Astros Legend Honored In $1 Million-Plus Houston Night — A Salvation Army Moment
BY Shelby Hodge
Captain Jeremy Walker, Robert Bland, Deborah Duncan, John Romaka at the Salvation Army gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Gina & Saib Saour at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Thurmon & Lilly Andress at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Beth Wolff, Maureen Higdon at the Salvation Army gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brigitte Kalai, Maria Moncada, Deborah Duncan, Alicia Smith at the Salvation Army gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Captain Jeremy Walker, Captain Michelle Walker, Deneisia & Jarvis Williford at the Salvation Army gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dale Lockett, John Romaka at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joe & Cathy Cleary at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jonanthan & Ann Ayre, Emily Clay, Bill Schneidau at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Vicki West, Ralph Burch at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
June Deaderick, Robert Bland at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Salvation Army choir performers at the nnual gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Simone & Charles Cannon at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lisa Helfman & Lee Haverman at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mary Sage, Susan Binney at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Duncan Horner, Deborah Duncan at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sandy Maywald, Kathryn Smith Antoinette Maywald at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tom Forney, Jeff Bagwell, Robert Bland at the Salvation Army Gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
What: The Salvation Army of Greater Houston “Gift of Compassion” gala
Where: The Hilton Americas-Houston
PC Moment: Just in time for the holidays, the “Gift of Compassion” gala raised more than $1 million in support of Salvation Army programs that serve individuals and families in need across the Greater Houston area.
Stepping into the spotlight was Major League Baseball Hall of Fame star Jeff Bagwell, who was recognized as Community Honoree. The CenterPoint Energy Foundation, represented by June Deadrick, was recognized as Corporate Honoree.
“We are so pleased that Jeff Bagwell has agreed to be our Community Honoree,” says Robert Bland, chairman of the advisory board for The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. “Not only has Jeff achieved great success in business, but more importantly he has been a staunch supporter of countless charities across Houston. Especially The Salvation Army.”
KHOU Channel 11 host Deborah Duncan chaired the cocktail-attire evening that included a serenade by a talented boy’s choir.
The importance of the fundraising was brought home by inspiring stories of transformation and resilience, reflecting the Army’s ongoing mission to provide shelter, food, rehabilitation, disaster relief and essential social services to those in greatest need.
The Salvation Army of Greater Houston, a United Way of Greater Houston agency, has served Harris, Montgomery and Fort Bend Counties through three areas of focus: Life Navigation, Youth Development and Rehabilitation. Programming locally includes supportive shelters, emergency disaster relief, social services, youth programs, senior programs and adult rehabilitation.
PC Seen: Salvation Army captains Jeremy and Michelle Walker, Duncan Horner, Holly and Tom Forney, Rachel Bagwell, Kate and Steve Gibson, Alice and Risher Randall, Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds, Jane and Jim Wise, Jenny Elkins, Susan and Dick Stasney, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Dorothy Nicholson, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Brigitte Kalai, Alicia Smith, and John Romaka.