Houston Rodeo’s Trailblazing Women Celebrated In a Rollicking Western Party That’s 2,200 People Strong

Tammy Barrier, Beth Cardono, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Lisa Blackwood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Massey and Stacy Stidham Anderson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat Mann Phillips and Chris Boleman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan and Chita Craft (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terrance and Diedra Fontaine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christina and David McAllen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Curtis Clerkley and Gina Berumen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David and Cathy Herr (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David and Kirby Lodholz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie and Michael Francisco, Peyton Barrier Talamini (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Rockecharlie and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney and Saula Valente (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isela Garcia, Laura Salinas (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jan and Lee Roundtree (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy and Chris Miller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Ghada Ali , Farida Abjani (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Faulk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kam Hasmukh, Jeff Manning, Cam Raison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken and Sue Shaw, Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirby Lodholz, Monica Guerra, Erin Jackson, Cindy Seligmann (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Debra Laws, Elsie Eckert, Michael Broderick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weitzel, Julie Chen, Debi Wilson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco, Katie Clapp (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lyndsey Rieth and Torie Halbert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maddi West, Juliana Mafrige, Cinthya Read (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcia Kyanka, David Golemon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy and Marshall Motley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis , Brooke Hollis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phillip and Teri Pugh (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shane Shepperd, Tammy Shepperd (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith, Meredith Johnson, Jodi Causey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, Shelley Reeves, Sheri Gross (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacy Stidham Anderson, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco,Tammy Barrier,Ann Massey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
from the runway opening show (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
38

Honorees Tammy Barrier, Beth Cardono, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Lisa Blackwood at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
38

Ann Massey, Stacy Stidham Anderson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
38

Pat Mann Phillips, Chris Boleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
38

Rachel Regan, Chita Craft at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
38

Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
38

Terrance & Diedra Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
38

Christina & David McAllen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
38

Curtis Clerkley & Gina Berumen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
38

David & Cathy Herr at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
38

David & Kirby Lodholz at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
38

Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
38

Ellie & Michael Francisco, Peyton Barrier-Talamini at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
38

Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
38

Heidi Rockecharlie, Jennifer Allison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
38

Heidi Turney, Saula Valente at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
38

Isela Garcia, Laura Salinas at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
38

Jan & Lee Roundtree at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
38

John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
38

Amy & Chris Miller at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
38

Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Ghada Ali , Farida Abjani at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
38

Carolyn Faulk at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
38

Kam Hasmukh, Jeff Manning, Cam Raison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
38

Ken & Sue Shaw, Sharleen & Ron Walkoviak at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
38

Kirby Lodholz, Monica Guerra, Erin Jackson, Cindy Seligmann at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
38

Kirk Kveton, Debra Laws, Elsie Eckert, Michael Broderick at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
38

Laura Weitzel, Julie Chen, Debi Wilson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
38

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco, Katie Clapp at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
38

Lyndsey Rieth, Torie Halbert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
38

Maddi West, Juliana Mafrige, Cinthya Read at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
38

Marcia Kyanka, David Goleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
38

Nancy & Marshall Motley at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
38

Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis, Brooke Hollis at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
38

Phillip & Teri Pugh at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

34
38

Shane Shepperd, Tammy Shepperd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

35
38

Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith, Meredith Johnson, Jodi Causey at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

36
38

Vicky Dominguez, Shelley Reeves, Sheri Gross at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

37
38

Stacy Stidham Anderson, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco,Tammy Barrier,Ann Massey at the Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

