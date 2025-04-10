Connecticut-Based Resort Wear Brand Sail to Sable Splashes Down in Dallas

Perched above the Harwood District on the 20th floor of Hôtel Swexan, rooftop restaurant Léonie is considered the hotel's "crowning jewel." (Photo by Vanessa Christina Chavez)

I can always tell when Christy Doramus creates the floral arrangements for an event because they appear as if she plucked them from her English garden. (Photo by Vanessa Christina Chavez)

The sun came out just in time for Dallasites to welcome resort wear brand Sail to Sable to town. (Photo by Vanessa Christina Chavez)

For the family-style lunch, guests enjoyed deviled eggs topped with trout roe, as well as a chicory Caesar salad, and margherita flatbread. (Photo by Vanessa Christina Chavez)

Spring has officially sprung! Following a few days of April showers (né downpours) and some particularly nippy temperatures, the sun came out just in time for Dallasites to welcome resort wear brand Sail to Sable to town.

Inspired by travels on the east coast, Jennifer Stocker founded the brand in 2012 with a collection of timeless tunics. Since then, the woman-founded and women-run business has grown into “a national staple for women looking to elevate their everyday classics.” To celebrate their spring collection, which includes pieces featuring the brand’s signature bold hues and bright trims, Sail to Sable hosted a cheerful lunch for Dallas creators.

Perched above the Harwood District on the 20th floor of Hôtel Swexan, rooftop restaurant Léonie is considered the hotel’s “crowning jewel” and served as the perfect backdrop for the stylish gathering.

Fresh from Round Top where I saw them at the dinner Society Social hosted in celebration of their modern game room furniture collection with fine art photographer Nick Mele, accessories designer Lele Sadoughi and interior and product designer Caitlin Wilson joined an intimate gathers of local influencers and creatives (like Christina Dandar who films the most fabulous home tours as The Potted Boxwood!) for the luncheon. Naturally, everyone arrived wearing the latest styles from Sail to Sable.

I can always tell when Christy Doramus creates the floral arrangements for an event because they appear as if she plucked them from her English garden. Guests loved snapping photos of her cheerful arrangements that cascaded down the table.

For the family-style lunch, guests enjoyed deviled eggs topped with trout roe, as well as a chicory Caesar salad, and Margherita flatbread. And that was just to start! Ora king salmon, roasted airline chicken, and steak frites followed. The girls did NOT go hungry.

During lunch, one particularly charming moment occurred when Mary Hafner, who has three young daughters, discovered that Sainty Nelsen, who was sitting across from her, voices “Pillow Cat” on Gabby’s Dollhouse. Nelsen even recorded a voice note in Pillow Cat’s voice for (starstruck) Hafner’s daughters.

I wore one of the brand’s hero styles — the Watercolor Floral Print Sleeveless Classic Tunic — and it felt like the perfect dress to usher in spring. Now, I’m dreaming of where to ‘sail’ off to next…

PC Spotted: Christina Dandar, Caroline Wright Turnipseed, Brighton Butler, Ashley Robertson, Kate Halicki, Anna Marie “Tornado” Austin, Louise Montgomery, Sarah Malloy, Sarah Rose Summer Combs, and Kristin McClutchy.