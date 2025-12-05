Captain Jeremy Walker, Robert Bland, Deborah Duncan, John Romaka (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Society / Featured Parties

Astros Legend Honored In $1 Million-Plus Houston Night — A Salvation Army Moment

Just In Time For the Holidays

BY //
photography Priscilla Dickson
What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston “Gift of Compassion” gala

Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Just in time for the holidays, the “Gift of Compassion” gala raised more than $1 million in support of Salvation Army programs that serve individuals and families in need across the Greater Houston area.

Jonanthan and Ann Ayre, Emily Clay, Bill Schneidau (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jonanthan & Ann Ayre, Emily Clay, Bill Schneidau at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stepping into the spotlight was Major League Baseball Hall of Fame star Jeff Bagwell, who was recognized as Community Honoree. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation, represented by June Deadrick, was recognized as Corporate Honoree.

“We are so pleased that Jeff Bagwell has agreed to be our Community Honoree,” says Robert Bland, chairman of the advisory board for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. “Not only has Jeff achieved great success in business, but more importantly he has been a staunch supporter of countless charities across Houston. Especially The Salvation Army.”

KHOU Channel 11 host Deborah Duncan chaired the cocktail-attire evening that included a serenade by a talented boy’s choir.

The importance of the fundraising was brought home by inspiring stories of transformation and resilience, reflecting the Army’s ongoing mission to provide shelter, food, rehabilitation, disaster relief and essential social services to those in greatest need.

Jeff and Rachel Bagwell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, has served Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend Counties through three areas of focus: Life Navigation, Youth Development and Rehabilitation. Programming locally includes supportive shelters, emergency disaster relief, social services, youth programs, senior programs and adult rehabilitation.

Thurmon and Lilly Andress (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Salvation Army captains Jeremy and Michelle Walker, Duncan Horner, Holly and Tom Forney, Rachel Bagwell, Kate and Steve Gibson, Alice and Risher Randall, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Jane and Jim Wise, Jenny Elkins, Susan and Dick Stasney, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Dorothy Nicholson, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, and John Romaka.