38
38

Opening show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer sAwards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tammy Barrier, Beth Cardono, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Lisa Blackwood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Massey and Stacy Stidham Anderson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat Mann Phillips and Chris Boleman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan and Chita Craft (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terrance and Diedra Fontaine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christina and David McAllen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Curtis Clerkley and Gina Berumen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David and Cathy Herr (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David and Kirby Lodholz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie and Michael Francisco, Peyton Barrier Talamini (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Rockecharlie and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney and Saula Valente (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isela Garcia, Laura Salinas (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jan and Lee Roundtree (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy and Chris Miller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Ghada Ali , Farida Abjani (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Faulk (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kam Hasmukh, Jeff Manning, Cam Raison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken and Sue Shaw, Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirby Lodholz, Monica Guerra, Erin Jackson, Cindy Seligmann (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Debra Laws, Elsie Eckert, Michael Broderick (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weitzel, Julie Chen, Debi Wilson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco, Katie Clapp (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lyndsey Rieth and Torie Halbert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maddi West, Juliana Mafrige, Cinthya Read (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcia Kyanka, David Golemon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy and Marshall Motley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis , Brooke Hollis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phillip and Teri Pugh (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shane Shepperd, Tammy Shepperd (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith, Meredith Johnson, Jodi Causey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, Shelley Reeves, Sheri Gross (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacy Stidham Anderson, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco,Tammy Barrier,Ann Massey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
from the runway opening show (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Rodeo’s Trailblazing Women Celebrated In a Rollicking Western Party That’s 2,200 People Strong

Flamboyant Looks, Shopping Mania, Male Models Galore and a Dance Floor Takeover

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
Honorees Tammy Barrier, Beth Cardono, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Lisa Blackwood at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Massey, Stacy Stidham Anderson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Pat Mann Phillips, Chris Boleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachel Regan, Chita Craft at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terrance & Diedra Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christina & David McAllen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Curtis Clerkley & Gina Berumen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Cathy Herr at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Kirby Lodholz at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ellie & Michael Francisco, Peyton Barrier-Talamini at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Rockecharlie, Jennifer Allison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Turney, Saula Valente at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Isela Garcia, Laura Salinas at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jan & Lee Roundtree at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amy & Chris Miller at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Ghada Ali , Farida Abjani at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Faulk at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kam Hasmukh, Jeff Manning, Cam Raison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken & Sue Shaw, Sharleen & Ron Walkoviak at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirby Lodholz, Monica Guerra, Erin Jackson, Cindy Seligmann at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirk Kveton, Debra Laws, Elsie Eckert, Michael Broderick at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laura Weitzel, Julie Chen, Debi Wilson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco, Katie Clapp at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lyndsey Rieth, Torie Halbert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Maddi West, Juliana Mafrige, Cinthya Read at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcia Kyanka, David Goleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nancy & Marshall Motley at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis, Brooke Hollis at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phillip & Teri Pugh at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shane Shepperd, Tammy Shepperd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith, Meredith Johnson, Jodi Causey at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Vicky Dominguez, Shelley Reeves, Sheri Gross at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacy Stidham Anderson, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco,Tammy Barrier,Ann Massey at the Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Opening show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer sAwards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
38

Honorees Tammy Barrier, Beth Cardono, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Lisa Blackwood at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
38

Ann Massey, Stacy Stidham Anderson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
38

Pat Mann Phillips, Chris Boleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
38

Rachel Regan, Chita Craft at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
38

Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
38

Terrance & Diedra Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
38

Christina & David McAllen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
38

Curtis Clerkley & Gina Berumen at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
38

David & Cathy Herr at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
38

David & Kirby Lodholz at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
38

Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
38

Ellie & Michael Francisco, Peyton Barrier-Talamini at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
38

Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
38

Heidi Rockecharlie, Jennifer Allison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
38

Heidi Turney, Saula Valente at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
38

Isela Garcia, Laura Salinas at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
38

Jan & Lee Roundtree at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
38

John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
38

Amy & Chris Miller at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
38

Debbie Festari, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, Ghada Ali , Farida Abjani at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
38

Carolyn Faulk at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
38

Kam Hasmukh, Jeff Manning, Cam Raison at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
38

Ken & Sue Shaw, Sharleen & Ron Walkoviak at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
38

Kirby Lodholz, Monica Guerra, Erin Jackson, Cindy Seligmann at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
38

Kirk Kveton, Debra Laws, Elsie Eckert, Michael Broderick at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
38

Laura Weitzel, Julie Chen, Debi Wilson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
38

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ellie Francisco, Katie Clapp at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
38

Lyndsey Rieth, Torie Halbert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
38

