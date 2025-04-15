Houston Fashion Hits The Fast Lane With a Porsche Fanatic Helping Zoom Proceeds To $1.1 Million

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Reflections on Style event took on a different spin this year and we do mean spin. On welcoming the sellout throng of more than 400 at River Oaks Country Club, luncheon chair Ann Ayre allowed that she has two passions — fast cars and fashion. The owner of a Porsche 911 and member of the Porsche Club of America therefore upped the Houston luncheon pace with the “Fashion in the Fast Lane” theme.

By the time proceeds had been tallied from the jam packed luncheon and the Chic Boutique showroom, the Salvation Army had been enriched by $1.1 million.

In a nod to the theme, fashion show producers Lenny Matuszewski Jr. and Tamara Klosz Bonar launched the presentation of previously loved, some never worn, designer fashions with a raceway theme. The first of numerous themed video backdrops to the runway buzzing began with all things having to do with races and race cars. Tabletop decor and decor in the boutique also saluted a racing theme.

The luncheon began with early shoppers ploughing threw racks and racks of fashions donated by friends of the Army and of the organizers. Fueling the shopping frenzy were Chic Boutique co-chairs Alison Gemp and Melanie Jarrell, Chic Boutique Showroom co-chairs Stick Delaup and Maura Montgomery, fashion chair Donae Chramosta and silent auction chair Jean Peck.

Once the fashion show had ended, many in the crowd skipped the dessert and headed straight for the main dining room in order to be among the first to get their hands on the pieces that had dazzled on the runway.

The most touching moment of the luncheon came when honoree Hannah McNair, vice president of the Texans Foundation, took the podium in thanks for the honor. She actually turned the praise over to her mother-in-law Janice McNair, who was this luncheon’s honoree in 2014. Fighting back tears, she shared that it was the beloved Janice McNair who taught her the joy of philanthropy. Cal McNair joined his wife and mother-in-law at their key table in the ballroom.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

Women’s Auxiliary stalwarts who have supported the fundraiser through all of its 21 years included Lilly Andress, Ann Bookout, Linda McReynolds, Maureen Higdon, Vicki West, Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Kathryn Smith, Rose Cullen, Ginger Blanton, Betty Hrncir, Gayle Eury, Carol Sharpe and more. Salvation Army leadership included Major Carolyn Webb, Major Robert Webb and Lt. Colonel Ann Penhale.

PC Seen: Cynthia Petrello, Anne Duncan, Cherie Lindley, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Tena Lundquist Faust, Tama Lundquist, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Cherie Lindley, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Joanna Marks, Kathy Goossen, Joan Johnson, Stacey Lindseth, Amanda Boffone, Jennifer Allison, Elizabeth Abraham Colombowala, Jana Arnoldy, Susan Hansen, and Melissa Sandefer.