, Hallie Vanderhider at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
36

Heather Kearney, Penne Weidig at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

34
36

Logan Lester at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

35
36

Samantha Vulpis, Susan Vick at the US Men's Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

36
36

Cynthia Allshouse, Shelby Hodge at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“Serves & Spurs” — what a theme for the annual US Men’s Clay Court Championship ladies luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. On the heels of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Tootsies’ annual fashion presentation embraced the spring River Oaks tennis tournament while giving a retro nod to styles that will surely be seen 2026 at the Rodeo’s posh Wine Garden or The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse.

Lindley Arnoldy
Georgia Piazza, Kelley Scofield, Lindley Arnoldy at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The two-day al fresco fashion frolic reigns at the top of the heap for seeing and being seen each spring in Houston with a good portion of the 650 daily attendees doubling up requiring back-to-back dressing up. Instagram ready, the femmes did not disappoint.

A number accessorized their spring frocks with Western hats and/or boots in salute to the spurs while others went for that ubiquitous Zimmerman flouncy skirt, puffed sleeved look. Thank you to those who stepped away from froufrou and into lawn party sophistication.

301_TootsiesROCC_DanielOrtizPhoto_040225
Michel Mullett, Liz Anders, Amy Urquart, Nicole Katz at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Yes, the luncheon is held on the immaculate country club lawn overlooking the golf course, the tennis courts an errant out-of-bounds serve away. It was so windy on both days that the ribbon canopies which provided shade had to be re-secured several times over. In addition, it was so windy that skirts flew skyward revealing interesting selections of undergarments. Oh, my.

Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed
Lauren Fertitta, Zinat Ahmed at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship tennis luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

As is tradition, the luncheon program began with tournament director Bronwyn Greer (who allows that she has never played tennis and doesn’t care to) welcoming everyone along with luncheon chair Dr. Lisa Santos, accompanied by two of the tennis pros. Next up, Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis thanking attendees for coming and then Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious introducing the fashion show.

With some 80 looks to choose from ranging from Naeem Khan to Oscar de la Renta from Valentino to Nini Ricci, ladies found the on-site shopping opportunity a welcome exercise.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

There was shopping also at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up shop in the courtyard where Tony Bradfield and his team presented a collection of must-haves. Part of the luncheon experience was taking the Tenenbaum card, found at each place setting, to the shop to see if yours had a winning number for choice silver pieces from Ippolita.

A highlight of the luncheon in recent years is the flower-bedecked Annie Cafe & Bar caviar cart where executive chef emeritus Robert Del Grande welcomes those in need of a taste treat. Tasty, indeed.

Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie WilcoxSarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox
Sarah Morris, Courtney McKinney, Stephanie Wilcox at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Wilson Parish)

PC Seen: Cherie Flores, Sara Dodd-Denton, Lindley Arnoldy, Terri Havens, Nicole Katz, Courtney Sarofim, Whitney Crane, Lauren Fertitta, Courtney Hopson, Mary Eads, Gillian Sarofim, Carol Barnhart, Aliyya Stude, Jenna Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Anita Seghal, Cathy Cleary, Cynthia Allshouse, Lilly Andress, Carol Sharpe, Vesta Frommer, Kelli Blanton, Laura Sweeney, and Zinat Ahmed.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Featured Properties

Swipe
11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11340 Holidan Way
102 Quitman Street
Woodland Park
FOR SALE

102 Quitman Street
HOUSTON, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
102 Quitman Street
1758 Rice Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1758 Rice Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1758 Rice Boulevard
10631 Ella Lee Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10631 Ella Lee Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
10631 Ella Lee Lane
2005 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2005 Harvard
Houston, TX

$618,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2005 Harvard
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
2740 Arbuckle
West University
FOR SALE

2740 Arbuckle
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2740 Arbuckle
115 Park Laureate
Memorial
FOR SALE

115 Park Laureate
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
115 Park Laureate
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X