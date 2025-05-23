‘The Chic Boutique’ That Draws Former First Lady Laura Bush to the Dallas Arts District Every Year

Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
01
23

Commissioner Donna Igleheart, former First Lady Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

02
23

Brooke Shelby, Laura Downing, Katherine Coker, and Kim Hext (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

03
23

"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

04
23

Guests enjoy the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

05
23

Laura Downing, Major Dawn McFarland, Toni Turner, Stacey Walker, Millie Cooper, and Louise Griffeth (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

06
23

A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured "fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques." (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

07
23

A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

08
23

Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, and Meredith Counce (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

09
23

Kerry McStay and Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

10
23

Shoppers browse The Chic Boutique (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

11
23

A bird's-eye view of the catwalk (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

12
23

A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

13
23

The Chic Boutique also included children's clothing. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

14
23

Reed Robertson and Victoria Snee (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

15
23

Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

16
23

"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

17
23

Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and The Salvation Army officers (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

18
23

Laura Downing (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

19
23

Lunch included the "Salvation Army Signature Salad' and a trio of chocolate truffles. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

20
23

Major Dawn McFarland and Margot Perot (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

21
23

Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

22
23

Major Paul McFarland, Louise Griffeth, Margot Perot, Stacey Walker, Laura Downing, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

23
23

Mel Crews, Major Dawn McFarland, and Thomas Adams (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Society / The Seen

‘The Chic Boutique’ That Draws Former First Lady Laura Bush to the Dallas Arts District Every Year

Inside The Salvation Army of North Texas' 32nd Fashion Show and Luncheon

BY // 05.23.25
photography The Salvation Army of North Texas
Commissioner Donna Igleheart, former First Lady Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Brooke Shelby, Laura Downing, Katherine Coker, and Kim Hext (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Guests enjoy the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Laura Downing, Major Dawn McFarland, Toni Turner, Stacey Walker, Millie Cooper, and Louise Griffeth (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured "fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques." (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, and Meredith Counce (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Kerry McStay and Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Shoppers browse The Chic Boutique (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
A bird's-eye view of the catwalk (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
The Chic Boutique also included children's clothing. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Reed Robertson and Victoria Snee (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and The Salvation Army officers (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Laura Downing (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Lunch included the "Salvation Army Signature Salad' and a trio of chocolate truffles. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Major Dawn McFarland and Margot Perot (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Major Paul McFarland, Louise Griffeth, Margot Perot, Stacey Walker, Laura Downing, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Mel Crews, Major Dawn McFarland, and Thomas Adams (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
1
23

Commissioner Donna Igleheart, former First Lady Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

2
23

Brooke Shelby, Laura Downing, Katherine Coker, and Kim Hext (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

3
23

"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

4
23

Guests enjoy the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

5
23

Laura Downing, Major Dawn McFarland, Toni Turner, Stacey Walker, Millie Cooper, and Louise Griffeth (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

6
23

A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured "fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques." (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

7
23

A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

8
23

Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, and Meredith Counce (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

9
23

Kerry McStay and Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

10
23

Shoppers browse The Chic Boutique (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

11
23

A bird's-eye view of the catwalk (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

12
23

A look from the fashion show (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

13
23

The Chic Boutique also included children's clothing. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

14
23

Reed Robertson and Victoria Snee (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

15
23

Kara Sewell (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

16
23

"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

17
23

Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and The Salvation Army officers (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

18
23

Laura Downing (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

19
23

Lunch included the "Salvation Army Signature Salad' and a trio of chocolate truffles. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

20
23

Major Dawn McFarland and Margot Perot (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

21
23

Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

22
23

Major Paul McFarland, Louise Griffeth, Margot Perot, Stacey Walker, Laura Downing, and Major Dawn McFarland (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

23
23

Mel Crews, Major Dawn McFarland, and Thomas Adams (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

There is exactly one luncheon every spring where I know I will see former First Lady Laura Bush — The Salvation Army’s Fashion Show & Luncheon. Each year, when I take my seat inside the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, I look to stage left. There, without fail, I politely observe Mrs. Bush (regal and radiant in red) in the orchestra terrace, seated next to the First Lady of the Dallas Cowboys, Mrs. Gene Jones.

