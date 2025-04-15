Houston Fashion Hits The Fast Lane With a Porsche Fanatic Helping Zoom Proceeds To $1.1 Million
Runway Worthy Looks Boost The Salvation ArmyBY Shelby Hodge // 04.14.25
Doors open for high-style shopping at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon held at River Oaks Country Club
Melanie Jarrell, Alison Gemp, Ann Ayre, Stick Delaup, Maura Montgomery at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Hannah McNair, Janice McNair, Cal McNair at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Cynthia Petrello, Linda McReynolds at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Ellen D. Bookout, Ellen S. Bookout, Katherine Bookout Booth, Ann Bookout at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Lilly Andress, Heather Almond at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Happy shoppers Susan Hansen, Jana Arnoldy at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Rose Cullen at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Vicki West, Neiman Marcus GM Kathy Leigh at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Erica Littlejohn Burnette at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Bella Charmosta, Brittany Wetterer, Melanie Jarrell, Donae Chramosta, Laura Davenport at the Reflections on Style luncheon
Carol Simmons, Louise Chehlaoui, Amanda Gelb, Joy Wuertz at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Michele Marandi, Amanda Boffone, Melissa Sugulas at the Reflections on Style luncheon
Daniel Irion, Brittany Wetterer, Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, Kirk Kveton at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Alex Blair, Cherise Esparza at the Reflections on Style luncheon
Gaby Valencia, Thamer Kay McGee, Payton Wallace, Logan Tafelski, Helen Winchell at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Dr. Alice Mao Brams, Saks Fifth Avenue GM Heidi Turney at the Reflections on Style luncheon
Chair Ann Ayre, honoree Hannah McNair at the Reflections on Style luncheon
Dr. Kristi Hamilton, Rachelle Ball, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Rose Chen Perri Palermo at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
Cal & Hannah McNair at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style luncheon
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Reflections on Style event took on a different spin this year and we do mean spin. On welcoming the sellout throng of more than 400 at River Oaks Country Club, luncheon chair Ann Ayre allowed that she has two passions — fast cars and fashion. The owner of a Porsche 911 and member of the Porsche Club of America therefore upped the Houston luncheon pace with the “Fashion in the Fast Lane” theme.
By the time proceeds had been tallied from the jam packed luncheon and the Chic Boutique showroom, the Salvation Army had been enriched by $1.1 million.
In a nod to the theme, fashion show producers Lenny Matuszewski Jr. and Tamara Klosz Bonar launched the presentation of previously loved, some never worn, designer fashions with a raceway theme. The first of numerous themed video backdrops to the runway buzzing began with all things having to do with races and race cars. Tabletop decor and decor in the boutique also saluted a racing theme.
The luncheon began with early shoppers ploughing threw racks and racks of fashions donated by friends of the Army and of the organizers. Fueling the shopping frenzy were Chic Boutique co-chairs Alison Gemp and Melanie Jarrell, Chic Boutique Showroom co-chairs Stick Delaup and Maura Montgomery, fashion chair Donae Chramosta and silent auction chair Jean Peck.
Once the fashion show had ended, many in the crowd skipped the dessert and headed straight for the main dining room in order to be among the first to get their hands on the pieces that had dazzled on the runway.
The most touching moment of the luncheon came when honoree Hannah McNair, vice president of the Texans Foundation, took the podium in thanks for the honor. She actually turned the praise over to her mother-in-law Janice McNair, who was this luncheon’s honoree in 2014. Fighting back tears, she shared that it was the beloved Janice McNair who taught her the joy of philanthropy. Cal McNair joined his wife and mother-in-law at their key table in the ballroom.
Women’s Auxiliary stalwarts who have supported the fundraiser through all of its 21 years included Lilly Andress, Ann Bookout, Linda McReynolds, Maureen Higdon, Vicki West, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Kathryn Smith, Rose Cullen, Ginger Blanton, Betty Hrncir, Gayle Eury, Carol Sharpe and more. Salvation Army leadership included Major Carolyn Webb, Major Robert Webb and Lt. Colonel Ann Penhale.
PC Seen: Cynthia Petrello, Anne Duncan, Cherie Lindley, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Cherie Lindley, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Joanna Marks, Kathy Goossen, Joan Johnson, Stacey Lindseth, Amanda Boffone, Jennifer Allison, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala, Jana Arnoldy, Susan Hansen, and Melissa Sandefer.