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A Trip To “The Chic Boutique” Never Disappoints

The Salvation Army's Fashion Show & Luncheon Invites Guests To Shop From Some of Dallas' Most Exclusive Closets

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Photography The Salvation Army of North Texas

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Auxiliary members of The Salvation Army donate new and gently used women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing (as well as bags! shoes! & accessories!) to the event's legendary "The Chic Boutique" for guests to shop from at heavily discounted prices. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Auxiliary members of The Salvation Army donate new and gently used women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing (as well as bags! shoes! & accessories!) to the event's legendary "The Chic Boutique" for guests to shop from at heavily discounted prices. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The Salvation Army of North Texas recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of its Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The Salvation Army of North Texas recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of its Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Coker, Lisa Troutt (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Coker, Lisa Troutt (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Gene Jones, Major Carolynn Webb, Laura Bush (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Gene Jones, Major Carolynn Webb, Laura Bush (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The finale included wonderful evening gowns in The Salvation Army's signature color— red! (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The finale included wonderful evening gowns in The Salvation Army's signature color— red! (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The legendary "The Chic Boutique" cannot be missed. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The legendary "The Chic Boutique" cannot be missed. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Guests shop new and gently used fashions donated from some of the best closets in Dallas. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Guests shop new and gently used fashions donated from some of the best closets in Dallas. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Wyker, Shannon Graham, Katherine Jaynes (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Wyker, Shannon Graham, Katherine Jaynes (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

For the 35th anniversary, this year's event invited emerging designers in the metroplex to submit their original designs in a design contest. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

For the 35th anniversary, this year's event invited emerging designers in the metroplex to submit their original designs in a design contest. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Candice Winslow, Jennifer Dix, Kimber Hartmann, Major Carolynn Webb, Laura Downing, Elizabeth Gambrell, Lisa Singleton (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Candice Winslow, Jennifer Dix, Kimber Hartmann, Major Carolynn Webb, Laura Downing, Elizabeth Gambrell, Lisa Singleton (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

A look from the emerging designer contest. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

A look from the emerging designer contest. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The always-anticipated fashion show remains a highlight of the event. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The always-anticipated fashion show remains a highlight of the event. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Haley Anderson, Meredith Land, Major Carolynn Webb, Charlotte Jones (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Haley Anderson, Meredith Land, Major Carolynn Webb, Charlotte Jones (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Lisa Troutt, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Lisa Troutt, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Salvador Medina's designs won first and second place overall, and were featured in the fashion show and sold in the auction. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Salvador Medina's designs won first and second place overall, and were featured in the fashion show and sold in the auction. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Event Chair Katherine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Event Chair Katherine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Wyker, Katherine Coker, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Jaynes (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Katherine Wyker, Katherine Coker, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Jaynes (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Jan Strimple, Katerine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Jan Strimple, Katerine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Children's looks were also featured in the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Children's looks were also featured in the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Kimber Hartmann, Michal Powell, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Kimber Hartmann, Michal Powell, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Kimber Hartmann (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Kimber Hartmann (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Magnificent poppies were incorporated into the tablescape. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Magnificent poppies were incorporated into the tablescape. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Coker, Margot Perot, Kimber Hartmann (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Coker, Margot Perot, Kimber Hartmann (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The event takes place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The event takes place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Highland Park Village once again presented the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Highland Park Village once again presented the fashion show. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Katherine Coker, Kimber Hartmann, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Rob Webb, Katherine Coker, Kimber Hartmann, Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Marilyn Spencer, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Marilyn Spencer, Major Carolynn Webb, Katherine Coker (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Paige Locke, Katherine Coker, Major Carolynn Webb, Lisa Troutt, Marilyn Spencer, Kimber Hartmann, Christina Cavalier (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Margaret Hancock, Paige Locke, Katherine Coker, Major Carolynn Webb, Lisa Troutt, Marilyn Spencer, Kimber Hartmann, Christina Cavalier (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Major Carolynn Webb (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Patti Flowers, Kim Hext (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Patti Flowers, Kim Hext (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

One year later, and I’m still riding the high of my win from The Salvation Army’s Fashion Show and Luncheon.

