Houston’s Ultimate Fashion Doubleheader — Inside a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Scene That Even the Rain Can’t Stop

Neal Hamil Kitty Lindley wearing the finale gown by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Another look by Aknvas at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Allison Lewis Cattan, Donna & Norman Lewis, Emily Lewis on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Whitney Crane, Alanna Flores Huff on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gillian Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Whitney Crane on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Gillian Sarofim on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cherie Flores, Fady Armanious on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Dana Barton, Cassie Sinor, Fady Armanious on day two of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Donna Lewis, Amy Lee, Norman Lewis on day one of the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Two days of high-level hobnobbing requiring two stellar outfits — what’s a Houston fashionista to do with the luxury of invitations to both of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship tennis tournament’s back-to-back luncheons? She relishes the opportunity to join the season’s most important social showing — twice. As we noted earlier, this beloved River Oaks tennis tournament and its surrounding activities are the see-and-be-seen musts of the spring season.

For the record, the event is commonly known as the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

But what a fashion disappointment this year that the threat of showers forced the always delightful al fresco event indoors. Think about it: 650 women (add a sprinkling of gents) packed each day into the country club ballroom with tables spilling over into the foyer. Swanning across the green lawn, air kisses and hats floating in the spring breeze traded for the coziest of seating.

Nevertheless luncheon chair Amy Lee, the Tootsies team led by Fady Armanious, and Shelley Ludwick, and fashion show organizers Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Bonar managed to make lemonade out of lemons. Perhaps we should make that champagne because the bubbly flowed.

The femmes dressed to kill in any case. And Ben Berg’s caviar bar from The Annie Cafe & Bar added a luxe note.

Oscar de la Renta was the clear winner in the designer competition as at least a dozen women donned frocks from his spring collection and we didn’t see one duplicate avoiding the dreadful “Who Wore It Best” situation. Images in the attached photo gallery reveal a number of designer frocks.

Spring at Bering's Swipe















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The fashion show theme was Court Royale with a ’60s inspired vibe. Think models with upswept hair dos (thank you, Sergio Morales) and music of the era compliments of Tootsies sales associate Craig Lidji, who has been with the boutique for some 35 years, and Armanious. The sound track inspired sing alongs to numbers such as “Pretty Woman,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

PC Seen: Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis, Janet Hobby, Mary Eads, Courtney Sarofim, designer Adam Lippes, Mary Eads, Karol Barnhart, Carson Seligson, Jenna Lindley, Gillian Sarofim, Sheridan Williams, Valerie Fuller, Dana Barton, Nicole Katz, Linda McReynolds, Lilly Andress, Ann Bookout, Elise Joseph, Stephanie Wilcox, Shelli Lindley, Jayme Hunt, Christine Falgout Gutknecht, Jo Lynn Falgout, and Kimberly Falgout Scheele.