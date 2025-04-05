Women Who Rock Take Charge In The Woodlands, Lifting Up Parents and Their Kids With a $1.1 Million Boost

Roshanda Pratt's keynote address at the United Way's Women Who Rock event focused on empowering women to "find their voice" and embrace their visibility. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The United Way team at the Women Who Rock event at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott on March 7. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Women Who Rock co-chairs Courtney Galle and Jennifer Stefero at the United Way's Women Who Rock event March 7 at The Woodlands Waterway Marrio

Makala, a United Way scholarship recipient, is recognized at the Women Who Rock luncheon on March 7. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Theresa Wagaman, Alison Yee and Dr. Ann Snyder at the Women Who Rock event supporting United Way at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott on March 7. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Glitter, glam and rock 'n roll were on display at the United Way's Women Who Rock luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott on March 7.

Roshanda Pratt was the keynote speaker at the United Way's Women Who Rock luncheon March 7 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

The beats were loud, the energy was high, and the mission was clear — lifting up parents and their children, one scholarship at a time. Nearly 1,000 supporters rocked their best purple and silver attire at the United Way’s “Women Who Rock” event at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, all in support of a cause that changes lives. This annual gathering funds the United Way’s Child Care Scholarship, helping parents continue their education while ensuring their kids receive quality care.

Over the past 11 years, the event has raised almost $1.1 million in scholarships.

Amanda McMillian, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, opened the program. She reminded attendees that 13 percent of households are living below the federal poverty line in Houston, Montgomery and Walker counties.

“For these households, necessities like childcare, health care, housing and food aren’t just items in the budget,” McMillian says. “They also represent difficult choices, as the cost of one often comes at the expense of another.

“The United Way and our network of nonprofit partners create opportunities for our community to prosper. We do this through financial stability services, early childhood and youth development programs, health care and legal services.”

Roshanda Prat, Energy Bringer

Chaired by Courtney Galle and Jennifer Stefero, this power lunch featured a dynamic keynote speaker in Roshanda Pratt. Rather than confining herself to the stage, Pratt moved throughout the tables, reminding everyone about their own visibility. Her energy was contagious, and she had the room buzzing while encouraging the crowd to find their voices and make them heard.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

“Voices are not just sounds,” Pratt says. “They are instruments of change, influence and legacy. Studies show that people who speak up and advocate for themselves are 60 percent more likely to achieve their goals. Whether they are career, education or financial stability. Research confirms companies and communities thrive when individuals feel empowered to use their voices.”

Thus event also brought compelling testimony about the power of the Child Health Care Scholarship from a past recipient.

“My high school counselor told me about a scholarship opportunity from the United Way,” a student named Makayla noted. “It would help me pay for child care so I could go to college.

“I applied for other scholarships, but I was hoping to receive an acceptance letter from the United Way. That was the main scholarship that allowed me to go to college and know my son was taken care of. It had a huge impact.

“As soon as I got the United Way Child Health Care Scholarship, I was able to take a breath.”

Makayla now works as an emergency room nurse in The Woodlands. She and her husband have three kids. The United Way scholarship gave her the opportunity to earn a bachelor of science in nursing.

The Women Who Rock event supports scholarships covering child care costs and other critical resources, allowing parents to continue their education beyond high school. Recipients also benefit from financial and employment coaching through a partnership between United Way of Greater Houston and The Women’s Resource.

Yes, these women certainly rock.