Maddi West, Juliana Mafrige, Cinthya Read at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
38

Marcia Kyanka, David Goleman at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
38

Nancy & Marshall Motley at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

32
38

Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis, Brooke Hollis at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

33
38

Phillip & Teri Pugh at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

34
38

Shane Shepperd, Tammy Shepperd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

35
38

Stephanie Montalbano, Jill Smith, Meredith Johnson, Jodi Causey at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

36
38

Vicky Dominguez, Shelley Reeves, Sheri Gross at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

37
38

Stacy Stidham Anderson, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, Julie Sacco,Tammy Barrier,Ann Massey at the Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

38
38

Opening show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazer sAwards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

When the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Committee dubbed its 2026 awards luncheon “The Greatest Luncheon on Earth,” they weren’t far off. With 2,200 rodeo devotees voluntarily packed into the fourth floor ballroom of the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, this had to be something absolutely special.

Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Holly Alvis, Meredith Johnson, Demi McComack, Christina Greene McAllen, Whitney Lawson at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

And it was. Think a sea of femmes dressed in their most colorful (some most flamboyant) Western threads and gents in suits accessorized with Western hats and boots. All spotlighting six women with remarkable commitment to RodeoHouston.

Taking bows and a jaunt down the lengthy runway were Tammy Barrier, Lisa Blackwood, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery and Julie Sacco, each individually recognized for her time, talent and generosity representing 157 combined years of service on 23 different rodeo committees.

Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Dana Barton, Christina Wilson, Kristen Collins at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

But holy moly, the ballroom was packed to the rafters at last year’s luncheon with a mere 2,100 guests. Imagine another hundred more folks on top of that, attending this 26th annual Trailblazers Awards Luncheon this time. The crush was formidable. No complaints. Enthusiasm for this event is unmatched. Such is the dedication of Houston rodeo enthusiasts and the old school excitement that this happening generates every year.

KHOU news anchor Mia Gradney emceed the event that included remarks from RodeoHouston board chair Pat Mann Phillips, Trailblazer officer in charge and Rodeo vice president Stacy Stidham Anderson and Trailblazer chairman Ann Massey along with an invocation from RodeoHouston president and CEO Chris Boleman.

Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emily Brabo, Kyle Sandoval, Lacey Maxwell at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The afternoon included a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion presentation, produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar, for which the crowd showed plenty of love. Particularly when the male models strutted their stuff.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands

Shopping, shopping and more shopping is another integral element of this Rodeo mania with scores of curated merchants setting up mini shops in the two ballroom lobbies. Yes, two lobbies as the famed After Party took place on the hotel’s second floor. The head count was 1,000 well into afternoon as the party mood kept the dance floor packed and the credit card machines buzzing.

John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Montalbano, Juan Garcia, Terrance Fontaine at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trailblazers Awards Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Luncheon vice chair Kirby Lodholz, vice chair of ticketing Victoria Nelson, Zane and Brady Carruth, Monica Guerra, Cindy Seligmann, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Robin Young-Ellis, Diedra and Terrence Fontaine, Katie Clapp, Courtney Adame, , Dr. Kelly Larkin, Fatemah and Roger Camp, Arlene and Ray Hinsley, Kristina Somerville, Tabbetha Lopez, and Erin Jackson.

Featured Events
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Curated Collection

Swipe
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
7130 Brookcove Lane
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7130 Brookcove Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Richard Graziano
This property is listed by: Richard Graziano (214) 564-2602 Email Realtor
7130 Brookcove Lane
1918 Olive Street #3403
Downtown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #3403
Dallas, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #3403
6440 Brookshire Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6440 Brookshire Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6440 Brookshire Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$24,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,400,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
4316 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4316 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,295,000 Learn More about this property
Brandi Bragg
This property is listed by: Brandi Bragg (214) 763-6755 Email Realtor
4316 Beverly Drive
4208 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4208 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,990,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4208 Beverly Drive
4417 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4417 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4417 Lorraine Avenue
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
7149 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7149 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$2,875,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7149 Northaven Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X