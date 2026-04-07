Houston’s Ultimate Fashion Doubleheader — Inside a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Scene That Even the Rain Can’t Stop

Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora all in Oscar photo by Daniel Ortiz
Donna Lewis(Oscar de la Renta), Amy Lee(Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Hererra, Norman Lewis photo by Alida Bonifaz
Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious photo by Daneil Ortiz
Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress photo by Alida Bonifaz
Cherie Flores, Fady ARmanious photo by Alida Bonifaz
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Monica Bailey Bickers, Jo Lynn Falgout photo by Alida Bonifaz
Angela Hernandez and Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz
Phoebe Tudor and Courtney Hopson photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fady armanious, Cindy ahd Joe Bendy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amanda Boffone, Amalia Stanton, Camille Connelly photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gillian Sarofim photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gillian Sarofim, Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane photo by Alida Bonifaz
Whitney Crane and Alanna Flores Huff photo by Daniel Ortiz
Hillary Holmes Archer(Libertine) Fady photo by Daneil Ortiz
Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna and Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Samantha Vulpis Werber, Kari Lynd, Naimeh Salem photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ceron, Shelby and Fady Armanious photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jill Schaar(Carolina Hererra) photo by Alida Bonifaz
Kathy de la Mora(Oscar de la Renta), Kristen Cannon(By Timo), Chelsea Collmer(Taller Marmo) photo by Danoel Ortiz
Valerie Fuller and Ceron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ellie Francisco(Adam Lippes), Fady, Lesha Elsenbrook(Oscar de la Renta) photo by Alida Bonifaz
Cheryl Boblitt King, Ann Neeson and Shelley Ludwick photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, Kimberly Falgout Scheele photo by Alida Bonifaz
Philamena Baird(Sablyn) photo by Daniel Ortiz
Norman and Donna Lewis(Bach Mai), Amy Lee(La Double J), Fady photo by Daniel Ortiz
model waering Aknvas photo by Daniel Ortiz
Model wearing Carolina Herrera photo by Alida Bonifaz
Kitty Lindley Neal Hamil model in finale look from Aknvas photo by Daniel Ortiz
model wearing Cult Gaia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Model wearing Verdavainne photo by Aliso Bonifaz
wearing Oscar de la Renta Model photo by Alida Bonifaz
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Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora all wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Cherie Flores, Fady Armanious on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Angela Hernandez, Vicki Luna at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Phoebe Tudor, Courtney Hopson at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Fady Armanious, Cindy & Joe Bendy at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Amanda Boffone, Amalia Stanton, Camille Connelly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Gillian Sarofim on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Gillian Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores Huff on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Hiliary Holmes Archer wearing Libertine, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna & Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Samantha Vulpis Werber, Kari Lynd, Naimeh Salem at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ceron, Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Jill Schaar in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Kathy de la Morain Oscar de la Renta, Kristen Cannon in By Timo, Chelsea Collmer wearing Taller Marmo at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo byDaniel Ortiz)

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Valerie Fuller, Ceron at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ellie Francisco in Adam Lippes, Fady Armanious, Lesha Elsenbrook wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Cheryl Boblitt King, Ann Neeson, Shelley Ludwick at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, Kimberly Falgout Scheele at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Philamena Baird in Sablyn at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Another look by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Model in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Neal Hamil Kitty Lindley wearing the finale gown by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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A Verdavainne frock shown at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora all in Oscar photo by Daniel Ortiz
Donna Lewis(Oscar de la Renta), Amy Lee(Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Hererra, Norman Lewis photo by Alida Bonifaz
Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious photo by Daneil Ortiz
Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress photo by Alida Bonifaz
Cherie Flores, Fady ARmanious photo by Alida Bonifaz
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Monica Bailey Bickers, Jo Lynn Falgout photo by Alida Bonifaz
Angela Hernandez and Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz
Phoebe Tudor and Courtney Hopson photo by Daniel Ortiz
Fady armanious, Cindy ahd Joe Bendy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Amanda Boffone, Amalia Stanton, Camille Connelly photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gillian Sarofim photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gillian Sarofim, Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane photo by Alida Bonifaz
Whitney Crane and Alanna Flores Huff photo by Daniel Ortiz
Hillary Holmes Archer(Libertine) Fady photo by Daneil Ortiz
Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna and Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis photo by Daniel Ortiz
Samantha Vulpis Werber, Kari Lynd, Naimeh Salem photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ceron, Shelby and Fady Armanious photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jill Schaar(Carolina Hererra) photo by Alida Bonifaz
Kathy de la Mora(Oscar de la Renta), Kristen Cannon(By Timo), Chelsea Collmer(Taller Marmo) photo by Danoel Ortiz
Valerie Fuller and Ceron photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ellie Francisco(Adam Lippes), Fady, Lesha Elsenbrook(Oscar de la Renta) photo by Alida Bonifaz
Cheryl Boblitt King, Ann Neeson and Shelley Ludwick photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, Kimberly Falgout Scheele photo by Alida Bonifaz
Philamena Baird(Sablyn) photo by Daniel Ortiz
Norman and Donna Lewis(Bach Mai), Amy Lee(La Double J), Fady photo by Daniel Ortiz
model waering Aknvas photo by Daniel Ortiz
Model wearing Carolina Herrera photo by Alida Bonifaz
Kitty Lindley Neal Hamil model in finale look from Aknvas photo by Daniel Ortiz
model wearing Cult Gaia photo by Daniel Ortiz
Model wearing Verdavainne photo by Aliso Bonifaz
wearing Oscar de la Renta Model photo by Alida Bonifaz
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Ultimate Fashion Doubleheader — Inside a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Scene That Even the Rain Can’t Stop

