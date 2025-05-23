‘The Chic Boutique’ That Draws Former First Lady Laura Bush to the Dallas Arts District Every Year

Former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and The Salvation Army officers (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

"The Chic Boutique" sells new and gently used women's, men's, and children's clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

There is exactly one luncheon every spring where I know I will see former First Lady Laura Bush — The Salvation Army’s Fashion Show & Luncheon. Each year, when I take my seat inside the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, I look to stage left. There, without fail, I politely observe Mrs. Bush (regal and radiant in red) in the orchestra terrace, seated next to the First Lady of the Dallas Cowboys, Mrs. Gene Jones.

Even a concurrent torrential downpour and flash flooding couldn’t keep Dallas’ philanthropic fashionistas away from the event’s foolproof format. We mix, we mingle. We regale, we runway. We shop, we salad. It just works.

Stacey Walker chaired the 32nd iteration of the cherished fundraiser, which is the signature event of The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Dallas Women’s Auxiliary. The event, emceed by WFAA’s Kara Sewell, recognized Louise Griffeth as this year’s honorary chair.

For the past several years, I’ve attended The Salvation Army’s Fashion Show & Luncheon, but this is the first time I shopped the event’s legendary “The Chic Boutique,” which sells new and gently used women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as bags, shoes, and accessories. Auxiliary members (who have some of the most covetable closets in town!) donate the items, which are deeply discounted. All proceeds benefit The Salvation Army’s programs that combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness in North Texas.

“Each year, the Fashion Show & Luncheon serves as a positive reminder of the immense generosity of our advocates, partners, and donors,” said Major Dawn McFarland, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. She continued, “It’s truly special to see North Texans come together for such a remarkable event, all in the name of service.”

2025 Women’s Auxiliary President Laura Downing and founding Emeritus Auxiliary member Margot Perot honored Nancy Dedman with the Margot Perot Service Award. In addition, the luncheon honored Millie Cooper and Toni Turner.

One of my favorite traditions that immediately precedes the fashion show is the trend forecast from Highland Park Village’s Personal Shopper Reed Robertson and Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Snee. (Editor’s Note: From her voice alone, you can tell why Snee is an award-winning television news journalist. I nominate her to emcee anything or interview anyone!) The duo’s repartee simply never lasts long enough. This year, they forecasted fashion to go back to the future (with lewks inspired by the ’80s and ’90s), get a little wild with animal prints, take après aspirations with athletic looks, take a bow with bows aplenty, and to indulge in chocolate cravings (“Brown is still the new black,” Robertson said).

A Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show followed, featuring “fabulous designer labels generously donated from Dallas’ most admirable closets and boutiques.” Nine runway scenes (and 108 looks!) took attendees to Asia, Santorini, St. Tropez, London, Tanzania, New York City, Aspen, Paris… and Highland Park Village, of course!

At the end of the fashion show (during the “Paris” segment), I spied a black cashmere Schiaparelli cardigan (similar to this one) with its signature golden bijoux buttons gleaming from the runway. Paired with a champagne-colored Chanel blouse and an Oscar de la Renta skirt, it had to be mine! “It’s for charity,” I reminded myself, as did the chorus of women around me.

There’s nothing that feels quite as good as sprucing up your wardrobe… in the name of a good cause.

Since 1993, the Dallas Women’s Auxiliary’s Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised more than $16 million for The Salvation Army of North Texas.

PC Spotted: Brooke Shelby, Katherine Coker, Kim Hext, Haley Anderson, Charlotte Jones, Meredith Counce, Kara Sewell, Kerry McStay, Mel Crews, Thomas Adams, Sunie Solomon, Lisa Singleton, Kim Quinn, Sarah Losinger, Cheryl Joyner, Elizabeth Gambrell, and Claire Emanuelson.