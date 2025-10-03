10. Sebastian Cure, guitar soloist, Alecia Lawyer, and Steve Vai
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Party Of The Future — ROCO Turns Artechouse Into an AI and Light Wonderland

Shaping a New Age Of Classical Music

BY //
Sebastian Cure Alecia Lawyer Steve Vai at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Artechouse laser exhibit lights up the ROCO gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO co-chairs Jane Johnson and Wendy Burks flank Steve Vai at the nonprofit's gala held at Artechouse (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Steve & Pia Vai, Mark Burnstein at ROCO's 21st anniversary gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO soloist and principal clarinet performs at the Church of St. John the Divine concert (Photo by Rolando Ramon)
Paula & David Law at the ROCO gala (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Artechouse Immersion Gallery set the stage for ROCO's celebration launching the orchestra's 21st season. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO gala guests peruse the Artechouse Houston AI exhibit. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Adrianna Buford & Nathaniel Higgins at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tami Hiroaka, Ivonne Vielman at the ROCO gala (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Kristine & Jeff Bird at the ROCO gala (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Mary Catherine Jones, Elizabeth Blanton at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Taylor & Greg Brown at the ROCO gala (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
ROCO founder Alecia Lawyer, Frank Donnelly at the gala celebrating 21 seasons of delivering outstanding music (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Richard & Leigh Ann Mann at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stage Representative Gene Wu & Miya Shay, David Flores, Debbie Elias at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Maresh, Suzanne Knupp and Renee Humphreys unlock the ROCO gong at the season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cade &Wendy Burks, Steve & Pia Vai, Jane Johnson, Paul Provost at the ROCO gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Houston’s ROCO is always creative when searching out a location for its annual gala that follows the professional chamber orchestra’s season opening concert. But perhaps none was more awe-inspiring than the visually resplendent evening at Artechouse, a pioneering  venue for digital and experiential art.

Whoa! Think light play, swirling imagery, AI installations and more. This was not your mama’s party venue.

It was a spectacular evening celebrating the 21st anniversary of the nonprofit that features a 40-piece chamber orchestra with musicians and guest artists from around the globe. The musicians perform at 75 different venues across Houston, putting on 150 world premieres which are presented alongside classics and rarely-heard gems.

In short, as ROCO founder and artistic director Alecia Lawyer holds, the organization is “shaping the future of classical music.”

4. Nathan Williams, ROCO soloist and Principal clarinet performing Kevin Lau_s _At the Still Point of the Turning World_ a ROCO commissioned world premeire
ROCO soloist and principal clarinet performs at the Church of St. John the Divine concert (Photo by Rolando Ramon)

The evening began at the Church of St. John the Divine with the first concert in this year’s Albert and Margaret Alkek Foundation  Concert Series. It was an ambitious program led by ROCO artistic partner and conductor Delyana Lazarova. Featuring guest concertmaster Margaret Batjer, the season opener included four world premieres and a symphony by Beethoven contemporary Emilie Mayer.

21. Artechouse Laser Exhibit
The Artechouse laser exhibit lights up the ROCO gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Following the annual concert at the River Oaks church, concert-goers and additional supporters poured into Artechouse for the most delightful visual experiences along with dinner and fundraising. Spearheading the celebration were chairs Wendy Burks and Jane Johnson. Title sponsor of the event was the Alexandar David Burnstein Foundation for Musical Performance

ROCO celebrated internationally renowned, Grammy Award winning guitarist and philanthropist Steve Vai with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award and honored Kensinger Donnelly with the ROCO Pillar of the Arts Award.

20. Michelle Maresh, Suzanne Knupp and Renee Humphreys unlocking the ROCO gong
Michelle Maresh, Suzanne Knupp and Renee Humphreys unlock the ROCO gong at the season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones, Ali and Frank Donnelly, Cinda and Armando Palacios, Taylor Brown and Dr. Gregory Scott Brown, Elizabeth Blanton, Chuck Carlberg, Rachel and Dr. Bud Frazier, Jennifer and Todd Frazier, Tami Hiroaka, Kristine and Jeff Bird, Adrianna Buford and Nathaniel Higgins, Miya Shay and State Representative Gene Wu, and Leigh Ann and Richard Man. 