If you’re new to town or ICYMI, here’s the scoop on one of my favorite springtime fundraisers — Auxiliary members of The Salvation Army donate new and gently used women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing (as well as bags! shoes! & accessories!) to the event’s legendary “The Chic Boutique” for guests to shop from at heavily discounted prices. In addition, at the annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, models showcase select looks in the runway show, which are then sold in the silent auction.

Last year, as the triumphant high bidder, I walked away with a worn-once black cashmere Schiaparelli cardigan whose signature golden bijoux buttons acted as my own capitalist siren song, gleaming from the runway. The lullaby “it’s for charity” encouraged my bid(s). (Don’t they always?) This year, I contributed to “doing the most good” by purchasing a voluminous cardinal red Oscar de la Renta ballgown. In this town, I don’t get black tie ready; I stay black tie ready.

Have I convinced you that you simply cannot miss The Salvation Army of North Texas’ largest fundraiser? It follows a tried and true format, with the fashion itself being the annual surprise and delight. As I’ve said before — We mix, we mingle. We regale, we runway. We shop, we salad. It just works! In recent years, the weather has really tried to rain on the proverbial parade, but it never succeeds, as evidenced by the more than 700 attendees who arrived at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, rain or shine. If you build it, they will come. 

Fashion Show & Luncheon | PaperCity x The Salvation Army 2026 (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Katherine Coker, Lisa Troutt (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Since its inception in 1993, the event has raised more than $18 million for The Salvation Army’s work in combatting poverty, addiction, and homelessness right here in North Texas. Oh, and 80,000 volunteer hours, too. The ladies are putting in WORK. Which ladies, you ask?

The elegant Katherine Coker (resplendent in red, of course!) served as chair for the resoundingly successful 35th anniversary, with Lisa Troutt as honorary chair. As always, former First Lady Laura Bush politely held court in the orchestra terrace next to Dallas Cowboys’ First Lady Gene Jones, who received the Legacy Award. In addition, Dallas Women’s Auxiliary President Kimber Hartmann and founding Emeritus Auxiliary member Margot Perot honored Margaret Hancock with the namesake Margot Perot Service Award. The Love in Action Award was presented to Marilyn Spencer

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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Fashion Show & Luncheon | PaperCity x The Salvation Army 2026 (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Major Rob Webb, Gene Jones, Major Carolynn Webb, Laura Bush (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Prior to the runway show, I always look forward to seeing my Highland Park Village queen, Victoria Snee (who is the Chief Marketing Officer), present a spring trend forecast alongside (birthday boy) Reed Robertson. The duo’s rapport feels like a cheeky tête-à-tête, with zesty one-liners and great fashion tips! The Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show featured a bopping playlist and looks that featured everything from precious metals to citrus to garden florals for spring (Editor’s Note: Don’t make me say it! The sequel comes out tomorrow!).

Fashion Show & Luncheon | PaperCity x The Salvation Army 2026 (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)
Salvador Medina’s designs won first and second place overall, and were featured in the fashion show and sold in the auction. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

For the 35th anniversary, this year’s event invited emerging designers in the metroplex to submit their original designs in a design contest. Salvador Medina‘s designs won first and second place overall, and were featured in the fashion show and sold in the auction. A name to watch out for, fashionistas!

“We are so thrilled to have celebrated the annual Fashion Show & Luncheon this year alongside our generous advocates, partners, and donors,” said Major Carolynn Webb, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Each year, this is a remarkable event that joins together so much of the North Texas community in the name of service.”

Major Webb concluded by inviting guests to “make a lasting impact in North Texas in the best way: shopping!”

You don’t have to tell us twice!

PC Seen: Katherine Wyker, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Kim Hext, Claire Emanuelson, Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Kristin Hallam, Sunie Soloman, Venise Stuart, Shelby Goff, Melinda Knowles, Candice Winslow, Jennifer Dix, Kimber Hartmann, Laura Downing, Elizabeth Gambrell, Lisa Singleton, Haley Anderson, Meredith Land, Charlotte Jones, Shannon Graham, and Katherine Jaynes.

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