Even a concurrent torrential downpour and flash flooding couldn’t keep Dallas’ philanthropic fashionistas away from the event’s foolproof format. We mix, we mingle. We regale, we runway. We shop, we salad. It just works.

Stacey Walker chaired the 32nd iteration of the cherished fundraiser, which is the signature event of The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Dallas Women’s Auxiliary. The event, emceed by WFAA’s Kara Sewell, recognized Louise Griffeth as this year’s honorary chair.

For the past several years, I’ve attended The Salvation Army’s Fashion Show & Luncheon, but this is the first time I shopped the event’s legendary “The Chic Boutique,” which sells new and gently used women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. Auxiliary members (who have some of the most covetable closets in town!) donate the items, which are deeply discounted. All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s programs that combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness in North Texas.

“Each year, the Fashion Show & Luncheon serves as a positive reminder of the immense generosity of our advocates, partners, and donors,” said Major Dawn McFarland, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. She continued, “It’s truly special to see North Texans come together for such a remarkable event, all in the name of service.”

Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Laura Downing, Major Dawn McFarland, Toni Turner, Stacey Walker, Millie Cooper, and Louise Griffeth (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

2025 Women’s Auxiliary President Laura Downing and founding Emeritus Auxiliary member Margot Perot honored Nancy Dedman with the Margot Perot Service Award. In addition, the luncheon honored Millie Cooper and Toni Turner.

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025

One of my favorite traditions that immediately precedes the fashion show is the trend forecast from Highland Park Village’s Personal Shopper Reed Robertson and Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Snee. (Editor’s Note: From her voice alone, you can tell why Snee is an award-winning television news journalist. I nominate her to emcee anything or interview anyone!) The duo’s repartee simply never lasts long enough. This year, they forecasted fashion to go back to the future (with lewks inspired by the ’80s and ’90s), get a little wild with animal prints, take après aspirations with athletic looks, take a bow with bows aplenty, and to indulge in chocolate cravings (“Brown is still the new black,” Robertson said).

Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured “fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques.” (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show followed, featuring “fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques.” Nine runway scenes (and 108 looks!) took attendees to Asia, Santorini, St. Tropez, London, Tanzania, New York City, Aspen, Paris… and Highland Park Village, of course!

At the end of the fashion show (during the “Paris” segment), I spied a black cashmere Schiaparelli cardigan (similar to this one) with its signature golden bijoux buttons gleaming from the runway. Paired with a champagne-colored Chanel blouse and an Oscar de la Renta skirt, it had to be mine! “It’s for charity,” I reminded myself, as did the chorus of women around me.

There’s nothing that feels quite as good as sprucing up your wardrobe… in the name of a good cause.

Since 1993, the Dallas Women’s Auxiliary’s Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised more than $16 million for The Salvation Army of North Texas.  

PC Spotted: Brooke Shelby, Katherine Coker, Kim Hext, Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Counce, Kara Sewell, Kerry McStay, Mel Crews, Thomas Adams, Sunie Solomon, Lisa Singleton, Kim Quinn, Sarah Losinger, Cheryl Joyner, Elizabeth Gambrell, and Claire Emanuelson.

Featured Events
THEIR ORTHOPEDIC EXPERTISE
KEEPS ME MOVING
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5122 Libbey Lane
Open House
Oak Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/24 Saturday 1 - 3 PM

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Open House
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/24 Saturday 12 - 3 PM

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$822,906 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$299,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
13607 Morgan Creek
Lakes Of Parkway
FOR SALE

13607 Morgan Creek
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
13607 Morgan Creek
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4613 Cedar Oaks Lane
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1055 W 16th Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1055 W 16th Street
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
1055 W 16th Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$158,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$344,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X