Fashionistas Dressed To Thrill, a Caviar Bar and a 1960s Vibe

BY //
Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora all wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Cherie Flores, Fady Armanious on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Angela Hernandez, Vicki Luna at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe Tudor, Courtney Hopson at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Cindy & Joe Bendy at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Amanda Boffone, Amalia Stanton, Camille Connelly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gillian Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores Huff on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hiliary Holmes Archer wearing Libertine, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna & Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Samantha Vulpis Werber, Kari Lynd, Naimeh Salem at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ceron, Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jill Schaar in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Kathy de la Morain Oscar de la Renta, Kristen Cannon in By Timo, Chelsea Collmer wearing Taller Marmo at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo byDaniel Ortiz)
Valerie Fuller, Ceron at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie Francisco in Adam Lippes, Fady Armanious, Lesha Elsenbrook wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Cheryl Boblitt King, Ann Neeson, Shelley Ludwick at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, Kimberly Falgout Scheele at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Philamena Baird in Sablyn at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Another look by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Model in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Neal Hamil Kitty Lindley wearing the finale gown by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A Verdavainne frock shown at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
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Melissa Sugulas, Melissa Juneau, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora all wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ann Bookout, Lilly Andress at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Cherie Flores, Fady Armanious on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Angela Hernandez, Vicki Luna at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Phoebe Tudor, Courtney Hopson at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Fady Armanious, Cindy & Joe Bendy at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Amanda Boffone, Amalia Stanton, Camille Connelly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Gillian Sarofim on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Gillian Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores Huff on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Hiliary Holmes Archer wearing Libertine, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna & Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Samantha Vulpis Werber, Kari Lynd, Naimeh Salem at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ceron, Shelby Hodge, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Jill Schaar in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Kathy de la Morain Oscar de la Renta, Kristen Cannon in By Timo, Chelsea Collmer wearing Taller Marmo at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo byDaniel Ortiz)

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Valerie Fuller, Ceron at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Ellie Francisco in Adam Lippes, Fady Armanious, Lesha Elsenbrook wearing Oscar de la Renta at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Cheryl Boblitt King, Ann Neeson, Shelley Ludwick at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, Kimberly Falgout Scheele at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Philamena Baird in Sablyn at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Another look by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Model in Carolina Herrera at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

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Neal Hamil Kitty Lindley wearing the finale gown by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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A Verdavainne frock shown at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

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Two days of high-level hobnobbing requiring two stellar outfits — what’s a Houston fashionista to do with the luxury of invitations to both of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship tennis tournament’s back-to-back luncheons? She relishes the opportunity to join the season’s most important social showing — twice. As we noted earlier, this beloved River Oaks tennis tournament and its surrounding activities are the see-and-be-seen musts of the spring season.

Cherie Flores, Fady ARmanious photo by Alida Bonifaz
Cherie Flores, Fady Armanious on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

For the record, the event is commonly known as the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

But what a fashion disappointment this year that the threat of showers forced the always delightful al fresco event indoors. Think about it: 650 women (add a sprinkling of gents) packed each day into the country club ballroom with tables spilling over into the foyer. Swanning across the green lawn, air kisses and hats floating in the spring breeze traded for the coziest of seating.

Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Monica Bailey Bickers, Jo Lynn Falgout photo by Alida Bonifaz
Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Monica Bickers, Jo Lynn Falgout at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Nevertheless luncheon chair Amy Lee, the Tootsies team led by Fady Armanious, and Shelley Ludwick, and fashion show organizers Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar managed to make lemonade out of lemons. Perhaps we should make that champagne because the bubbly flowed.

The femmes dressed to kill in any case. And Ben Berg’s caviar bar from The Annie Cafe & Bar added a luxe note.

Oscar de la Renta was the clear winner in the designer competition as at least a dozen women donned frocks from his spring collection and we didn’t see one duplicate avoiding the dreadful “Who Wore It Best” situation. Images in the attached photo gallery reveal a number of designer frocks.

Spring at Bering's

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The fashion show theme was Court Royale with a ’60s inspired vibe. Think models with upswept hair dos (thank you, Sergio Morales) and music of the era compliments of  Tootsies sales associate Craig Lidji, who has been with the boutique for some 35 years, and Armanious. The sound track inspired sing alongs to numbers such as “Pretty Woman,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

PC Seen: Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis, Janet Hobby, Mary Eads, Courtney Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Mary Eads, Karol Barnhart, Carson Seligson, Jenna Lindley, Gillian Sarofim, Sheridan Williams, Valerie Fuller, Dana Barton, Nicole Katz, Linda McReynolds, Lilly Andress, Ann Bookout, Elise Joseph, Stephanie Wilcox, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, and Kimberly Falgout Scheele.  

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